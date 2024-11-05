Megapari App Download Guide for Android and iOS in India

In our review, you will discover the steps to download Megapari app and how to install the application.

Megapari App Overview

Take a look at our Megapari review below to get a summary of crucial details of the mobile app.

Price Free Supported Mobile Apps Android and iOS Languages Support Hindi, English, Bengali and more. Payment Options GPay, PhonePe, WhatsApp Pay, Cryptocurrencies, and more. Licence Yes Supported Operating Systems Android 6.0 and up, iOS 9.0 and up INR Support Yes Sports Betting Yes Live Betting Yes Casino Yes Sports Welcome Bonus 200% bonus up to ₹39000 Download Link Megapari.apk

How to Download Megapari APK on Android – Step-by-Step Guide

Users looking to download the application need to follow the steps below.

Using your mobile browser, open the operator site using our link. Now, scan the QR code or head to Megapari Android download on the mobile page. Hit the accept download button for a successful file download.

Installation of Megapari APK for Android

After the Megapari app download is done for Android, next comes the installation steps, which include the following

Launch the Megapari APK file by clicking on the downloaded file. Allow the installation of the application on your device.

Megapari App for Android

The official Megapari Android app has all functions like the official site of the bookie. Users can try predicting the outcome of sports events and place bets. It also provides other interesting features to ensure a seamless experience.

System Requirements for Megapari APK

For using the Megapari betting app, make sure your digital gadget meets the following requirements.

Android Version 6.0 and up RAM 1 GB Processor 1 GHZ Memory Space At least 100 MB

Supported Android Devices

The software works well with the following Android devices:

OnePlus 9 Pro

Realme Narzo 30A

Redmi 9A

Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra

Mi 11X

Poco F3 GT

iQOO 7

Samsung Galaxy S20 FE 5G

Moto Edge 20 Fusion

Megapari iOS App

The company's iOS app features the same layout as that of the official site. It's furnished with important features for sports betting, payments, stats, etc. Our Megapari iOS application experience was fine overall.

How to Download the Megapari App for iOS?

See the download steps for the operator's iOS application.

Click on our link to access the operator site using your browser. Hit on the iOS app download button. Now, you will be prompted to the App Store. Input the necessary fields. Finally hit the download button to start the downloading process into your iOS device

Megapari iOS App System Requirements

Megapari iOS mobile app functions properly as long as it meets these basic system requirements.

iOS Version 9.0 and up RAM 1 GB Memory Space 100 MB Processor 1 GHZ

Supported iOS devices for Megapari App

The application is compatible with the following models:

iPhone 13

iPhone Mini

iPhone 13 Pro

iPhone 13 Pro Max

iPhone 12

iPhone 12 Pro Max

iPhone 11

iPad Mini

iPad Pro

Etc.

How to Update and Download the Latest Megapari App?

Use these steps to update the Megapari mobile application to its recent version.

Delete the application from your device. Now, navigate to the Megapari site using our link. Download the app again. Next, finish the installation steps and start the app when this is done.

Best Features of Megapari App

The application is packed with tons of features, making it a famous option amongst the Indian audience. Some of these include:

Crypto Transactions

The bookie also accepts cryptocurrency as one of the payment choices. These are TRON, DOGE, BTC, ETH, and more.

Match Statistics

This tool helps members to forecast the outcome of the event correctly.

Customer Support in the Hindi Language

The application also provides Hindi language support to improve the experience for Indian users.

Flexible Settings

It lets its customers tailor and alter plenty of settings like graphics, sound and more.

Things to be Improved in the Megapari App

Here is what we would like to see available in the operator’s app.

No exclusive sign-up bonus for mobile users

There is no exclusive sign-up welcome bonus offer for mobile users.

Megapari Mobile App Bonuses for New App Users

Megapari mobile app members can receive interesting welcome offers.

Sports

Registered Megapari sports users can get a 200% bonus upon using the Megapari promo code and after meeting the T&Cs. It requires a minimum deposit of ₹88. The validity period to claim this deal is 30 days. This deal requires a wagering of 5x (the bonus amount) applicable in accumulator bets.

New users also ensure that each accumulator bet has a minimum of 3 events with odds of 1.40 or more. The maximum users can receive is ₹39000. Make sure to check all the terms on the operator’s site.

Bonus Type Bonus Amount Minimum Deposit Sports 200% up to ₹39,000 ₹88 Casino Up to ₹136814 + 150 FS ₹450

How to Avail Megapari Mobile App Bonus?

