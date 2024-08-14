Premier League Golden Boot Odds: Haaland on Top again

Our football betting expert offers his view on the Premier League golden boot odds, as Erling Haaland and Mo Salah lead the betting, for another year.

Manchester City superstar Erling Haaland has had the Midas touch since arriving in the Premier League at the start of the 2022-23 season, taking home the Golden Boot in both of his seasons in England.

The question is: can anyone stop Haaland becoming only the fifth player in Premier League history to win the top-scorer award for a third time this term?

Premier League Golden Boot Odds

Team Odds Erling Haaland 1.67 Mohamed Salah 11.00 Alexander Isak 16.00 Darwin Nunez 17.00 Ollie Watkins 17.00 Cole Palmer 21.00

Erling Haaland - 1.67

Goals have almost been a given for Erling Haaland since becoming a professional footballer.

The Norwegian striker has scored 245 times in just 298 appearances in all competitions as a pro and has amassed 141 league strikes in the past five seasons.

Haaland has unsurprisingly won the Golden Boot in each of his two seasons with Manchester City, setting a Premier League record of 36 goals in his debut campaign at the Etihad before notching 27 times in last season's top flight.

It is little wonder that he is odds-on to join Thierry Henry, Mo Salah, Harry Kane and Alan Shearer as a three-time Boot winner in 2024-25.

Mohamed Salah - 11.00

The Premier League's top goalscorer in 2017-18, 2018-19 and 2021-22, Mohamed Salah is one of four Liverpool players to have won the Golden Boot.

Salah has scored 155 goals in 250 league appearances for the Reds but 2023-24 was his leanest in terms of Premier League goals for the Anfield club, albeit he still found the net 18 times.

Alexander Isak - 16.00

The future of Newcastle striker Alexander Isak has been a source of speculation this summer following a breakthrough Premier League campaign for the Swede last season.

Isak netted 21 goals in 30 league appearances for the Magpies last term - only Haaland and Cole Palmer scored more.

In two seasons on Tyneside, Isak has scored 31 league goals from 52 appearances - only two goals fewer than he managed in 105 games for Real Sociedad in La Liga - and another productive season beckons for the Sweden international.

Darwin Nunez - 17.00

Liverpool forward Darwin Nunez has yet to take the Premier League by storm - but there were at least some signs of the Uruguayan beginning to get to grips with the top flight last term.

Nunez netted 11 times for the Reds in the league and another seven in other competitions, and it will be interesting to see if the arrival of new Liverpool manager Arne Slot increases his output this term.

Ollie Watkins - 17.00

Ollie Watkins' last-gasp winner in this summer's Euro 2024 semi-final against the Netherlands will live long in the memory of England fans.

Watkins' decisive intervention against the Dutch will not have come as a surprise to Aston Villa fans, who have watched the 28-year-old develop since arriving at Villa Park in 2020.

The Villans favourite scored 19 times in the Premier League last season and 27 in all competitions - the best tallies of his career.

Cole Palmer - 21.00

Chelsea's forays into the transfer market over the last few seasons have been more miss than hit - but Cole Palmer has been a notable exception.

Few expected Palmer to have such an impact at Stamford Bridge last term following his summer move from Manchester City, but by the end of the campaign he had become the first name on the Blues' teamsheet.

Palmer finished his debut season in west London with 22 Premier League goals - second only to former teammate Erling Haaland - and he capped a memorable campaign with a fine strike in England's Euro 2024 final defeat to Spain.