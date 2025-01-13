Nottingham Forest vs Liverpool Predictions: Cagey Affair in Nottingham

Our football expert shares top three bets for Wednesday’s Premier League clash between league leaders Liverpool and overachieving Nottingham Forest.

+

Nottingham Forest vs Liverpool Prediction: Bets, Context, and Lineups

Best Bets for Nottingham Forest vs Liverpool

Nottingham Forest to win or draw at odds of 2.20 on Stake , equating to a 45.5% implied probability.

, equating to a 45.5% implied probability. Chris Wood to score anytime at odds of 2.80 on Stake , indicating a 35.7% implied probability.

, indicating a 35.7% implied probability. Under 2.5 total goals at odds of 2.20 on Stake, equating to a 45.5% implied probability.

Nottingham Forest are predicted to draw 1-1 with Liverpool on Wednesday.

Our Analysis: Form of Both Teams

Liverpool travel to the City Ground to face Nottingham Forest in the Premier League on Wednesday.

Forest have won seven matches on the bounce across all competitions following their win over Luton in the FA Cup. Nuno Espirito Santo’s side are only six points behind Liverpool amid a remarkable first half of the campaign.

The hosts triumphed over Liverpool in the reverse fixture, and they have also secured results against Chelsea, Manchester United, and Tottenham.

Liverpool’s thrashing of Accrington Stanley in the FA Cup marked a much-needed return to form following their loss to Tottenham. Arne Slot’s side are sitting six points clear atop the Premier League. However, they have been dealing with unwanted off-field distractions due to Trent Alexander-Arnold and Mohamed Salah’s contract situations.

While bookies are heavily favouring the away side here, it would be a mistake to write off Forest when making Nottingham Forest vs Liverpool predictions.

Probable Lineups for Nottingham Forest vs Liverpool

Nottingham Forest probable XI:

Sels; Aina, Milenkovic, Murillo, Williams; Dominguez, Anderson; Elanga, Gibbs-White, Hudson-Odoi; Wood.

Liverpool probable XI:

Alisson; Alexander-Arnold, van Dijk, Konate, Robertson; Gravenberch, Mac Allister, Szoboszlai; Salah, Gakpo, Diaz.

Forest to Frustrate Liverpool

Having won seven matches in a row across all competitions and three consecutive home league matches, Nottingham Forest’s confidence couldn’t be higher. Prior to a 4-0 win over Accrington Stanley on Saturday, Liverpool had drawn with Manchester United and lost to Tottenham.

On top of their win at Anfield earlier this season, Forest have beaten Tottenham, Manchester United, and Aston Villa. They got a point at Stamford Bridge and drew with Newcastle in the Carabao Cup.

The underlying numbers favour Liverpool, and Forest are likely to experience a dip in form eventually. Nevertheless, the City Ground remains a tough place to go, and we believe the hosts can take something from this match.

Nottingham Forest vs Liverpool Bet 1: Nottingham Forest to win or draw at odds of 2.20 on Stake

Wood Extends His Impressive Form

Among the Premier League’s top 10 goalscorers, only Erling Haaland has contributed a higher percentage of his team’s goals than Chris Wood. Wood’s 12 strikes make up 41% of Forest’s total.

Despite only averaging 1.8 shots per match, Wood is 12th in the Premier League in total expected goals. He has amassed almost three times the xG of any other Forest player.

The hosts rely on the Kiwi to find the net if they are to get a result. No other player has scored more than four goals this season, with Morgan Gibbs-White on four, and Anthony Elanga on three.

Nottingham Forest vs Liverpool Bet 2: Chris Wood to score anytime at odds of 2.80 on Stake

Low-Scoring Clash at the City Ground

Arsenal and Everton are the only teams to have hit under 2.5 goals more frequently than Nottingham Forest this season. Nuno Espirito Santo’s side have seen 11 of their 20 fixtures feature two or fewer goals, making this the third of our Nottingham Forest vs Liverpool predictions.

Forest kept a clean sheet at Anfield earlier this season on their way to a 1-0 victory. While repeating that performance is far from guaranteed, we expect the hosts to frustrate the league leaders in this match-up.

This price is worth backing despite Liverpool’s tendency to be involved in high-scoring matches.