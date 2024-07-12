Ollie Watkins: England’s Euro 2024 Final Super-Sub?

After his substitute heroics in the Euro 2024 semis, does Ollie Watkins offer value in the Anytime Goalscorer market for Monday’s final in Berlin?

+

Goalscorer Markets Ollie Watkins' Odds Anytime Goalscorer 3.50 First Goalscorer 7.00

Odds courtesy of BC.Game. Correct at time of publishing and subject to change.

Aston Villa’s striker, Ollie Watkins, has had to bide his time at this summer’s Euro 2024 finals. Watkins enjoyed an impressive cameo in the group stage draw with Denmark. However, his biggest moment was yet to come, drilling home the last-gasp semi-final winner over the Netherlands.

Watkins was a nuisance throughout the last 15 minutes against the Dutch. He brought pace and directness to an England attack that was dropping deeper due to a flagging Harry Kane. After his semi-final heroics, has Watkins now established himself as Gareth Southgate’s go-to super-sub for Monday’s final, making him a value bet in the Anytime Goalscorer market?

Ollie Watkins has registered two goal attempts in two brief substitute appearances.

Watkins’ average top speed of 32.4km/h has the ability to scare Spain’s tiring backline on Monday.

Watkins is in the form of his career, contributing 0.89 xG/xA per game for Aston Villa in 23/24.

Watkins Could be the Ideal Anytime Goalscorer Punt off the Bench

Watkins has been second – or even third – fiddle to England’s striker, Harry Kane, so far at Euro 2024. However, he showed the sign of a top-class marksman by clinically despatching his only chance in front of goal. It was only a half-chance too, but his movement and speed of thought caught the Dutch keeper, Bart Verbruggen, off guard.

With Watkins grabbing the headlines and Kane still very much out-of-sorts – despite being the joint-top goalscorer in the tournament, Southgate may now overlook Ivan Toney for Watkins as his first substitute replacement in Monday’s final with Spain.

From England’s point of view, it’s likely to be a containment job for much of the game against the in-form Spaniards. Blocking off passing lanes and congesting the middle of the park is likely to be the order of the day for Southgate’s men. All of this is unlikely to make the game an end-to-end spectacle. Watkins could have another huge role to play in Berlin if the game is deadlocked in the second half.

Watkins’ 2023/24 Data Suggests He’s in Prime Form

Watkins was selected for England’s Euro 2024 squad while in red-hot form for Aston Villa. Watkins bagged 19 goals in 37 Premier League appearances, averaging just over a goal every other game. He finished the 2023/24 Premier League campaign in the 97th percentile for xG output, posting an average of 0.54 xG per 90 minutes.

In fact, Watkins’ overall contribution to the Villa team has surely caught Southgate’s eye. He was also in the 97th percentile for combined xG and xA contributions, contributing almost a goal per game (0.89) every 90 minutes.

With chances likely to be at a premium in Monday’s final with Spain, Watkins’ shot accuracy could also prove invaluable. He finished last season in the 94th percentile for shots on target, with 46 of his 83 attempts making the keeper work. A shot-to-goal conversion rate of 22.89% also put him in the Premier League’s 84th percentile. This confirms that his fine finish against the Netherlands was no fluke, making a bet on Watkins as an Anytime Goalscorer a wise decision.