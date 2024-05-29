Olympiacos vs Fiorentina Predictions and Betting Tips: Greek and Italian Giants Set to Clash in Athens

Our football betting expert offers his Olympiacos vs Fiorentina predictions and betting tips ahead of their Europa Conference League final clash.

The 2024 Europa Conference League final sees Olympiacos feature in what will be their first European final in club history, while Fiorentina will look to avenge defeat in last year’s final to lift their first European trophy since 1961.

Olympiacos vs Fiorentina Betting Tips

Olympiacos to win @ 3.00 with Parimatch (correct as of 27/05/24)

(correct as of 27/05/24) Olympiacos to win and both teams to score @ 6.20 with Parimatch (correct as of 27/05/24)

(correct as of 27/05/24) Ayoub El Kaabi to score anytime @ 3.00 with Parimatch (correct as of 27/05/24)

All odds are courtesy of Parimatch and are correct at the time of publishing. However, they are subject to change.

A Home Victory for the Greeks

Olympiacos winning not just their first-ever European crown, but Greece’s first-ever senior title, would be quite some story. Although, to do it at the home of domestic rivals, AEK Athens, adds that bit more spice to the occasion.

It’s been a mixed campaign for the Greeks. They failed to add to their record 47 league championships and fell out of the Europa League at the group stage, transferring to the Europa Conference League instead.

However, in the latter, they’ve excelled. Knocking out Maccabi Tel Aviv and Fenerbahce, Olympiacos were drawn against competition favourites, Aston Villa. Of whom, they dispatched impressively, 6-2 on aggregate. Picking up wins both home and away.

Fiorentina, on the other hand, are currently sitting eighth in Serie A. With their domestic season set to come to an end on Sunday, June 2. The Italians are in their second successive Europa Conference League final and will be desperate to come out on top this time around.

However, while this game could go either way, the home advantage could push it slightly in favour of Olympiacos.

Olympiacos vs Fiorentina Tip 1: Olympiacos to win is coming in with odds of 3.00 with Parimatch

A Goalfest in Athens

There could be goals in this one. Olympiacos have scored in 25 of their last 27 games. Additionally, in seven of the last eight contests that the Greek side have played, both teams have scored.

In the round of 16, Olympiacos scored six in a second-leg comeback against Maccabi Tel Aviv, then scored three in the first leg of the Quarterfinals against Fenerbache, before knocking six past Aston Villa to book their place in the final.

In six of the last eight Europa League Conference matches that Fiorentina have featured in, both teams have scored. In addition, the Italians are riding a 13-game winning streak in the competition ahead of their second-straight final appearance.

Fiorentina scored five past Maccabi Haifa over two legs in the round of 16, two past Viktoria Plzen in the Quarterfinals, and four past Club Brugge in the Semifinals.

These two have never faced each other before. As unpredictable as the game could be, based on previous form, backing both teams to score looks to be a solid option.

Olympiacos vs Fiorentina Tip 2: Olympiacos to win and both teams to score is coming in with odds of 6.20 with Parimatch

Top Marksman to Bag Again

On the topic of goals. Olympiacos have a red-hot striker leading their ranks.

Ayoub El Kaabi has been on top form this season, with the 30-year-old scoring 32 goals in all competitions through his debut season with the Greek outfit.

The Moroccan scored five goals in ten appearances as Olympiacos progressed through the qualifying stages of the Europa League and into the group stages. Before scoring ten goals in eight games in the Europa Conference League so far.

El Kaabi was the star man last time out against Aston Villa. He scored a hattrick in the first leg, adding a further two goals to his name in the second leg, to push his side to the final.