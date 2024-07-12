Eagles Aiming for Europe: How £50m exit can aid Crystal Palace's 13.00 European hopes

Following Michael Olise’s £50 move to Bayern Munich, our expert evaluates what this war chest could do for Crystal Palace’s euro qualification hopes.

This time last year Crystal Palace fans were coming to terms with the departure of club legend Wilfried Zaha and the Eagles have lost another inspirational winger this summer.

While Zaha signed for Galatasaray as a free agent, Michael Olise has joined Bayern Munich for a transfer fee of around £50m.

That should soften the blow for Palace, who signed the Frenchman for just £8m from Reading in 2021, especially as they have done some smart business in recent transfer windows.

The Eagles ended the 2023-24 Premier League campaign in fantastic form under manager Oliver Glasner and they are 12/1 to kick on and finish in the top six in 2024-25.

Premier League Top 6 Finish Odds

Team Odds Aston Villa 2.37 Brighton 6.00 West Ham 7.00 Crystal Palace 13.00 Bournemouth 15.00

Olise exit unlikely to bring Eagles down to earth

Olise's departure is undoubtedly a disappointment for Palace, as the 22-year-old was one of the most productive attacking players in the Premier League last season.

Injuries restricted him to 14 league starts but he still managed to rack up ten goals and six assists, averaging a goal contribution every 80 minutes.

However, Palace have had plenty of time to prepare for his exit – he was heavily linked with a move to Chelsea in the summer of 2023 – and their player recruitment has been excellent under sporting director Dougie Freedman.

The appointment of former Eintracht Frankfurt boss Glasner as Roy Hodgson's successor looks like another masterstroke as his Eagles side won six of their last seven league matches.

That run included a 1-0 win over Liverpool at Anfield and thumping home victories over West Ham (5-2), Manchester United (4-0) and Aston Villa (5-0) so Palace fans will be eagerly anticipating the start of the new season.

Wharton's whirlwind rise could attract more young talent

Palace's impressive recruitment record was reflected by the fact that four of their players featured in England's Euro 2024 squad.

Goalkeeper Dean Henderson, centre-back Marc Guehi and midfielders Eberechi Eze and Adam Wharton were called up by Gareth Southgate and left-back Tyrick Mitchell was unfortunate to miss out.

Wharton had been involved in a Championship relegation battle at Blackburn before moving to Selhurst Park in January and his rapid rise makes Palace an attractive destination for other ambitious young players.

Attacking reinforcements required as Palace push for Europe

The Eagles have already signed Japanese attacking midfielder Daichi Kamada, who played under Glasner at Eintracht Frankfurt, as well as Morocco international defender Chadi Riad from Real Betis.

A winger to replace Olise remains a priority for the club, whose reported summer targets include Hull's Jaden Philogene and Marseille's Ismaila Sarr.

Freedman has been a long-time admirer of Senegal international Sarr while Club Brugge's Antonio Nusa, who made his senior debut for Norway in 2023 at the age of 18, has also been linked.

While new signings are always exciting, keeping key men Eze and Guehi will be just as crucial if Palace are to threaten a top-six finish and European qualification in 2024-25.

Glasner has clearly inspired players such as striker Jean-Philippe Mateta, who scored 13 goals in his last 13 league appearances, so Olise's move to Munich is unlikely to burst the Eagles' bubble.