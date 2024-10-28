Milan vs Napoli Predictions: Backing In-Form Partenopei

Wednesday sees a showdown between two of Serie A’s top clubs at San Siro. Read below for our Milan vs Napoli predictions and analysis.

+

Milan vs Napoli Prediction: Bets, Context, and Lineups

Best Bets for Milan vs Napoli

Napoli (draw no bet) with odds of @2.05 on 1xBet , equating to a 48.8/48.8% implied probability.

, equating to a 48.8/48.8% implied probability. Napoli to score over 1.5 goals with odds of @2.40 on 1xBet , equating to a 41.7/46.5% implied probability.

, equating to a 41.7/46.5% implied probability. Khvicha Kvaratskhelia to score anytime with odds of @3.50 on 1xBet, equating to a 28.6/27.8% implied probability.

We anticipate Napoli will triumph over Milan with a 2-1 scoreline on Wednesday.

Our Analysis: Form of Both Teams

Milan host Napoli in Serie A on Wednesday, with eight points separating the sides.

The hosts have had a slow start to the season, which is unquestionably a factor to consider when considering our Milan vs Napoli Predictions. Four wins in five matches represents a turnaround of sorts, but the Rossoneri still have plenty to prove.

Matteo Gabbia is the latest player to end up on the treatment table, joining Tammy Abraham, Alessandro Florenzi, and Ismael Bennacer on the sidelines. The squad recently enjoyed a few extra days off since their weekend fixture with Bologna was postponed due to flooding.

Napoli are sitting pretty atop Serie A, with Antonio Conte once again demonstrating his knack for building league-winning teams. They are chasing a fifth consecutive win, and have already established a four-point lead.

A 1-0 win over Lecce last time out wasn’t Napoli’s most impressive performance, but it was another example of their knack for grinding out wins.

Probable Lineups for Milan vs Napoli

Milan probable XI:

Maignan; Royal, Pavlovic, Tomori, Hernandez; Loftus-Cheek, Fofana, Reijnders; Pulisic, Morata, Leao.

Napoli probable XI:

Meret; Lorenzo, Rrahmani, Buongiorno, Spinazzola; Anguissa, Gilmour, McTominay; Kvaratskhelia, Lukaku, Neres.

Partenopei Take Three Points

Napoli’s only defeat this season was their opening match of the campaign. Since then, they have won seven games and drawn one. They have kept three clean sheets on the road, drawing away to Juventus, and winning at Cagliari and Empoli.

Milan have just five wins across 11 matches in all competitions. They have been defeated by Fiorentina, Bayer Leverkusen, and Liverpool in the last six weeks.

Opting for a draw no bet on a Napoli win offers significantly better value compared to betting on Napoli to avoid defeat, which is priced at around 1.60. Given their performance over the last couple of months, we don’t see Napoli losing this match.

Milan vs Napoli Bet 1: Napoli (draw no bet) @2.05 on 1xBet

Milan Defence Leaks More Goals

Udinese and Lecce are the only teams to fail to score against Milan in their last seven matches. They have conceded multiple goals to Torino, Parma, Lazio, Liverpool, and Fiorentina so far this season.

Napoli’s 1-0 wins in their last two matches have been exceptions, as they had scored multiple goals in six of seven matches before those wins, including decisive wins over Bologna and Como.

There’s clearly value in taking Napoli to score over 1.5 goals on Wednesday. Milan’s defence has conceded plenty of chances this season, with nine goals conceded in eight league outings.

Milan vs Napoli Bet 2: Napoli to score over 1.5 goals @2.40 on 1xBet

Georgian Messi Delivers

Khvicha Kvaratskhelia is Napoli’s top scorer, with four goals in Serie A. He also leads the team in expected goals, and has had 13 more shots than any other Napoli player. Having come off the bench over the weekend, the Georgian will be well-rested for this showdown at San Siro.

Kvaratskhelia frequently shines in high-stakes matches. He scored against Bologna earlier this season, and netted against Juventus and Atalanta last term. He’s certainly comfortable performing in front of big crowds.

Seeing as we’re backing a Napoli win, Kvaratskhelia at this price is a great bet. Romelu Lukaku’s shot quantity has declined, with the Belgian taking just five shots in his last four Serie A starts, so we’d steer clear of him at 3.00.

In our Milan vs Napoli Predictions, we foresee Napoli capitalising on Milan's defensive vulnerabilities to secure a victory, with Khvicha Kvaratskhelia poised to make a significant impact.