Poland vs Austria Predictions: Austrians to Bounce Back

Our football predictions expert previews Poland vs Austria before sharing their three best bets for the upcoming Euro 2024 Group D fixture on Friday.

+

Poland vs Austria Prediction: Bets, Context, and Lineups

Best Bets for Poland vs Austria

Austria to win @ 2.00 on Stake , representing a 50%-52% chance for the Austrians to win.

, representing a 50%-52% chance for the Austrians to win. Under 2.5 Goals @ 1.85 on Stake , representing a 54% chance for the game to end with two goals scored or less.

, representing a 54% chance for the game to end with two goals scored or less. Draw-Austria (half-time, full-time) @ 5.00 on Stake, representing a 20% chance for the game to be level at half-time and Austria to win at full-time.

We’re backing Austria to build on their encouraging showing against France to beat Poland 1-0.

Our Analysis: Form of Both Teams

Poland fell to a narrow 2-1 defeat in their opening Group D encounter with the Netherlands. Meanwhile, Austria lost 1-0 to tournament favourites France, so both nations need a positive result in their second group game.

The Poles went into the game with the Dutch without their talismanic striker, Robert Lewandowski, who was nursing a thigh problem. The veteran forward is expected to return to the lineup against the Austrians, providing a big boost for Poland.

Despite surrendering most of the possession to the Netherlands, Poland mustered seven attempts on target. They hope Lewandowski’s presence will improve their conversion rate.

Austria will take great heart from making France work very hard for their 1-0 win on Monday night. They restricted the French to just three attempts on target and even had more possession than Les Bleus.

The Austrians played with high intensity throughout, with their press proving very effective in hassling the French backline. They may get more joy from harassing the Polish back three.

Probable Lineups for Poland vs Austria

The probable lineup for Poland in 3-5-2:

Szczęsny; Kiwior, Salamon, Bednarek, Zalewski, Zielinski, Romanczuk, Szymanski, Frankowski, Buksa, Lewandowski

The probable lineup for Austria in 4-2-3-1:

Pentz; Mwene, Wober, Danso, Posch, Grillitsch, Seiwald, Baumgartner, Sabitzer, Laimer, Gregoritsch

Austria to build on their encouraging display against France

The enthusiastic applause from the fans at full-time was a testament to how well Austria played against France. If Christoph Baumgartner had shown more composure in front of goal, the match could’ve been much different.

Nevertheless, Austria’s head coach, Ralf Rangnick, is confident their approach will yield more dividends against an indifferent Poland.

The Poles remain heavily reliant on veteran striker, Robert Lewandowski. Although he’s likely to return, he may not be 100% fit and Austria simply appear to be in a better position to advance from Group D than Poland.

Poland vs Austria Tip 1: Austria to win @ 2.00 with Stake

Cagey encounter anticipated after opening game defeats

Poland and Austria have faced off in 11 competitive games, dating back as far as 1930. Although Poland have the edge, winning six and only losing three, their recent encounters have been very cagey.

Only three goals have been scored in their last three meetings. Their last was a goalless draw in a Euro 2020 qualifier, while they faced off in the group stages of Euro 2008, drawing 1-1.

With neither side able to afford a second defeat, the game is sure to be cagey, with both teams adopting a safety-first attitude.

Poland vs Austria Tip 2: Under 2.5 Goals @ 1.85 with Stake

High Chance of All-action Second-Half

Although we anticipate the opening 45 minutes to be tense and packed with nervous energy, the second half is sure to open up, as a point will not really be useful for either nation.

To that end, it feels like the Draw-Austria bet in the Half Time-Full Time market offers quite a lot of value. We believe there’s more than a 20% chance for the match to be tied at half-time, with Austria ultimately snatching all three points after the interval.