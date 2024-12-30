Manchester United vs Newcastle: Magpies to Pile Misery on Manchester

Our betting expert offers up three Manchester United vs Newcastle predictions for this Premier League clash on December 31st.

+

Manchester United vs Newcastle Prediction: Bets, Context, and Lineups

Best Bets for Manchester United vs Newcastle

Newcastle Victory with odds of 2.90 on Parimatch , equating to a 34% chance of the Tyneside club winning.

, equating to a 34% chance of the Tyneside club winning. Under 1.5 first-half goals with odds of 1.53 on Parimatch , indicating a 63% chance of one goal or fewer before the break.

, indicating a 63% chance of one goal or fewer before the break. No on both teams to score with odds of 2.40 on Parimatch, representing a 42% chance of at least one side failing to find the net.

Our Manchester United vs Newcastle prediction is for the visitors to win 2-0

For more qualitative betting tips, don’t hesitate to check our Bet of the Day prediction page!

Our Analysis: Form of Both Teams

It’s an all-United derby as Manchester meet Newcastle for a Premier League clash in the busy festive period.

This season was supposed to bring about a return to form for both clubs. However, the signs of recovery have only recently become visible in the North East.

Back-to-back 4-0 wins in the lead-up to Christmas helped make the table look a little brighter for Eddie Howe’s men. Alexander Isak has found his first real run of form this season and will be a big player in this game.

Ruben Amorim’s Manchester United are still a work in progress. They’ve now lost their last two Premier League matches at home. United haven’t lost three consecutive top-flight games since the 1978-79 season.

“We were a little bit nervous – also the stadium at the beginning of the game. It’s a lot of mental [nervousness; you can feel it not just with the players, the fans too,” Amorim said after their most recent home defeat. Newcastle will be eager to take advantage of that.

Probable Lineups for Manchester United vs Newcastle

The probable lineup for Manchester United in the "system of play."

Onana, De Ligt, Maguire, Martinez, Mazraoui, Fernandes, Ugarte, Dalot, Diallo, Mount, Hojlund

The probable lineup for Newcastle in the "system of play."

Dubravka, Livramento, Schar, Burn, Hall, Tonali, Guimares, Joelinton, Murphy, Isak, Gordon

Newcastle to Add to United’s Misery

The two teams are currently close in the standings, but Newcastle are on a different kind of trajectory.

A few consecutive victories before Christmas have put some distance between the two United clubs in the table. The Magpies are currently in excellent form and will gain an additional boost with Joelinton returning from suspension.

Set pieces could be key here. United have had trouble defending set pieces this campaign, with only Wolves allowing more goals from these situations than the Manchester side.

The visitors could capitalise. Newcastle have created 33 shots from set pieces away from home this season - the fifth-most in the league. They’re a strong team, so that could be what makes the difference in what should be a tight game.

Manchester United vs Newcastle Bet 1: Newcastle Victory with odds of 2.90 on Parimatch.

A Slow First Half at Old Trafford

For all the excitement that Premier League festive football brings, the condensed fixture list will affect the quality of the matches. Injuries, rotated teams and fatigue often lead to a slower tempo, especially early on.

This scenario is familiar to both teams, as low-scoring first halves are typical for them. Manchester United’s first halves this season have averaged 1.0 total match goals, the third-lowest in the league.

Newcastle’s average total of 1.29 first-half goals isn’t much better. You can get some fairly short odds for under 1.5 first-half goals, but this is still a bet worth considering.

Manchester United vs Newcastle Bet 2: Under 1.5 first-half goals with odds of 1.53 on Parimatch.

Another United Blank

Newcastle’s upturn before Christmas has brought about a new confidence on Tyneside. The Magpies kept consecutive Premier League clean sheets for the first time since January 2023. This galvanised defence will now attempt to keep out a United attack short on goals and shorter on confidence.

Chance creation hasn’t been an issue. United have generated 8.91 xG from their last five home matches which isn’t a bad return. However, we return to the nervousness Amorim mentioned, which Newcastle will likely exploit.

Both teams have scored in just one of the last six meetings between the two clubs in all competitions. We expect that trend to continue here, and for Newcastle to secure a narrow win to nil.