Premier League Predictions Matchday 15

Matchday 15 of the English Premier League sees Everton host the season’s first Merseyside derby against Liverpool.

Meanwhile, home specialists Brentford face an inconsistent Newcastle and there’s a London derby between Tottenham and Chelsea. This week’s five Premier League predictions are based on the latest form, data and expert knowledge to help you uncover value bets.

Our predictions for Premier League Matchday 15

(7th December 2024) Liverpool to beat Everton @1.47 with Stake , representing a 68.03% chance of the Reds defeating the Toffees.

, representing a 68.03% chance of the Reds defeating the Toffees. (7th December 2024) Brentford to beat Newcastle United @2.70 with Stake , representing a 37.04% chance of the Bees winning.

, representing a 37.04% chance of the Bees winning. (7th December 2024) Man City to beat Crystal Palace @1.48 with Stake , representing a 67.57% chance of Guardiola’s men ending their winless run.

, representing a 67.57% chance of Guardiola’s men ending their winless run. (8th December 2024) Fulham to draw with Arsenal @4.20 with Stake , representing a 23.81% chance of a stalemate.

, representing a 23.81% chance of a stalemate. (8th December 2024) Tottenham to draw with Chelsea @3.75 with Stake, representing a 26.67% chance of a tied game.

Toffees come unstuck: Everton vs Liverpool

Date: 07/12/2024

Kick-off: 5.00 pm

Our tip: The Reds will continue their Merseyside derby dominance with a win at Goodison Park @ 1.47 with Stake. (Correct as of 02/12/24)

Everton prepare to host Merseyside rivals Liverpool for the final time at Goodison Park, with the Toffees moving to their new Bramley Moore Dock stadium next season. Sean Dyche’s struggling side have managed just six points from six home games this season, although they’ve only lost twice.

Liverpool have a marginally better away record (2.67 points per game) than their home record (2.57 points per game), which is ominous for Everton fans. The Reds stormed to a confident 2-0 home win over Manchester City last week. It’s now their league title to lose this season.

They’ve tasted defeat only once under Arne Slot and Everton have failed to score in half of their home games. Both statistics point to a comfortable away win.

Bees buzzing at home: Brentford vs Newcastle United

Date: 07/12/2024

Kick-off: 7.30 pm

Our tip: Brentford to make it seven home wins in eight games @ 2.70 with Stake. (Correct as of 02/12/24)

Brentford have surged into the top half of the Premier League off the back of their stunning home record this season. The Bees have won six and drawn one of their seven home games. They welcome an inconsistent Newcastle to west London on Saturday, who are averaging just 1.29 points per game away from Tyneside.

You can always count on this matchup to deliver a flurry of goals. Despite their unbeaten home record, Brentford concede 1.71 goals per game, but score 3.14 goals per game too. Newcastle have also allowed the home team to score first in 71% of their away games, which suggests they will be much slower than Brentford out of the blocks.

City end their losing streak: Crystal Palace vs Manchester City

Date: 07/12/2024

Kick-off: 7.30 pm

Our tip: Pep Guardiola’s men to get back on track with three points at Selhurst Park @ 1.48 with Stake. (Correct as of 02/12/24)

No-one could have predicted Manchester City would be fifth, 11 points shy of league leaders Liverpool, with a third of the season already behind us. After four successive league defeats, Pep Guardiola’s men travel to Crystal Palace this weekend, seeking some solace in the capital.

Palace are averaging less than a point (0.86) per home game this season, so the Eagles could be City’s ideal opponents to get back on track. The root cause of Palace’s home form has been their lack of goals, averaging just 0.57 goals scored per game.

They’ve been affected by injuries to key players and, although the likes of Eberechi Eze and Adam Wharton are returning, they are still lacking cohesion from back to front.

In-form Fulham to hold the Gunners: Fulham vs Arsenal

Date: 08/12/2024

Kick-off: 6.30 pm

Our tip: Fulham to bag a point and frustrate Arsenal @ 4.20 with Stake. (Correct as of 02/12/24)

It's astonishing to see that, based on expected points, Marco Silva's Fulham ought to be comfortably in second place among the 20 Premier League teams.The Cottagers haven't quite achieved the results their performances have deserved, but they showed their quality in holding Tottenham to a draw in North London last week.

As for Arsenal, Mikel Arteta’s men are averaging just 1.57 points per game away from the Emirates Stadium. This figure is far too low for them to be considered genuine title challengers to Liverpool, given the Reds’ high-flying start.

Fulham have scored first in 83% of their home games this season, and we can see a similar scenario playing out on Sunday, with Arsenal fighting back to draw.

Honours even: Tottenham vs Chelsea

Date: 08/12/2024

Kick-off: 9.00 pm

Our tip: London rivals to draw in intense encounter @ 3.75 with Stake. (Correct as of 02/12/24)

Tottenham welcome rivals Chelsea to north London on Sunday evening, aiming to keep up their decent home form. Without Spurs’ 1.86 points per game average at home, they’d be struggling, considering their 1.17 points per away game average.

However, Chelsea are averaging 2.17 points per game away from Stamford Bridge, better than their 1.71 points per game return in front of their own fans.

The Blues are nine points better off at this stage of the season than in 2023/24, with Enzo Maresca seemingly getting the best out of his young squad. Both teams are averaging over two goals scored per game, so this could be a high-scoring contest.

Spurs have been notoriously slow starters at home this season, falling behind in 71% of their games. We foresee Chelsea taking the lead and Spurs battling back for a point.

Conclusion

In summary, our Premier League predictions for Matchday 15 include a derby day away victory for league leaders, Liverpool, while Brentford will continue their fine home form against Newcastle. Manchester City will end their winless streak with three points at lowly Crystal Palace, while we anticipate draws in the London derbies involving Fulham vs Arsenal and Tottenham vs Chelsea.

