Portugal vs Czech Republic Predictions: Portugal to win, Ronaldo to score

We bring you our Portugal vs Czech Republic predictions courtesy of our football expert at 12.30 am on Wednesday.

Portugal vs Czech Republic Prediction: Bets, Context, and Lineups

Best Bets for Portugal vs Czech Republic

Portugal to win with odds of @1.49 on Parimatch , equating to a 66% chance for the favourites to win.

, equating to a 66% chance for the favourites to win. Cristiano Ronaldo to score with odds of @ 1.77 on Parimatch , indicating a 56% chance for the forward to score.

, indicating a 56% chance for the forward to score. Portugal -2 handicap with odds of @ 4.33 on Parimatch, representing a 23% chance for the favourites to win by at least three goals.

Portugal have the quality to beat the Czech Republic 3-0.

Our Analysis: Form of Both Teams

Portugal, the 2016 European champions, are amongst the frontrunners to win the tournament once again. They face a tricky test in the form of the Czech Republic.

Portugal posses one of the deepest squads in the entire tournament. While Cristiano Ronaldo remains the headline act, he is supported by a talented cast capable of winning games without him. The likes of Rafael Leao, Bruno Fernandez and Joao Felix are all able to share the goalscoring burden.

Roberto Martinez has won all 10 of his competitive matches as Portugal’s boss. The team has moved away from the counter-attacking approach they adopted under Fernando Santos. They now want to press further up the pitch and take the game to their opponents. This has worked to devastating effect, with Portugal scoring more goals than any other side during qualifying.

The Czech Republic are focused on emerging through the group stages. They face their toughest test in the first match, but they will be keen to avoid a heavy defeat on Tuesday.

Ivan Hasek’s side come into this match in tremendous form. Although they beat North Macedonia in their final warm-up match, they were less convincing in qualifying. They finished second in Group E, having amassed a total of 15 points from eight matches.

Portugal to Make a Winning Start

Portugal have played 15 matches, including friendlies, under Roberto Martinez. The team have won 13 of those, looking good in the process. They have scored an average of 3.27 goals per game and conceded just 0.67. The team averaged 65% possession over that period and should be on the front foot here.

The Portuguese were beaten by Croatia earlier this month, but they bounced back with a victory in their final warm-up game. Portugal went head-to-head with the Czech Republic in the UEFA Nations League in 2022. They won both matches by an aggregate score of 6-0.

Portugal vs Czech Republic Bet 1: Portugal Victory @ 1.53 with Parimatch

Ronaldo Shows No Signs of Slowing Down

Cristiano Ronaldo remains a goalscoring machine. He scored 10 goals in 10 matches in qualifying, showing no signs his move to Saudi Arabia has hindered his ability to compete with Europe’s best. The five-time Ballon d’Or winner scored five goals at the last European Championships, which made him the joint-top scorer.

Ronaldo could also reach the 900 career goals mark at Euro 2024. He scored 35 goals in 31 league games last season and comes into this clash in top form. Cristiano scored two of Portugal’s goals as they ran out 3-0 winners against the Republic of Ireland in their final warm-up game.

Portugal vs Czech Republic Bet 2: Cristiano Ronaldo Anytime Scorer @ 1.77 with Parimatch

Martinez’s Men Can Storm Ahead

Portugal averaged 3.6 goals per game as they maintained a 100% record during qualifying, second only to France in terms of average goals per game. Since Martinez took charge of the Portuguese national team, they have been outscoring their opponents by an average of 2.6 goals per game.

While the attack may make the headlines, the Portuguese defence could be the difference maker in Germany. They have kept a clean sheet in nine of their 10 qualifying matches, with their opponents averaging just 0.2 goals per game. The last time the Czech Republic faced Portugal, they were beaten 4-0.