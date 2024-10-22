Odisha FC vs. East Bengal Predictions: Juggernauts to win against struggling Red and Golds

A resurgent Odisha FC will be hosting bottom-placed East Bengal on Matchday 6 of the 2024-25 Indian Super League (ISL).

As always, we are here to provide our predictions and betting tips for what is poised to be a crucial game for both teams.

Odisha FC vs. East Bengal: Bets, Context, and Lineups

Odisha weren't in action on Matchday 5 and have played a game less than East Bengal. A result against the Red and Golds would take their tally up to seven points in five games. Anything less would raise question marks on their ability to challenge for a playoff berth down the line.

Desperate times call for desperate measures and for East Bengal's, times have rarely been as desperate. They need a result, and they need it soon. A win, or even a draw against Odisha will go a long way in not just giving their supporters some hope, but also boosting team morale significantly.

Best bets for Odisha FC vs. East Bengal

Odds of @1.94 on Parimatch for Odisha to win, which translates to an implied probability of 51.5%

Odds of @1.70 on Parimatch for over 2.5 goals, representing a 58.8% probability

Odds of @3.42 on Parimatch for combined bet of Odisha win and both teams to score, implying a 29.2% probability

Predicted Scoreline: Odisha FC 2-1 East Bengal

Our analysis: Form of both teams

Both Odisha and East Bengal started the season in similar fashion - two defeats in their opening two games. Their response since then, however, has been starkly contrasting.

The juggernauts roared back with a statement 1-0 win against high-flying Jamshedpur FC, which still remains the Red Miners’ only defeat so far. Odisha followed that result up with a gritty 2-2 draw against Kerala Blasters.

East Bengal, on the other hand, have gone from bad to worse. They have lost all of their games thus far and are yet to register their first point.

The game against Odisha will mark new head coach Oscar Bruzon’s second game in the East Bengal dugout.

Bruzon’s first assignment was a monumental one - a Kolkata Derby against arch-rivals Mohun Bagan, which his team lost.

The 47-year-old Spaniard is no stranger to Indian football, having previously managed Sporting Club de Goa and Mumbai FC. He has also previously served as an assistant coach for Mumbai City FC during the 2015-16 ISL season.

Probable Lineups for Odisha FC vs. East Bengal

Odisha FC Probable XI: Amrinder Singh (GK); Saviour Gama, Amey Ranawade, Mourtada Fall, Narender Gahlot; Lalthathanga Khawlhring, Hugo Boumous, Ahmed Jahouh, Isak Vanlalruatfela; Rahim Ali, Roy Krishna

East Bengal Probable XI: Prabhsukhan Gill (GK); Mohammad Rakip, Anwar Ali, Hector Yuste, Provat Lakra; Saul Crespo, Souvik Chakrabarti; Madih Talal, Nandhakumar Sekar, David Lalhlansanga; Dimitrios Diamantakos

A Odisha win is the safer bet

The two sides have faced each other on eight occasions in the ISL, with Odisha having clear bragging rights for this fixture. The Juggernauts have won six of those meetings to East Bengal’s just one.

The Red and Golds solitary win against Odisha dates all the way back to the 2020-21 season, when they won 3-1 in Kolkata. Since then, it has been one-way traffic.

The head-to-head record, coupled with the current context of both teams, makes it difficult to take a punt on anything other than a Odisha win.

Odisha FC vs. East Bengal Bet 1: Odisha to win @1.94 on Parimatch

Over 2.5 goals looks likely

This fixture has always delivered goals. In just eight meetings, the two sides have scored 41 goals between them. Odisha have been responsible for 24 of those, to East Bengal’s 17.

Seven of the eight meetings between the two have yielded over 2.5 goals. Five of them have yielded over 3.5 goals.

Hence, betting on the ‘Over 2.5 goals’ market is a reasonable punt to take for this match.

Odisha FC vs. East Bengal Bet 2: Over 2.5 goals @1.70 on Parimatch

Combined bet for greater return

We have already established that this fixture isn't shy of goals. Irrespective of the outcome, which has mostly gone Odisha’s way, this fixture has resulted in both teams scoring in seven out of eight meetings, or 87.5% of the time.

This, a combined bet of a Odisha win and both teams to score presents an opportunity to net a decent return. It's a punt worth considering.

Odisha FC vs. East Bengal Bet 3: Odisha to win and both teams to score @3.42 on Parimatch