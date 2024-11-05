Megapari Review: Is it Safe to Use?

At present, Megapari is one of the most popular names in betting world. In this Megapari review, our experts break down the site’s features.

Overall, we’ve given Megapari India a rating of 9.3 out of 10 based on its sportsbook, app, user experience, bonuses, payment methods, and more. Let’s break down the score.

Megapari Review for India: How Does the Bookmaker Rank?

In our opinion, Megapari is a perfectly balanced online gambling site where you bet on plenty of sports as well as play hundreds of casino games. The operator is licensed and regulated by the Government of the Autonomous Island of Anjouan to protect your interests.

Since 2019, Megapari has become a household name among Indian bettors thanks to its localised features like INR support and domestic Indian leagues for betting. And if you’re not willing to use fiat currency, Megapari has introduced a crypto world where KYC is not required. Thanks to the technology behind crypto, there’s no risk of fraud.

In this review, we’ll share the justification of the scores. We’ll also share the pros and cons of the platform with you.

Pros Cons Great sports welcome bonus - up to ₹39,000 (sports) Niche betting, such as politics or TV Awards, is not available Available live streaming Limited outright odds 40+ sports to bet on Offers 24/7 customer support via live chat, phone, and email Supports fiat currency (INR) and cryptocurrency

What We Like About Megapari

Megapari is a full-fledged gambling site where different features are combined to make your betting journey enjoyable. Let’s take a look at what we really liked in this Megapari India review.

Multiple Customer Support Channels

While most online betting sites rely on live chat and email, Megapari is bold enough to offer phone support. Also, it offers multiple social media handles where you can get updates and reach out to support agents.

Live Streaming

Live betting might be complicated without live streaming. Although you can use other sources to stream the match, it’s not as intuitive. Megapari has done a wonderful job of offering live-streaming support for plenty of matches.

Cryptocurrency Support

In recent years, the use of cryptocurrency has increased a lot in India. To take advantage of the growing popularity, Megapari has introduced cryptocurrency betting. You can locate the Bitcoin icon in the top menu of the site. It’ll take you to a landing page where the steps of cryptocurrency betting are nicely laid out.

Megapari Welcome Bonuses

One of the biggest reasons Megapari came up so quickly in the list of best betting sites is its welcome bonuses. You can use the Megapari promo code during registration to claim any of these offers.

If you choose to claim the sports bonus, you can expect up to ₹39,000 as a 200% match to your first deposit. The offer has a minimum deposit requirement of ₹88 and comes with 5x wagering requirements on accumulator bets featuring at least three selections. Each selection must contain at least 1.40 odds to count toward wagering. Our welcome bonus review is positive for sports.

Based on these offers, we’ve rated the Megapari bonus review at 9/10 as they're easy to claim and have fair terms and conditions.

Megapari Offers Offer Details Bonus Code Exclusive Sports Welcome Bonus 200% match up to ₹39,000 MEGAGL Exclusive Casino Welcome Bonus 200% match up to ₹1,36,814 + 150 FS MEGACS

What We Don’t Like About Megapari

Megapari is surely a great platform. However, every great entity has some drawbacks. Let’s see what we think Megapari can improve on.

Limited Outright Odds

Although Megapari is packed with many pre-match and live odds, we found that outright markets are not very common. It means you can’t place many long-term bets.

No Niche Betting

Megapari is quite comprehensive when it comes to sports and esports options. However, our betting review shows it doesn’t offer markets for international politics or TV reality shows.

Megapari Sportsbook Review

Megapari sportsbook covers over 40 different sports to keep you entertained. You can choose from a wide array of fixed-odds and live betting markets. Also, it has a great selection of e-sports and marble racing.

Some of the most popular sports you can bet on include:

Beach Volleyball

Darts

Futsal

Football

Cricket

Snooker

Roller Champions

Handball

Handball

Keirin

And for esports, you can find a plethora of markets for World of Tanks, Counter-Strike 2, Angry Birds, Rocket League, League of Legends, DOTA, PES, FIFA, and so on. For the comprehensive coverage, we’ve given the Megapari bookmaker review 10/10.

Sports Betting Markets

As shown above, Megapari is a melting pot of all kinds of sports in India. And when you have a wide variety of sports, you can also expect a variety of markets. The best part is that the best markets are not limited to popular sports like cricket and football only.

In terms of cricket, you have the Indian Premier League (IPL), Asia Emerging Nations Cup, European Series T10, and other tournaments. Popular markets include match winner, first ball of the match, total wickets, total runs in over even/odd, etc.

If you want to explore outside these two sports, you have a world of innovative markets. For example, if you want to bet on Kabaddi, you can choose from 1x2, handicap, total, scores in each half, exact point difference, etc. markets.

