Megapari Promo Code: MEGAGL - 200% Welcome Bonus Up To ₹39,000

The promo code for Parimatch is MEGAGL. Use this code to get 200% welcome bonus of up to ₹39,000.

Let’s go through the operator’s welcome bonus, features, betting options, payment methods, and available promotions.

Megapari Promo Code India: Latest Welcome Offers

Megapari offers 200% match to your first deposit. You can get the welcome bonus up to to ₹39,000. Check out the following table to find the promo code for Megapari:

Megapari Offers Offer Details Bonus Code Sports Welcome Bonus 200% match up to ₹39,000 MEGAGL Sports Cashback Offer 3% cashback of your total losses MEGAGL Casino Welcome Bonus 200% match up to ₹1,36,814 + 150 FS MEGACS

How to Use the Megapari Promo Code?

You can use the Megapari deposit promo code during the registration. Follow the steps below.

Visit the official Megapari website or download the app. Locate the “Registration” button and click/tap it to open the form. Choose from By phone, One-click, By e-mail, and Social networks and messengers. Provide the necessary details, such as your phone number, email address, etc. Choose INR as your chosen currency and India as your country. In the promo code field, enter MEGAGL. Finally, click the “Register” button to finish registration.

As long as you follow these steps properly and comply with the minimum deposit requirement, the bonus amount should be credited to your account within minutes.

Megapari Sports Welcome Bonus

The Megapari sports welcome bonus is a 200% match on your first deposit up to ₹39,000. In order to qualify for the offer, you must deposit at least ₹88. The offer is valid for 30 days from the date of your first deposit. Once you receive the bonus funds, start wagering on accumulator bets with at least 3 selections.

Sports Welcome Bonus Terms & Conditions

As an Indian bettor, you must adhere to the following conditions to receive the sports welcome bonus. Don’t forget to enter the Megapari bonus code.

You must be a new user who has never registered at Megapari or its sister sites.

You must be at least 18 years old.

The minimum deposit requirement is ₹88, and the maximum you can win from the bonus is capped at ₹39,000.

You have 30 days to wager the bonus money five times on 3-fold or larger accumulator bets having at least 1.40 odds.

The bonus is not valid for cryptocurrency deposits.

Megapari Casino Welcome Bonus

Megapari Casino bonus is a 2-step welcome package. During the registration process, you should choose between the sports and the casino bonus. In this case, the first deposit yields a 100% match up to ₹45,604 and 50 free spins.

Subsequently, the 2nd deposit yields another 100% match up to ₹91,209 and 100 free spins. In both cases, the minimum deposit requirement is ₹450. Both the bonus funds and winnings from free spins are subject to 35x wagering requirements. You have seven days to meet the terms.

Also, note that wagers on MegaGames will count twice toward wagering. For example, if you place a ₹500 bet, it’ll count as a ₹1,000 bet. You can use the first 50 free spins on PG Soft’s Lucky Neko slot, while the rest of the 100 free spins are usable in Wild Bounty Showdown.

Additional Megapari Promotions

Besides the welcome offer, Megapari offers many ongoing promotions for regular players. They include cashbacks, free bets, accumulator boosts, and so on. However, it doesn't offer any no deposit bonus at the time of writing.

Sports Cashback

You can get 3% of your total losses over the course of a week at Megapari. The maximum you can get is ₹91,146. The bonus is credited every Tuesday. The eligible sports events for this promotion are only those that have at least 1.50 odds. The bonus funds, in this case, don’t have any wagering requirements.

Free Bet On Your First Deposit

An alternative welcome offer on your first deposit where you can win up to ₹9,115 as a free bet. It’s a 15% match to your deposit amount that’s credited as a promo code in your account. Also, the minimum deposit requirement is ₹2,735. In that regard, we can assume the offer is targeted to high rollers.

You may only wager the free bet on accumulator bets containing at least four selections at 1.60 odds or higher per selection. You get 30 days to wager the bonus.

100% Sunday Football Bonus

For your deposits of at least ₹456 on Saturdays, Megapari offers a 100% bonus. The maximum you can get from the offer is ₹9,104. Of course, the promotion is only valid for football markets.

