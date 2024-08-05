Morocco vs Spain Olympics Predictions: African nation to spring a surprise

Our football predictions expert shares his top three bets and forecasts for Morocco vs Spain ahead of their football semi-final clash.

+

Our football predictions expert shares his top three bets and forecasts for Morocco vs Spain ahead of their football semi-final clash, this Monday at 6 PM.

Morocco vs Spain Prediction: Bets, Context, and Lineups

Best Bets for Morocco vs Spain

Morocco Victory with odds of @ 3.50 on Parimatch, equating to a 28% chance of the African nation winning.

on Parimatch, equating to a 28% chance of the African nation winning. Over 2.5 goals with odds of @ 2.00 on Parimatch, indicating a 50% chance for there to be three goals or more in 90 minutes.

on Parimatch, indicating a 50% chance for there to be three goals or more in 90 minutes. Both teams to score with odds of @1.80 on Parimatch, representing a 55% chance for both clubs to find the back of the net.

Morocco should be expected to win against Spain by a scoreline of 2-1.

Our Analysis: Form of Both Teams

Morocco and Spain will meet in the Olympics semi-final for a place in the final. Both nations have been very impressive to reach this stage of the tournament, winning their quarter-final matches convincingly.

Morocco came up against the US, but it was pure domination from the first whistle, as the African nation ran out 4-0 winners. Having already beaten Argentina and put three past Iraq, Morocco have very much proven themselves to be the tournament “dark horses”.

This will no doubt be their toughest test to date, as Spain have won three of their four matches, scoring seven goals across them. Although Japan gave them a scare in the first half, Spain’s quality shone through to book their spot in the semi-final.

Probable Lineups for Morocco vs Spain

The probable lineup for Morocco in the "system of play."

Munir; El Ouahdi, Boukamir, El Azzouzi, Hakimi, Targhalline, Richardson, Ezzalzouli, El Khannouss, Akhomach, Rahimi.

The probable lineup for Spain in the "system of play."

Tenas; Miranda, Cubarsi, Garcia, Pubill, Baena, Barrios, Gomez, Lopez, Oroz, Ruiz

Morocco to catch Spain off guard

The last time these two nations clashed in the tournament was back in London 2012, where a 0-0 draw led to both being knocked out of the group stage - how times have changed.

Morocco have been incredibly strong, with their 4-0 win over the US, and their 2-1 win against Argentina standing out. Striker Soufiane Rahimi scored from the penalty spot to make it five goals in four matches and Spain will need to figure out a way to keep him quiet - if there is one.

Spain have grown into the tournament, but Japan had their chances to equalise, whereas Morocco have largely appeared to be in control of their matches.

This is a tight game to predict, but we are backing the African nation to spring another surprise.

Morocco vs Spain Bet 1: Morocco Victory @ 3.50 with Parimatch

A fine fixture for the neutrals

Both teams have certainly been amongst the goals and this seems likely to continue, even at the semi-final stage.

Over 2.5 goals have landed in all of Morocco’s and Spain’s games to date, and more importantly, Spain have only managed to keep one clean sheet. Japan had a goal ruled out by VAR, but it was controversial to say the least.

Spain’s defence isn’t the strongest in this tournament, and Morocco’s attack has proven to be one of the best. We expect an early goal that could really open up the tie, making it quite possible for three goals to be scored again.

Morocco vs Spain Bet 2: Over 2.5 Goals @ 2.0 with Parimatch

Both teams possess attacking stars

If we’re betting on over 2.5 goals, it makes perfect sense to back both teams to find the back of the net. Morocco have scored 10 goals across four matches, including seven in their last two. Confidence is high in their camp and they will be confident they can continue to play their game - even against Spain.

However, Spain have capable players, too. Barcelona’s Fermin Lopez scored a brace against Japan, while Abel Ruiz proved to be a threat leading the line.

There’s too much attacking quality on display for one of these nations to draw a blank. Goals are a theme in this tournament, and this match will be no different.

Morocco vs Spain Bet 3: Both Teams to Score @ 1.80 with Parimatch