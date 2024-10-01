Erik Ten Hag is on the Brink, Here’s How Bettors Can Capitalise

Erik Ten Hag narrowly escaped the sack in the summer.

Manchester United’s FA Cup triumph over Manchester City appeared to be the deciding factor in keeping the Dutchman for the start of this campaign but there are signs that Erik is on borrowed time. The crisis at Old Trafford gives us an opportunity to find value in the betting markets.

Manchester United slumped to a 3-0 defeat at home to Tottenham was yet another low in what has been a turbulent 12 months for Erik Ten Hag. The sharks are circling the United boss with just two matches to play before the international break.

The Damning Data Behind United

Manchester United finished 8th last season, their worst-ever finish in the Premier League. The football they served up didn’t merit anything more. The underlying data painted an even more damning picture. Ten Hag’s side finished the season with an expected points total of 44.52, which would have seen them finish 15th in the table.

The Red Devils’ defensive woes were well-documented. The manager instructed his attackers to press high up the pitch but the defensive line remained deep, leaving acres of space for the opposition to exploit. United conceded the second most shots in the Premier League as a result, with an average of 17.55 per game. This gave them the fifth-highest xGA in the division with an average of 1.84 per game.

The manager has taken steps towards addressing their defensive issues in the early stages of this campaign. United aren't conceding shots at the same exorbitant rate as they were last season but have looked toothless going forward. The Red Devils have scored an average of 0.83 goals per game, only Southampton have found the net with less frequency.

Ten Hag Teetering on the Edge Opens Door for Bettors

There are signs that INEOS, the minority stakeholder in charge of football operationsat Old Trafford, are edging closer to drawing the curtain on Erik Ten Hag’s reign. The manager was backed by £200m worth of spending in the summer but results have remained poor.

Manchester United have picked up just seven points from their six matches so far. Even struggling Everton have picked up more points than the Red Devils in the last 15 league outings.

The 3-0 defeat against Tottenham saw United plunge to new depths. The away side racked up an xG of 4.59 on their way to victory, the most that any team has managed in a Premier League game so far this season.

Erik Ten Hag now seemingly has two away games to save his job. Manchester United head to Porto in the Europa League before facing Aston Villa at the weekend. They have won just seven of their last 20 competitive matches and the gap to Aston Villa could increase to six points if they lose on Sunday.

This opens the door for bettors because Aston Villa have been in excellent form. Their only defeat of the campaign so far came against Arsenal and Unai Emery’s side are scoring an average of 2.13 goals per game. The Villains finished fourth last season, a whopping 28 points ahead of United. The likes of Newcastle and Tottenham could still force Emery’s team out of the top six but they will fancy their chances after the positive start.

Keep an eye on the ‘Premier League Managed To Leave Post’ betting markets with pressure growing on the Manchester United boss.