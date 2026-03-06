How Rodrygo’s injury changes betting approach for Real Madrid and Brazil

Rodrygo’s year was looking positive after months of struggle. Sadly, a right knee injury for the 25-year-old has now changed everything.

Selecao forced into World Cup reshuffle

Rodrygo’s 33-minute appearance against Getafe ended in significant disappointment. Real Madrid’s 1-0 defeat to their local rivals at the Santiago Bernabeu was a bad enough result. However, it was perhaps less frustrating than the Brazilian winger’s injury.

The diagnosis is severe: a torn anterior cruciate ligament and lateral meniscus in the same knee. Rodrygo is set to miss the rest of the season and the entire 2026 World Cup. His recovery is expected to take between nine and 12 months. As he mentioned on social media, his dream is in ruins.

The timing is terrible for Brazil, as Carlo Ancelotti has settled on his attacking strategy. After some initial experimentation, the Italian manager decided on a roving four-man front line featuring Rodrygo, Vinicius Junior, Matheus Cunha, and Estevao.

Each player was given the freedom to move around and create problems in Brazil’s previous four friendly matches. This setup worked well for Rodrygo, who recorded two goals and one assist in three of his four starts under Ancelotti.

That group of four has now been split up. Ancelotti must decide whether to find a direct replacement or completely change his attacking approach just months before the competition begins.

Several players are hoping to step in. Endrick has made a strong impression at Lyon. Since moving to the resurgent French club on loan from Real Madrid in January, he has recorded five goals and four assists. The 19-year-old offers a different style—he is more of a traditional striker than the fluid winger Rodrygo—but his form is hard to ignore.

Then there is Neymar. The former Barcelona and Paris Saint-Germain icon is close to making his return for the national team. If he can stay fit, he remains Brazil’s key player. Richarlison, Raphinha, Gabriel Jesus, and Estevao are also options. Ancelotti has many choices, perhaps one too many.

The World Cup draw has been favourable to them. The record five-time world champions will play Haiti, Scotland, and Morocco in Group C, which provides a relatively easy path to the knockout stages. The market still prices them at odds of 8/1 to win the tournament outright.

Brazil have not reached a World Cup final since 2002. They have progressed past the quarter-finals only once since, finishing fourth on home soil in 2014. The main question is not whether the Selecao have enough talent. It is whether Ancelotti can turn that talent into a functional unit without his most versatile attacker, Rodrygo.

The market odds offer a price that reflects uncertainty. However, given the group stage draw and the depth of available offensive options, that represents a value bet.

UCL ambitions hang by a thread for Los Blancos

Real Madrid’s campaign was already becoming difficult before Rodrygo’s knee injury occurred. The Spanish team appeared lacklustre in their game against Getafe, but the true impact was felt the next day when reports of Rodrygo’s long-term layoff were released.

It was only his third appearance under Alvaro Arbeloa, who was appointed in mid-January and recently called him one of the more complete players in the squad. The Brazilian had only just started to move past his previous fitness issues.

In the six starts he made before Arbeloa was appointed, Rodrygo had recorded three goals and three assists. He had finally found the high level of performance that had been missing for a large part of the season. The timing of this injury is incredibly unfortunate. Additionally, there are still concerns over Kylian Mbappe’s fitness.

Arbeloa is now preparing for the Champions League first knockout round against Manchester City with very few fit attacking players. His only available options in forward positions are Vinicius, Gonzalo Garcia, Brahim Diaz, and Franco Mastantuono.

The statistics are concerning for Los Blancos. According to the bookmakers, they have a very slim chance of winning their 16th Champions League trophy at the Puskas Arena in Budapest. They trail Arsenal, Bayern Munich, Barcelona, and PSG in the outright odds. Some projections even rank Bodo/Glimt, who knocked Inter Milan out during the playoffs, above Real Madrid.

Against City specifically, Madrid have a 33.3% probability of advancing to the quarter-finals. The second leg will take place at the Etihad Stadium, where City have been exceptionally strong. Rodrygo had previously been very successful against them in the league phase, where he ended a long goal drought by scoring against the English champions.

Nevertheless, considering the current odds at outright qualification to the next round, the market may have reacted too strongly. Real Madrid are Real Madrid, and the Champions League is the competition they value above all others. Vinicius has the ability to decide games on his own, and City, despite their quality, have vulnerabilities.

The value lies in recognising that Rodrygo's absence is priced into these odds, perhaps too heavily. Madrid’s history in Europe and the unpredictable nature of knockout football suggest this could be a closer match than the data suggests.

For bettors willing to overlook Rodrygo’s injury and Real Madrid’s form, an opportunity still exists.

