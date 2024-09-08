Norway vs Austria Predictions: Fascinating Matchup In Group 3

Norway and Austria meet in Oslo in the second round of Nations League fixtures on Tuesday. Read below for our Norway vs Austria predictions and tips.

+

Norway vs Austria Prediction: Bets, Context, and Lineups

Best Bets for Norway vs Austria

Both teams to score with odds of @1.82 on Parimatch , equating to a 54.9% implied probability.

, equating to a 54.9% implied probability. Erling Haaland to score @TBA on Parimatch

Over 2.5 total goals with odds of @2.01 on Parimatch, equating to a 49.8% implied probability.

We are predicting a 2-2 draw between Norway and Austria.

Our Analysis: Form of Both Teams

Oslo hosts Norway and Austria in UEFA Nations League B Group 3 on Monday. It is the second fixture in the competition for both teams.

Led by in-form Erling Haaland, Norway will surely fancy their chances in this section. Where other countries are still recovering from Euro 2024, the Norwegians had the summer to recuperate, which seems to have worked wonders for Haaland.

Norway have accumulated seven points in each of the last two editions of the Nations League. This chance to play competitive football should stand them in good stead for qualifying campaigns to come.

Austria made the knockout rounds of the Euros for the second straight tournament. They were relegated from the Nations League after losing four of their six matches last time around and will be eyeing a return to League A.

David Alaba’s injury leaves Austria considerably weakened, but the squad is still packed with experience, with six players having 40 or more caps to their name.

Probable Lineups for Norway vs Austria

Norway probable XI:

Nyland; Ryerson, Ostigard, Hanche-Olsen, Moller Wolfe; Odegaard, Berge, Thorsby; Strand Larsen, Haaland, Nusa.

Austria probable XI:

Pensch; Posch, Danso, Lienhart, Wober; Seiwald, Laimer; Schmid, Baumgartner, Sabitzer; Arnautovic.

Both Teams Find The Net

Both teams have scored in four of Norway’s last five matches. For Austria, that run is six of their last seven. These teams are most comfortable playing on the front foot, and neither are prioritising defensive solidity.

The high press of Ralf Rangnick’s Austria made them popular with neutrals at the Euros. It led to some entertaining matches, with Austria looking to win the ball back high up the pitch and confident playing out from the back themselves.

With Erling Haaland leading the line, we can’t see Norway being kept out, but France is the only team to stop Austria from scoring since June 2022.

Example: Norway vs Austria Bet 1: Both teams to score @1.82 with Parimatch

Haaland Continues Phenomenal Start

Erling Haaland has seven goals in three Premier League matches. Hat tricks in consecutive matches have provided some remarkable statistics, with Haaland on course to break countless Premier League records in the coming years.

His 31 goals in 33 caps for Norway leave him just two behind Jorgen Juve for the country’s all-time record. There’s a good chance he overtakes Juve during this international break.

Haaland has scored the opening goal of the match on 13 occasions for Norway, including all three goals in a 3-0 win over Kosovo in June. This market has value, and we’d certainly consider taking Haaland to score multiple goals.

Example: Norway vs Austria Bet 2: Erling Haaland first goalscorer @TBA on Parimatch

Take the Over

Prior to their match against Slovenia, over 2.5 goals has paid out in five of Austria’s last seven. Just as both teams to score has cashed four of Norway’s last five matches, so has over 2.5.

Clean sheets have been pretty rare for Norway over the last few years unless they are playing a real minnow. The same can be said for Austria, with Ralf Rangnick’s side keen to commit men forward in possession and press high up the pitch without the ball.

Over 2.5 goals seems like a safe bet here. We would consider going with over 3.5 in a match that could be an early Nations League thriller.

Example: Norway vs Austria Bet 3: Over 2.5 total goals @2.01 with Parimatch