Overall, Megapari is a great bookmaker if you’re looking for variety in your betting experience. From regular match winners to outrights, as well as unique markets like the exact point difference in Kabaddi, Megapari has it all.

Megapari Football Review

Football betting is now popular all over the world, and the craze is just as prominent in India. At the time of writing this Megapari review, you can bet on tournaments like:

Champions League

Europa League

Premier League

Serie A

La Liga

World Cup

Copa America

Also, you can bet on friendly matches between national teams whenever they’re hosted. Another reason football betting is so popular is its markets. Popular markets for football betting include 1x2, correct score, over/under, handicap, accumulator of the day, and so on.

Megapari Odds

The main reason we rated Megapari’s sportsbook 10/10 in our review is its odds. They’re more competitive than most other online betting sites in India.

For example, let’s break down the odds from a Champions League match between AS Monaco and Crvena Zvezda. Megapari offers a 2.05% margin for a 3-way bet on the match. Parimatch, another popular betting site in the country, offers 3.56%.

As you can see, the odds by Megapari are objectively more competitive than Parimatch. It’s the case for the majority of sports and markets available on the platform.

Megapari Live Betting

Live betting is very popular in India nowadays. Megapari understands the sentiment and that’s why it has added a “Live” section right on the main menu. Clicking or tapping the option will load all the available live matches on your screen.

The live odds are just as competitive as the pre-match odds. What’s more, these odds change with the status of the match to fit the context. To streamline your live betting experience even more, Megapari offers live streaming. Just look for the “with live streams” toggle button on the interface. If you turn it on, all matches that come with a live stream will load.

Megapari Withdrawal Review

We’ve rated the Megapari withdrawal review at 10/10 as part of our broader Megapari review. This is because the operator offers all the most popular payment methods in India for withdrawals. Moreover, it doesn’t change any extra fees to process your requests.

The operator promises to process all withdrawal requests 24/7, which means you can expect an instant payout. However, some methods have their own verification process that may add to the time.

Keep in mind that Megapari only allows withdrawals using the same payment method you use for the deposit. Also, your account must be KYC verified to be eligible for withdrawals. Our experts have assembled a table here to help you understand the limits better.

Payment Method Minimum Deposit Withdrawal Time Visa/Mastercard ₹55 Instant Jeton Wallet ₹55 Instant Web Money ₹55 Instant Skrill ₹55 Instant AirTM ₹55 Instant MuchBetter ₹55 Instant Neteller ₹55 Instant ecoPayz ₹100 Instant

Megapari App Review

For modern-day online gambling, mobile compatibility is critical. To help the cause, Megapari has introduced downloadable apps for both Android and iOS. In our review, we’ve rated the Megapari app review at 9/10 for its convenience, optimization, and reliability.

Firstly, you need to download the app. You’ll find a small section where the download buttons are located on the homepage. Android users are required to download the apk file, while iOS users get to download the app directly from the App Store.

Once installed, both apps perform identically. They’re lightweight and fast. All the sports and betting markets otherwise found on the web platform are carried over to the app. You can practically perform all the tasks, such as signing up, depositing, withdrawing, sports betting, and casino gaming from the same app. Overall, our experience with the Megapari app has been positive.

Megapari Customer Support

For Indian customers, Megapari offers excellent support via multiple channels. Hence, we’ve rated this aspect 9/10 in our Megapari review.

Obviously, the most commonly used form of support is live chat, which is only available after you have become a registered user. It’s available 24/7 and the agents are helpful.

You can also use telephone support by reaching out to +917901659303 or +919403894597 any time of the day. Moreover, Megapari offers email support via support@megapari.com. Last but not least, you can fill out the website form to explain your issue to the team.

Megapari Review Conclusion

Considering its features and localisation efforts, Megapari is undoubtedly one of the top bookmakers in India. It supports INR and offers unique markets that cater to bettors in the country. The mobile apps are optimised to improve the penetration rate.

In case you face any problems, you’ll find the 24/7 support team on standby. Overall, our Megapari review concludes that it’s a great bookmaker if you’re looking for a balanced experience.

FAQs about Megapari

Here are the most common FAQs:

Is Megapari legit?

Yes, Megapari is a legit entity operating since 2019. As a result, you can expect a safe experience.

Is Megapari licensed?

Yes, Megapari is licensed by the Government of the Autonomous Island of Anjouan.

Is Megapari legal in India?

Currently there are no federal laws for online gambling in India. However, as Megapari is a legal and licensed entity which makes it safe for you to place bets. Also, make sure to check your state’s regulations before you engage in online gambling.

How can I withdraw money from Megapari?

You can withdraw your money from Megapari using both fiat currency (INR) and cryptocurrencies. Once you complete all wagering requirements, request a withdrawal from the cashier section of your account interface.