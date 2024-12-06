Napoli vs Lazio Predictions: Another of Conte's textbook wins

Our football predictions expert reveals his top predictions for Napoli vs Lazio ahead of their Serie A clash on Monday at 12.15 am.

+

Napoli vs Lazio Prediction: Bets, Context, and Lineups

Best Bets for Napoli vs Lazio

Under 3.5 Goals and Under 11.5 Corners with odds of @1.72 on 1xBet , equating to a 58% chance of no more than three goals being scored and no more than 11 corners being taken.

, equating to a 58% chance of no more than three goals being scored and no more than 11 corners being taken. Napoli to win with odds of @1.87 on 1xBet , indicating a 53% chance of a victory for the hosts.

, indicating a 53% chance of a victory for the hosts. Under 2.5 Goals with odds of @1.72 on 1xBet, representing a 58% chance of a low-scoring match.

Napoli should be expected to defeat Lazio by a 2-0 scoreline.

For more qualitative betting tips, don’t hesitate to check our Bet of the Day prediction page!

Our Analysis: Form of Both Teams

On Sunday night, Serie A leaders Napoli will host fourth-placed Lazio in the second clash between these clubs in just four days, following Thursday’s Coppa Italia tie at the Stadio Olimpico.

Napoli’s recent success over Torino showed their growth. Their 1-0 win spoke volumes about their defensive organisation—a trademark of Antonio Conte's teams over the years.

Meanwhile, the Biancocelesti have a point to prove. Their journey has been rocky over recent weeks, having dropped two points against Ludogorets in Europe and suffering a 3-1 defeat away at Parma last weekend.

Yet, Lazio remain just four points behind Napoli, holding to their top-four ambitions.

Probable Lineups for Napoli vs Lazio

The probable lineup for Napoli in the "system of play."

Meret; Di Lorenzo, Rrahmani, Buongiorno, Olivera; Anguissa, Lobotka, McTominay; Politano, Lukaku, Kvaratskhelia.

The probable lineup for Lazio in the "system of play."

Provedel; Lazzari, Romagnoli, Gila, Pellegrini; Guendouzi, Dele-Bashiru; Isaksen, Dia, Zaccagni; Castellanos.

A game of tight margins

For the Neapolitans, the sour memory of a heavy defeat to Atalanta is now just a distant one, as they continue to strengthen their position as Scudetto contenders.

Conte’s influence on this Napoli squad is evident, with five of their 10 wins coming by a single-goal margin.

Despite having the seventh-best attack, their defensive resilience stands out, recording nine clean sheets and boasting the second-best defensive record after Juventus, with an average of 0.85 xGA (expected goals against) per game.

However, Napoli are far from a team that simply scrapes through.

While they win with narrow margins, they consistently create dangerous attacks.

A tight and balanced game is expected as Napoli and Lazio boast a goal difference of +12, highlighting the quality of both squads.

Napoli vs Lazio Bet 1: Under 3.5 Goals and Under 11.5 Corners @1.72 with 1xBet

Visitors might regress to mean

Lazio's form so far has been quite intriguing. While they have experienced some recent slips, their resilience and potential are clear.

According to the in-house model analysed for these Napoli vs Lazipo predictions, Lazio have a 16.6% chance of clinching a top-four finish. While their campaign has shown promise, it is fraught with defensive vulnerabilities.

Their inability to keep clean sheets, particularly away from home (just one in seven games), is a concern that Napoli will aim to exploit.

Marco Baroni's men are currently outperforming in terms of points, and our projections suggest the Biancocelesti are likely to finish seventh in Serie A once more.

Moving forward, Lazio could average 1.54 points per game, signifying some expected regression.

However, their expected goals against (xGA) data reflects solid defensive performances, with only 0.95 xGA conceded per game, suggesting they have the ability to bounce back.

Napoli vs Lazio Bet 2: Napoli win @1.87 with 1xBet

Bet on another low-scoring game

The midfield duel will be central to this match. Napoli’s Lobotka and McTominay stand out as key figures, orchestrating the tempo and providing defensive stability.

With Rovella absent, Guendouzi faces a bigger responsibility to anchor the midfield for Lazio.

A low-scoring match is expected on Sunday, with our model giving Napoli a 49% chance of clinching victory, projecting an overall goals total of 2.43.

The hosts have six points less in the Serie A table compared to the 2022/2023 when they won the title.

Despite currently leading the table, Napoli are expected to finish third with 76 points, as their position is mainly due to their away results.

At home, however, they have demonstrated steadfast solidity, making them strong opponents for this high-flying Lazio.

This makes a bet on under 2.5 goals a sensible option as the last one of our Napoli vs Lazio predictions.