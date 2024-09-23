Mohun Bagan Super Giant vs. NorthEast United Predictions: Mariners to pick up first win

Matchday 2 of the 2024-25 Indian Super League (ISL) will draw to a conclusion with Mohun Bagan Super Giant hosting NorthEast United.

As always, we are here to provide our predictions and betting tips for this highly-anticipated fixture.

Mohun Bagan Super Giant vs. NorthEast United Predictions: Bets. Context, and Lineups

It’s going to be an intriguing clash between two teams who are expected to be in the playoff conversation as the season progresses. Mohun Bagan drew at home to Mumbai City in their opener, while NorthEast United won away against Mohammedan.

The two sides recently faced each other in the 133rd Durand Cup final, which NorthEast United won on penalties.

Best bets for Mohun Bagan vs. NorthEast United

Odds of @1.52 on Parimatch for Mohun Bagan to win, which translates to an implied probability of 65.8%.

Odds of @1.68 on Parimatch for both teams to score, representing a 59.5% probability.

Odds of @2.12 on Parimatch for over 2.5 goals coupled with a Mohun Bagan win, implying a 47.2% probability.

Predicted Scoreline: Mohun Bagan Super Giant 2-1 NorthEast United

Our analysis: Form of both teams

Mohun Bagan Super Giant have blown hot and cold during the beginning phase of the season. Reaching the final of the Durand Cup, they lost on penalties against NorthEast United. Their ISL opener saw them draw against Mumbai City, suggesting there is much left to get into the groove. Key signings such as Jamie Maclaren and Greg Stewart are expected to make a huge difference as the season wears on.

On the other hand, the Highlanders have started the season on a high. A historic Durand Cup win set the tone for what can be expected from them this season. An away win vs. Mohammedan in their opener kept the wind intact in their sails.

Probable Lineups for Mohun Bagan vs. NorthEast United

Mohun Bagan Probable XI: Vishal Kaith (Goalkeeper), Subhasish Bose, Alberto Rodríguez, Tom Aldred, Ashique Kuruniyan, Lalengmawia Ralte, Greg Stewart, Anirudh Thapa, Dimitri Petratos, Liston Colaco, Jason Cummings

NorthEast United Probable XI: Mirshad Michu (Goalkeeper), Míchel Zabaco, Hamza Regragui, Tondonba Singh, Asheer Akhta, Konsam Phalguni Singh, Mohammed Ali Bemamme, Guillermo Fernández, Alaeddine Ajaraie, Redeem Tlang, Parthib Gogoi

Mohun Bagan are hard to beat at home

Backing Mohun Bagan to win at odds of 1.52 seems a solid bet for several reasons: Firstly, the Mariners are playing at home in this tie, where they are very hard to beat. The boisterous crowd at the Salt Lake Stadium often acts like the 12th man to give a significant boost to the home team.

Besides, Mohun Bagan has won 7 out of their last 10 matches against NorthEast United, thus giving them a significant edge in the head-to-head record. It can also be one of those psychological factors that might determine the result of the match.

Despite the fact that they dropped points against Mumbai City in their opener, no one can undermine their quality and squad depth. Having players like Greg Stewart and Jason Cummings in their ranks can see them beat any opposition on their day.

Mohun Bagan Super Giant vs. NorthEast United Bet 1: Mohun Bagan to win @1.52 on Parimatch

Expect goals at both ends

Both these have shown their attacking capabilities in recent matches. It’s likely that we will see goals on both ends. The Mohun Bagan attack with the likes of Jason Cummings and Dimitri Petratos, is among the most lethal in the league.

NorthEast United, on the other hand, have been clinical in front of goal - as witnessed in their Durand Cup campaign and their ISL opener. With players like Parthib Gogoi and Redeem Tlang in good form, they are expected to ask questions of the Mohun Bagan defense.

With the attacking talent on show and recent goal-scoring form by both teams, it makes sense to back both teams to score in this encounter.

Mohun Bagan Super Giant vs. NorthEast United Bet 2: Both teams to score @1.68 on Parimatch

Over 2.5 goals is a reasonable punt to take

Many factors point toward a high-scoring match at Salt Lake Stadium.

Both teams have been involved in high-scoring matches, The attacking talent involved is substantial. A forward line comprising Greg Stewart, Jason Cummings, and Dimitri Petratos can overwhelm any defense.

NorthEast can draw solace from the fact that they have shown they are capable of neutralising quality forward lines on their day.

Considering the attacking philosophies of both coaches and the quality of forwards on the pitch, we can expect an open, end-to-end game with plenty of goalmouth action.

Mohun Bagan Super Giant vs. NorthEast United Bet 1: Over 2.5 goals @2.12 on Parimatch