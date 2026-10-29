The teams to bet against as fixture congestion starts to take its toll

Freiburg and Bournemouth are both approaching their sixth match in 17 days as they return to Premier League and Bundesliga action on Saturday.

Weekend markets Odds Leeds Draw No Bet vs Bournemouth 2.40 Augsburg Draw No Bet vs Freiburg 2.25

Odds courtesy of Parimatch. Correct at time of publishing and subject to change.

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Bournemouth vs Leeds United: Leeds Draw No Bet

This is Bournemouth’s first-ever season in Europe, so dealing with such quick turnarounds is a new experience. In addition to their Europa League commitments, they also hosted Aston Villa on Wednesday in the EFL Cup. The Cherries reeled off a third-straight 3-0 win, having previously defeated Man Utd and AC Milan by the same margin.

After a slow start in the league, it’s clear that summer appointment Marco Rose is now getting his ideas across. The odds reflect his side’s improved form. They are clear favourites at home to Leeds. That’s despite Bournemouth having just a 67-hour gap between the kick-offs in the Villa match and Saturday’s clash.

Helpfully for Rose and his squad, their previous two European fixtures were also at home. That has limited travel time, but the sheer volume of games could still mean fatigue is an issue.

Bournemouth have played six times since the October international break. By contrast, there have only been three matches for Leeds during the same timeframe. Having not played in the EFL Cup, they’ve had an extra 75 hours of rest heading into Saturday’s encounter.

The Whites have therefore benefitted from a much longer period to recover and prepare for this clash. A robust, physical style of play could make them difficult opponents for Bournemouth after this hectic run of fixtures. Given that, it may be worth looking beyond the home team’s fine form.

Leeds are also doing well, with just one defeat in eight Premier League outings this term. That solitary loss came away against reigning champions Arsenal by a narrow 2-1 margin. Farke’s men boast the second-best defensive record in the division behind the Gunners, with only six goals conceded.

Taking their lighter workload into account, Leeds are the value option in this match. However, five of their eight Premier League fixtures this term have finished level. Backing them with an implied probability of 40% in the Draw No Bet market could therefore be the smart approach.

Augsburg vs Freiburg: Augsburg Draw No Bet

Over in Germany, there’s a similar betting opportunity at the WWK Arena on Saturday. In this case, it’s Freiburg who have been dealing with a packed schedule. They’ve been in action in each of the previous three midweeks across the Conference League and DFB-Pokal.

Over the past fortnight, Freiburg have visited Leverkusen and Monaco, while also hosting Bayern Munich. They lost each of those games before bouncing back with a 3-2 cup win over Werder Bremen on Wednesday.

Just 69 hours on from kick-off in that tie, they’ll be back in Bundesliga action against Augsburg. Taking both the European travel and the quality of their recent opponents into account, fatigue could be a real factor.

By contrast, Augsburg are not in Europe and must have benefited from more time on the training ground. They did have a domestic cup match in midweek, but that was against third-tier SG, and on Tuesday rather than Wednesday. Die Fuggerstadter have therefore had an extra 24 hours’ rest.

Manuel Baum’s side are unbeaten at home this season. That’s despite some tough fixtures, with Bayern and Bayer Leverkusen only drawing 2-2 on this ground. Those results and Freiburg’s challenging schedule mean the visitors are really hard to fancy as away favourites this weekend.

It is worth considering that three of Augsburg’s four home fixtures to date have finished level. Backing the hosts with an implied probability of 44% in the Draw No Bet market looks like the safest betting strategy.

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