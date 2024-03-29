MI vs RR - IPL Match Prediction & Betting Tips

IPL 2024 will feature MI vs RR on 1 April. In our preview of the MI vs RR IPL game, we predict which team will win.

MI vs RR Odds

Result Odds MI to win 1.83 at Parimatch RR to win 1.97 at Parimatch

(The above MI vs RR odds are courtesy of Parimatch cricket betting odds, correct at the time of publishing and subject to change.)

Can RR continue their resurgent form against Hardik’s men?

Out of 29 Mumbai Indians vs Rajasthan Royals matches played so far, MI have won 15. RR have won 13, with one match having ended without result. Thus, MI enjoy the h2h edge over RR. (Moreover, Mumbai will hosting the match in familiar home conditions at Mumbai’s Wankhede Stadium.)

If RR want to reduce the h2h gap, they must bowl to potential. They will be up against arguably the strongest batting line in the competition. Especially if Suryakumar Yadav returns from injury, RR bowlers will have their task cut out.

With Bumrah firing on all cylinders, it will be interesting to see how the RR top order batters cope in the powerplay overs.

Overall, we expect a tense battle of wits between two strong teams. The team that keeps its collective nerve will prevail.

How will the weather and pitch affect the game?

Mumbai is expected to enjoy warm weather on 1 April. The temperature will vary between 24 degrees and 33 degrees Celsius. I the absence of rain, we can expect a typical batting friendly track at the Wankhede Stadium. Though spinners may enjoy some assistance from the wicket, the shorter boundaries will keep the batters motivated.

How will MI and RR line up?

We can expect the following XIs to play in the MI vs RR match.

MI Expected XI

Sharma

I Kishan

Naman Dhir

D Brevis/SKY

T Varma

Tim David

Hardik Pandya

Shams Mulani

Coetzee

Bumrah

Piyush Chawla

RR Expected XI

Jaiswal

Buttler

Samson

Parag

Hetmyer

Jurel

Ashwin

Sandeep Sharma

Chahal

Avesh Khan

Boult

Our MI vs RR Prediction

In our MI vs RR prediction, we believe that five-time champions MI will prevail over RR in the IPL 2024 on 1 April.

MI have made it a tradition to lose their first few games. They usually bounce back strongly as the season progresses. We expect it to be no different this time around.

Regardless of their losses in their first two games, MI are arguably the strongest batting side in the IPL. While bowling is not MI’s strongest suit, Bumrah has been brilliant in the two matches so far. The addition of Hardik Pandya to the bowling line up is another obvious advantage.

By contrast, RR’s batting has suffered a few mini collapses. Fortunately for Samson’s wards, lower order players have come to their rescue. Against a battle-hardened MI side, they might not get so lucky.

We have based our prediction on a consideration of numerous factors, in keeping with what is called the BETSiE method.

Applying this method, we have taken into account the outcomes of every past IPL match. Importantly, the BetSiE formula factors the runs scored for and against the rival teams.

MI vs RR Betting Tips

The following are specific MI vs RR IPL betting tips ahead of the much-awaited match:

Recommended Bet Odds Rajasthan Royals Top Batter Yashasvi Jaiswal 3.30 at BC.Game Most Sixes Mumbai Indians 1.90 at BC.Game

Why Jaiswal will be RR’s top batter?

Jaiswal is arguably the most explosive talent in the RR squad. The young batsman failed in his team’s second game against DC.

However, he got off to a start with 24 runs in just 12 balls versus LSG in RR’s opening game. He can consider himself unlucky to have got out when he mistimed a shot into the mid on fielder’s hands.

Jaiswal is too talented a player to fail three times in succession. And as we have seen, when he gets going, he converts it into a big one. You can place a bet on IPL satta apps for Jaiswal to be Rajasthan Royals' top run-scorer in the match.

Why MI are likely to register the most sixes?

The best evidence of MI’s six hitting potential came in their match against SRH. SRH won that match by scoring 31 runs more than MI. However, Hardik Pandya’s wards had the lions’ share of sixes.

They scored 20 out of the 38 scored in the game. Incidentally, Tilak Varma was the payer with the most six hits. He registered 7 hits for the maximum.

