Monaco vs Aston Villa Predictions: Emery to Claim All Three Points

Our football expert shares his top three bets for the Monaco vs Aston Villa Champions League clash, set for this Tuesday at 10.15 PM.

+

Monaco vs Aston Villa Prediction: Bets, Context, and Lineups

Best Bets for Monaco vs Aston Villa

Aston Villa Victory with odds of 2.85 on Stake

Ollie Watkins to score with odds of 2.75 on Stake

Both teams to score with odds of 1.60 on Stake

Aston Villa should be expected to win against Monaco by a scoreline of 1-2.

Our Analysis: Form of Both Teams

Aston Villa travel to France to face Monaco in Round 7 of the Champions League, feeling confident. Unai Emery’s side have performed incredibly well so far, both home and away. They have secured victories over Bayern Munich, Leipzig and Bologna.

As a result, Villa are in joint 3rd with the likes of Arsenal, Bayer Leverkusen and Inter heading into this fixture. Their fearless approach has been a huge factor for their success in the competition.

They also head into this match after a 2-2 draw with Arsenal, where they clawed back from a two-goal deficit to rescue a key point. This showed how resilient they are.

Monaco are only three points behind their next opponents, but are currently down in 16th place due to how tight the league phase is.

The French club have performed well in the Champions League, and they also managed to beat Barcelona at home. However, they head into this match winless in their last four.

They have won just one in their last eight, and that came against Saint-Jean in the Coupe de France. If they fail to perform, Aston Villa will take advantage.

Probable Lineups for Monaco vs Aston Villa

The probable lineup for Monaco in the "system of play."

Majecki; Ouattara, Salisu, Kehrer, Teze, Camara, Magassa, Ben Seghir, Minamino, Akliouche, Biereth

The probable lineup for Aston Villa in the "system of play."

Martinez; Maatsen, Mings, Konsa, Cash, Onana, Kamara, Ramsey, Tielemans, Rogers, Watkins

Villa to Record Another Victory

The first of our Monaco vs Aston Villa predictions focuses on the visitors and their incredible form in the competition. The fixtures are coming thick and fast, but unlike their hosts, Aston Villa head into this match in good form.

It has been a tough period for the hosts, as they have failed to win any of their last four matches. They have also conceded two goals in three of those.

Aston Villa rescued a key point away to title contenders Arsenal, which extended their unbeaten run to five matches. Having already defeated big teams in the Champions League, Unai Emery will be eyeing up another huge win in Round 7.

Monaco vs Aston Villa Bet 1: Aston Villa Victory with odds of 2.85 on Stake.

Watkins to Secure a Win for the Visitors

The second of our Monaco vs Aston Villa predictions focuses on Ollie Watkins. The Villa forward has been in fine form of late. He has scored three goals in his last five matches, including the equaliser against Arsenal last weekend.

The 29-year-old has yet to score in the Champions League, but the England international has already hit double digits in the Premier League. With Monaco struggling to keep clean sheets, this is the perfect opportunity for Watkins to get his first goal in the competition.

Having scored against Everton and Arsenal on the road, Watkins has proven he can find the back of the net away from Villa Park.

Monaco vs Aston Villa Bet 2: Ollie Watkins Anytime Scorer with odds of 2.75 on Stake.

Hosts to Cause Problems

Aston Villa have only conceded three Champions League goals this season, but all of those have come on their travels. They have kept just one clean sheet, but that came against Young Boys, who have been struggling from the first round.

Despite winning, they conceded two against Leipzig, as well as one in a narrow defeat to Club Brugge.

Despite arriving in poor form, Monaco know they can’t afford any slip-ups. The good news is they have scored nine goals in just three home games. However, the problem lies in defending, as they have conceded five goals.

Aston Villa can walk away with all three points, but the hosts will definitely make them work for it.