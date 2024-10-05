Mohun Bagan Super Giant vs. Mohammedan SC Predictions: Mariners to bounce back at home

Kolkata rivals Mohun Bagan Super Giant and Mohammedan SC will be squaring off to close out Matchday 4 of the 2024-25 Indian Super League (ISL),

Mohun Bagan Super Giant vs Mohammedan SC Predictions: Bets, Context, and Lineups

Both teams enter this fixture with identical records of one win, one draw, and one loss from their opening three matches. Mohun Bagan Super Giant, currently in 9th place, will be eager to improve their -2 goal difference and climb the table. Mohammedan SC, sitting just above in 8th, have shown promise but struggle with consistency.

Best bets for Mohun Bagan Super Giant vs Mohammedan SC

Odds of @1.60 on Parimatch for Mohun Bagan Super Giant to win, implying a 38.46% probability.

Odds of @1.67 on Parimatch for both teams to score, representing a 37.45% probability.

Odds of @1.61 on Parimatch for over 2.5 goals, implying a 38.31% probability.

Predicted Scoreline: Mohun Bagan Super Giant 3-1 Mohammedan SC

Our analysis: Form of both teams

Mohun Bagan Super Giant have endured a mixed start to their season, with one win, one draw, and one loss in their first three matches.

Their attacking trio, including Jamie Maclaren and Dimitri Petratos, has shown flashes of brilliance but needs to find consistency. The Mariners' home form has been strong, winning four of their last five matches at Salt Lake Stadium.

Mohammedan SC have also experienced a rollercoaster beginning to their campaign. Their recent performances have been promising, particularly in attack, but defensive frailties have cost them points. The likes of César Lobi Manzoki and França have been standout performers for the Black Panthers.

Probable Lineups for Mohun Bagan Super Giant vs Mohammedan SC

Mohun Bagan Super Giant Probable XI: Vishal Kaith (GK); Alberto Rodríguez, Tom Aldred, Dippendu Biswas; Liston Colaco, Lalengmawia Ralte, Greg Stewart, Sahal Abdul Samad; Dimitri Petratos, Jason Cummings, Jamie Maclaren

Mohammedan SC Probable XI: Padam Chettri (GK); Mohammed Irshad, Joseph Adjei, Mohammed Jasim Paravakkal, Samad Ali Mallick; Mirjalol Kasimov, Wahengbam Angousana, Bikash Singh Sagolsem; Alexis Gómez, César Lobi Manzoki, França

Mohun Bagan's home advantage could prove decisive

Backing Mohun Bagan Super Giant to win at odds of 1.60 appears to be a safe bet for several reasons. The Mariners are formidable at Salt Lake Stadium, where the passionate crowd often acts as their 12th man. This home advantage has been crucial in many of their performances.

Moreover, Mohun Bagan's superior squad depth cannot be overlooked. With players like Greg Stewart, Jason Cummings, and Dimitri Petratos in their ranks, they possess game-changing quality across the pitch. These stars have the ability to turn matches on their head at any moment.

Historically, Mohun Bagan have also dominated this fixture, winning 6 out of the 11 meetings since 2008. This psychological edge could play a significant role in the outcome. While Mohammedan SC have shown improvement, Mohun Bagan's quality and home advantage should see them through in this encounter.

Mohun Bagan Super Giant vs Mohammedan SC Bet 1: Mohun Bagan Super Giant to win @1.60 on Parimatch

Expect goals at both ends

Both teams to score at odds of 1.67 is an attractive proposition for this match. The attacking prowess of both sides has been evident in their recent performances, with Mohun Bagan averaging 1.4 goals per game and Mohammedan SC 0.8 in their last five matches. This demonstrates their ability to find the back of the net consistently.

However, both teams have also shown defensive vulnerabilities. Mohun Bagan have conceded in their last two games, while Mohammedan SC's backline has been far from impenetrable. These defensive frailties open up opportunities for both attacks.

Furthermore, key players on both sides are in good form. With strikers like Jamie Maclaren for Mohun Bagan and César Lobi Manzoki for Mohammedan SC showing their goal-scoring touch, it seems likely that both teams will get on the scoresheet. The attacking philosophies of both teams, coupled with their recent defensive records, suggest we'll see goals at both ends in this exciting encounter.

Mohun Bagan Super Giant vs Mohammedan SC Bet 2: Both teams to score @1.67 on Parimatch

High-scoring affair on the cards

Opting for over 2.5 goals at odds of 1.61 looks like a smart bet for this match. Recent goal trends support this prediction, with Mohun Bagan's matches seeing an average of 3.2 goals in their last five outings, while Mohammedan SC have averaged 1.8. This suggests a tendency towards high-scoring encounters for both teams.

The sheer amount of attacking talent on display further reinforces this bet. With forwards like Dimitri Petratos, Jason Cummings, César Lobi Manzoki, and França on the pitch, goalscoring opportunities should be plentiful. These players have the ability to create chances out of nothing and finish clinically.

Historical precedent also favours this bet, as 60% of the past head-to-head encounters between these teams have gone over 2.5 goals. This track record indicates a likelihood of goals when these two sides meet. Given the attacking quality on display and both teams' need for points to climb up the table, we can expect an open, high-scoring encounter that should comfortably surpass the 2.5 goal mark.

Mohun Bagan Super Giant vs Mohammedan SC Bet 3: Over 2.5 goals @1.61 on Parimatch