Champions League top scorer odds: Assessing the top 6 contenders

The leading contenders to be the 2026/27 UCL top scorer are Erling Haaland, Harry Kane, Ousmane Dembele, Raphinha, Mbappe and Torres.

2026/27 UCL top scorer market Odds Kylian Mbappe 6.00 Erling Haaland 6.50 Harry Kane 7.00 Ousmane Dembele 10.00 Ferran Torres 11.00 Raphinha 13.00

Odds courtesy of Stake. Correct at time of publishing and subject to change.

Kylian Mbappe: The market leader has room to grow into the competition

After an electric summer for France at the 2026 World Cup, Kylian Mbappe is unsurprisingly the leading contender in the Champions League top scorer market.

He underlined why he’s the favourite in Real’s 2-1 league-phase win over Inter Milan at the Bernabeu. The Frenchman scored the game’s opening goal and was FotMob’s man of the match.

He racked up 0.64 xG and even made two key defensive contributions. Mbappe hit the target with all 4 of his goal attempts. He also squandered two big chances to add to his tally. Yet, the fact that Mbappe is getting an abundance of opportunities is encouraging for those backing him in this market.

Mbappe finished last season’s Champions League campaign as the competition’s top scorer with 15 goals. One early strike is unlikely to change his position in the race.

His La Liga form suggests he’s in top shape. He’s scored 7 goals in 6 domestic appearances with an average FotMob rating of 8.47.

Erling Haaland: Solid early shot volume for City

The 26-year-old Norwegian is considered Mbappe’s main rival to this season’s UCL Golden Boot, at least according to the odds. That’s no surprise considering his brace of goals in Manchester City’s 2-0 win over Porto.

Haaland has long established himself as one of the leading marksmen in world football. His pace and physical presence make him almost impossible to mark inside and outside the penalty area.

He averages a goal per game in the Premier League and seems to be taking that form into the UCL. Haaland averaged 8.9 with FotMob against Porto, with 1.33 xG and 4 attempts on target from 6 shots.

The only drawback with Haaland is that City are currently 6th favourites to lift the trophy. This means there are 5 other teams deemed to have a better chance of a deep run to the final. If Enzo Maresca’s men bow out earlier than expected, this would hurt Haaland’s Golden Boot chances.

Harry Kane: Bayern’s dominance keeps him in contention

Harry Kane had a very busy summer, captaining England at the 2026 World Cup. Many felt that the experienced striker was off the pace for the Three Lions.

He’s also scored just once in 3 Bundesliga appearances. That scoring rate is well below his recent seasons in a Bayern jersey.

Kane showed signs of returning to his best in Bayern’s 5-0 victory over Bodø/Glimt, scoring one and providing an assist. However, he only managed 2 attempts on target from 6 shots.

His odds are probably a fair reflection of his reputation and Bayern’s forward line. Kane should continue to benefit from chances created by the likes of Michael Olise, who registered 3 goal contributions against the Norwegians.

Ousmane Dembele: A potential value case if PSG maintain their fast start

Ousmane Dembele has drawn blanks in each of his 3 Ligue 1 appearances for PSG so far this term. However, he was razor sharp in Les Parisiens’ 6-1 demolition of Slovan Bratislava, scoring 2 and assisting a further 2 goals.

He finished that game with an almost invincible 9.7 FotMob rating. The current Ballon d’Or holder clearly saves his best football for the Champions League stage.

There’s a genuine case for backing Dembele if PSG opt to rotate him more in Ligue 1. Les Parisiens’ deep squad enables them to keep their key players fresh for the UCL. This could give Dembele a huge advantage over the likes of Kane and Haaland, who may need to play as much as they can domestically.

When a player starts the UCL campaign with two goals, 10 shots and 14 touches in the opposition box, you have to stand up and take notice. At a modest 11.11% implied probability, Dembele could offer real value if PSG go deep yet again.

Ferran Torres: Emphatic start makes him another value play

Dembele was almost overshadowed by his PSG teammate Ferran Torres in the win over Slovan Bratislava. Torres netted a stunning hat-trick against the Slovakians from an xG of only 0.53.

This shows just how efficient the former Barcelona forward was in front of goal. All three of his shots on target found the net.

The scorer of Spain’s 2026 World Cup-winning goal clearly has a point to prove after being forced out by Barcelona this summer. Torres has also scored 3 goals in 4 Ligue 1 matches to start the 2026/27 domestic campaign. He’s clearly a man in form.

If you’re confident of PSG having another deep run of reaching the semi-finals or better, combining Dembele and Torres in this market could be an option.

For Luis Enrique’s side to make the last 4 or the final, they’ll likely need both players to step up and score with regularity.

Raphinha: Brazilian appears to be thriving as Barca’s false nine

Raphinha could be the best value betting opportunity in the Champions League top scorer odds right now. The 29-year-old is relishing his new role as Barcelona’s false nine, with Hansi Flick operating without a target man.

The former Leeds United forward has been lethal in front of goal, scoring 9 goals in 6 La Liga appearances. The Brazilian got off to the best possible start in the UCL league phase too.

He netted a brace in Barca’s 5-1 thrashing of Feyenoord. He’s currently in FotMob’s 95.9% percentile for xG on target and xG. Also, he is in the 93.9% percentile for non-penalty xG, which demonstrates his quality in open play.

Like Torres, Raphinha is not a traditional striker, but Barcelona’s aggressive approach to attacking means he should have plenty of chances in this campaign. He’s understandably behind the likes of Mbappe in the betting, but he offers value as a longer-odds bet.

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