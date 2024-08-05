Points are Pivotal: Three Best Value Season Handicap Bets for Premier League

The new Premier League campaign is on the horizon and after a dramatic season in 2023/24, the new term promises to be much of the same.

Manchester City dominate the betting once again, but one way to get other teams on side is to play them in the handicap market.

The Citizens are the scratch team, so are the side to catch, while every other club will be given a certain amount of points head start on Pep Guardiola’s men.

Here we pick out three teams that are worth keeping an eye on in the handicap market.

All odds are courtesy of Stake, correct at the time of publishing and subject to change.

Arsenal +2 - 16.00

Arsenal fell just short of Manchester City last season, finishing two points behind the Citizens who ground Mikel Arteta’s side down at the business end of the campaign.

The Gunners had the best defensive record in the division, conceding just 29 times in 38 games and they have added to that area over the off-season.

Riccardo Calafiori has signed from Bologna, further adding to Arsenal’s defensive options that include William Saliba, Gabriel, Ben White, Jurrien Timber and Takehiro Tomiyasu.

That solidity at the back could be the key ingredient for the Gunners this term, particularly in this high-scoring era of the Premier League.

Martin Odegaard scored eight goals and registered 10 assists and once again will be crucial to their chances of winning the title.

City, of course, have to be feared, but with uncertainty hanging over the club while the Premier League investigates them and with Pep Guardiola refusing to commit his future to the club beyond this season, now could be the time to take them on.

Arsenal make plenty of appeal in the handicap market for the upcoming campaign.

Tottenham +20 - 16.00

Tottenham narrowly missed out on a top-four finish last season, finishing just two points adrift of Aston Villa after three defeats from their last five games.

They certainly need to improve their away record if they are to have a big impact this season, but Ange Postecoglou’s style of play can take time to become accustomed to, particularly if the players do not suit it.

The Australian has had time to work with his players and they have made some very smart signings over the summer, most notably Archie Gray and Lucas Bergvall.

With a bit more luck in the injury department, Spurs could have a major say in the handicap market.

Bournemouth +39 - 16.00

Bournemouth almost won the handicap market last season, just being beaten by Aston Villa. The Cherries’ progression under Andoni Iraola may not be over however and they look set to retain star striker Dominic Solanke.

Young central defender Dean Huijsen caught the eye in Serie A last term and has signed for the south coast outfit.

However retaining their highly-rated manager could be the biggest coup of all and they could go one better in the handicap market under his stewardship.