To claim one of the welcome bonuses listed above, follow these steps.

Open the Megapari mobile application and hit the bonus activation icon. Check the bonus conditions and meet them. Input the promo code while signing up (if available) and add at least minimum funds to your main account. Choose the bonus you desire to claim. Make sure to meet all the bonus terms and collect your bonus.

Megapari Mobile Site vs Megapari APK: Which One to Choose?

Both versions of Megapari have almost the same features. But, there are slight differences between the two, which we will cover in the table below.

App Mobile Website Quick access and use Auto feature update Prompt notifications No push notification No technical glitches Risk of accessibility error because of browser lag

Remember, what version to use highly depends on your comfort level. But we recommend gamblers to consider Megapari download.

How to Create a New Account on Megapari App?

Megapari account registration steps are mentioned below.

Open the Megapari downloaded file to launch the app. Hit the sign-up button there. Choose the method of signing up. Complete the desired fields to finish the account creation process. New users may need to verify their account by adding the verification code sent to their mobile number. After that, hit confirm.

How to Log In to the Megapari App?

To use the application, users must log in successfully to their accounts. The steps are as follows.

Start the application by clicking on its icon on your device's home screen. Now, log in by adding your login details. Finally, click the Megapari login button.

Betting Options on Megapari Mobile App

The Megapari mobile app for iOS and Android features almost all major sports provided by the company. Some of these are kabaddi, football, tennis, boxing, etc.

This smart application even provides tons of betting options to sports users. Some of them include:

Sports Betting

Live Betting

Virtual Betting

eSports Betting

Pre-match Bets

Multi Live Betting

For example, the virtual sports section allows gamblers to bet on games like 1X2 Virtuals, Golden Race, Virtual Generation, etc. Our overall experience with the Megapari sportsbook in the app was positive.

How to Place a Bet on a Megapari App?

To place sports bets via the application, follow these steps.

Log in to your Megapari account using the app and choose a sports category. Now, find the event or match you want to bet on. Click to see the odds of the match. Finally, add the bet amount and hit confirm in the bet slip.

Deposit and Withdrawal Methods in Megapari App

The Megapari betting app users can use some of the widely recognised options in India like Paytm, Mastercard, PhonePe, etc. The minimum deposit required is ₹500. However, the maximum amount is based on your method of selection. Some of the deposit and withdrawal choices include:

Deposit Options Minimum Deposit Maximum Deposit PhonePe ₹500 ₹30,000 Google Pay ₹500 ₹30,000 Bank Transfer ₹1000 ₹30,000 NEFT ₹500 ₹30,000

Withdrawal Options Minimum Withdrawal Maximum Withdrawal PhonePe 1000 50,000 Bank Transfer 2000 50,000 UPI 1000 50,000

When it comes to the withdrawals, gamblers can use the same option with few exceptions. For instance, not every electronic wallet and crypto can be used to conduct a transaction. Furthermore, the withdrawal time takes a minimum of 15 minutes to up to a few hours.

Final Thoughts about Megapari App

Megapari provides plenty of benefits for Indian users. Some of them include the support of INR, a vast variety of sports matches, etc. In our Megapari review, we found that surfing different categories on the app is also quite simple thanks to the near and minimalistic interface.

Furthermore, it is safeguarded with encryption technology to ensure safe gaming. Honestly, our overall Megapari mobile app experience was quite positive. However, we did not find any special mobile registration bonus.

Megapari App FAQs

This part includes the most common Megapari online betting app queries.

Is it legal to download Megapari apps in India?

Yes. Megapari online betting app is fully legal to download and use in India. Since the bookmaker runs as a regulated sportsbook and holds a Curacao licence, it confirms its trustworthiness and legitimacy. Besides this, Indian law also does not ban online gambling in the majority of states.

How to install the Megapari APK?

For installing Megapari APK, allow unknown sources in the security settings of your gadget. Now, find the downloaded file and click on it. Finally, follow the instructions that you see and launch the application.

How to download the Megapari app on my Android phone?

To download the application, click on our link to open the Megapari site on your mobile web browser. Now, find the Android APK download link and tap on it.

How to update the Megapari app?

Users can get the Megapari APK download latest version with just a few steps. First, delete the previously downloaded application and consider clicking on our given link. It will redirect you to the Megapari download page where you can re-download it.