Once you receive the bonus, you have 48 hours to wager it 3 times on accumulator bets containing at least 3 selections. Each selection must have a minimum odds of 1.50. Also, you must be active on Megapari during the past 7 days.

Pros and Cons of using Megapari Promo Code

If you’ve decided to use the Megapari promo code while claiming the bonus, you should know the following pros and cons.

Pros

200% match bonus

Low ₹88 minimum deposit requirement

Reasonable 5x wagering requirements

Bonus valid for 30 days

Cons

High minimum deposit requirement for the casino bonus

Sports Betting Options at Megapari

Megapari India is home to over 50 sports. It inevitably includes both mainstream and niche sports. Of course, you get to bet on football, cricket, handball, golf, formula 1, etc. At the same time, you can expect to find markets for martial arts, politics, Muay Thai, rink hockey, squash, surfing, and so on. At the time of writing this article, Megapari has over 7,900 active markets.

Another great feature of the platform is its live betting. You can locate the “Live” option on the main menu where all ongoing events are listed. Selected markets offer the live streaming feature to help you make informed bets at competitive odds.

One standout sport in Megapari’s library is football. It’s the most popular sport in the world which means you get thousands of markets across many popular tournaments.

Megapari Football Betting Events to Follow

As shown above, football is the most happening sport in Megapari. You get access to a variety of markets at competitive odds across markets like 1x2, total, point spread, correct score, etc.

In case you’re interested in football betting, you can keep an eye on the following tournaments:

Champions League

Europa League

Spanish La Liga

German Bundesliga

English Premier League

French Ligue 1

Italian Serie A

Indian Super League

World Cup

Copa America

Keep in mind that you may not find all of these tournaments listed at the same time. Instead, the menu updates as new tournaments commence.

Megapari Payment Methods

At Megapari, you can choose from a wide range of Indian payment methods for your deposits and withdrawals. The operator doesn’t charge any fees for transactions. Deposits are processed immediately, while withdrawals can take up to 72 hours to process.

Here is a detailed list of the payment methods you can use along with their minimum/maximum limits and time.

Payment Method Minimum Deposit/Withdrawal Deposit/Withdrawal Time Visa/Mastercard ₹55/₹105 Instant/up to 72 hours Skrill ₹55/₹105 Instant/up to 72 hours Neteller ₹55/₹105 Instant/up to 72 hours UPI ₹55/₹105 Instant/up to 72 hours NetBanking ₹55/₹105 Instant/up to 72 hours Paytm ₹55/₹105 Instant/up to 72 hours Jeton ₹55/₹105 Instant/up to 72 hours Cryptocurrencies ₹55/₹105 Instant/up to 72 hours

Megapari Promo Code Review

Megapari India offers a welcome bonus of up to ₹39,000 for sports customers to make their betting journey more impactful. Especially if you’re a fan of football, Megapari offers thousands of markets every day as it includes both pre-match and live markets. On selection markets, you can get toggle live streaming to make more informed bets.

Besides the web version, you can also download the Megapari app for both Android and iOS. It’s a great addition for bettors who prefer gambling on the go. However, we believe the operator should include a payments page for Indian bettors to make things more clear.

Overall, Megapari is a great option if you’re looking for a reliable betting site with many promotions.

Megapari Bonus Code FAQs

Here are the most important FAQs:

What is the promo code for Megapari?

The promo code for Megapari is MEGAGL which can get you a 200% welcome bonus up to ₹39,000.

What are the Megapari welcome bonus details?

Megapari welcome bonus details include a sports bonus and a casino bonus. The sports bonus is a 200% match up to ₹39,000, while the casino bonus is a 200% match up to ₹1,36,813 + 150 free spins.

Is Megapari legal in India?

Yes, Megapari is legal in India, as there are no laws prohibiting online gambling in the country. Moreover, Megapari is a licensed entity, which proves its legitimacy.

How do I get in contact with Megapari Customer Support?

You can get in contact with Megapari customer support via phone, email, Telegram, Facebook, or Instagram. It offers 24/7 support for Indian customers.

How to get extra bonus using the Megapari referral code?

You can get the bonus only as long as you meet all the bonus terms and conditions, so make sure to check them out.