Dortmund’s defensive strength could push them closer to Bayern

Dortmund lost three of their final six league games. Before that late-season dip following the Bundesliga title heading to Munich, Dortmund had been performing at a much higher level.

Market Selection Odds To win the Bundesliga without Bayern Munich Borussia Dortmund 2.50

Odds courtesy of Stake. Correct at time of publishing and subject to change.

A season of improvement

Borussia Dortmund finished the 2025/26 Bundesliga season second on 73 points. That’s 16 points behind champions Bayern Munich but still a staggering eight clear of RB Leipzig in third. This is an improvement, given where they were before. BVB had failed to finish in the top two since the 2022/23 season, when they ended level on points with the Bavarians.

The question is whether last season’s performance makes Niko Kovac’s side the strongest selection to beat the rest after removing Bayern from the equation. The case for backing Dortmund in this market doesn’t rest completely on them finishing second last term. Instead, it rests on their unmatched defensive reliability and excellent form in front of their fans.

The underlying data from last season suggests they’re the clearest option to back in the ‘To win the Bundesliga without Bayern Munich’ market. The market itself is straightforward: it effectively asks which team will finish highest if Bayern are removed from the standings. Based on what we’ve seen, that’s likely to be Borussia Dortmund again this season.

The gulf in quality is clear

Bayern were comfortably the best team in Germany last season, winning the title as early as April. Dortmund themselves were far behind the champions, so they never seriously challenged Bayern for the title. However, BVB’s points tally and how far ahead they were of the chasing pack are noticeable.

After 28 league matches, Dortmund had recorded 19 wins, seven draws, and two defeats. Only Bayern had lost fewer games at that stage, with just a single loss. Kovac’s men sat 11 points clear of RB Leipzig and Stuttgart, who were third and fourth at that stage.

These two teams had already lost seven matches by that point, highlighting the sizable gap between the top two and the rest. While BVB were far behind Vincent Kompany’s team, Dortmund strengthened their grip on second place.

By that stage in April, Bayern had effectively wrapped up the title, while Dortmund subsequently saw a dip in their intensity and form. They won three and lost three of their final six Bundesliga matches. That did not reflect the consistency they had shown through Matchday 28. As a result, BVB’s advantage over third place and the rest of the division fell into single figures by the end of the season.

It’s easy to take this Dortmund team and coach for granted because of how good Bayern were. However, the proposed market allows bettors to capitalise on Dortmund’s output last season.

Dortmund’s defensive strength stands out

The clearest case for Dortmund starts with the simplest numbers. They conceded 34 goals in 34 Bundesliga matches, which was slightly better than the champions’ 36. Kovac’s men also recorded the most clean sheets with 15, compared to Bayern’s 12. To put these numbers into context, Leverkusen and Leipzig had shipped 47 goals, while Stuttgart conceded 49.

Additionally, Dortmund boasted the best underlying defensive numbers last season, with an xGA (expected goals against) of 38.62. They were the only side in the Bundesliga to produce an xGA tally of under 40.0. That is a solid foundation to build on ahead of the 2026/27 campaign. The runners-up faced 364 shots, just three more than Bayern (361). This makes them the only two teams to finish the campaign with fewer than 400 attempts at their goal.

Yet, Dortmund’s position isn’t only backed by defensive solidity, but also a decent attack. Their xG (expected goals scored) of 62.24 was ranked fourth in the division, and their 0.16 xG per shot was only beaten by Bayern (0.18). This shows the quality of the chances they created, even without matching Bayern’s huge attacking output.

Serhou Guirassy is a clear example of their offensive threat. He scored 17 league goals in 33 appearances. Combined with Dortmund’s defensive output, these attacking numbers showcase a very strong team. Unfortunately, they had to compete against a much superior Bayern Munich side.

Dortmund are the value pick

Backing against Bayern Munich to retain their Bundesliga title takes some courage.

When taking Bayern out of the equation, Dortmund have effectively finished top in six of the last 10 seasons. Last season, we saw a BVB team that had truly improved under Kovac’s leadership. It was also his first full season with the club.

Keeping him in charge was a great move from the club, as it offers the team some continuity heading into the new campaign. The numbers suggest Dortmund have enough quality to beat the rest and close the gap on Bayern.