Manchester City vs Manchester United Predictions: City to Triumph

We bring you our Manchester City vs Manchester United predictions ahead of their Premier League meeting at the Etihad on Sunday.

+

Manchester City vs Manchester United Prediction: Bets, Context, and Lineups

Best Bets for Manchester City vs Manchester United

Manchester City victory with odds of 1.55 on Parimatch , equating to a 64% chance of the Parisian club winning.

, equating to a 64% chance of the Parisian club winning. Phil Foden to score with odds of 3.25 on Parimatch , indicating a 31% chance of the midfielder scoring.

, indicating a 31% chance of the midfielder scoring. Both teams to score and over 2.5 goals with odds of 1.73 on Parimatch, representing a 58% chance for both clubs to find the back of the net and there being at least three goals in the match.

Manchester City can bounce back by beating Manchester United 3-1.

For more qualitative betting tips, don’t hesitate to check our Bet of the Day prediction page!

Our Analysis: Form of Both Teams

The Manchester Derby takes place at the Etihad on Sunday and both teams are desperate for all three points.

Under Pep Guardiola, Manchester City have established themselves as the dominant force in English football, winning the last four Premier League titles. They were the clear favourites to win the league once again, their hopes have been significantly diminished in recent weeks.

City endured an unprecedented four-game losing streak in the league last month. They have now recorded just one win in their last six league outings. The champions are now 4th, eight points behind Liverpool, who are currently top of the table.

It’s been a tumultuous start to the season for Manchester United and finishing in the top four looks very unlikely. The decision to stick with Erik Ten Hag after the calamity of last season has backfired on INEOS.

Ruben Amorim has joined the club and is looking to bring his style of play to Old Trafford. His predecessor, Ten Hag, was unable to bring his vision to life at United. The new manager's plan is clear, but it may take time for the team to improve. The Red Devils come into the weekend 13th in the league.

Probable Lineups for Manchester City vs Manchester United

The probable lineup for Manchester City in the "system of play."

Ortega; Walker, Dias, Gvardiol, Lewis; Gundogan, Grealish, De Bruyne; Silva, Foden, Haaland

The probable lineup for Manchester United in the "system of play."

Onana; Maguire, De Ligt, Martinez; Diallo, Mainoo, Ugarte, Dalot; Mount, Fernandes, Hojlund

Pep’s Side to Bounce Back in the Derby

The first of our Manchester City vs Manchester United predictions is for Pep Guardiola’s side to get their title defence back on track by beating their local rivals.

It’s safe to say that City have struggled of late, but most of those woes have come on the road. Just three of their last 10 games across all competitions have been at the Etihad. Their last home game was a comprehensive 3-0 win over Nottingham Forest, the same team that beat United 3-2 at Old Trafford last weekend.

Ruben Amorim is looking for his side to be aggressive and play out from the back. While this may serve him well in the long run, it will leave gaps for Manchester City to exploit. Moreover, the Red Devils will have a day less to prepare, and have lost their last three games at the Etihad.

Manchester City vs Manchester United Bet 1: Manchester City Victory with odds of 1.55 on Parimatch

Foden Can Haunt the Red Devils Once Again

Phil Foden has struggled to find form in recent months, but the Manchester Derby could help him kickstart his campaign. Therefore, we are backing the England international to score at the Etihad on Sunday.

Foden scored 19 goals for Manchester City in the Premier League last season, only Erling Haaland scored more often. He is still waiting for his first league goal in the current campaign but he has a good record against United. Phil scored three goals across the two league meetings with the Red Devils last season.

Over the past 12 months, Foden ranks in the 96th percentile for non-penalty goals compared with all other attacking midfielders and wingers across Europe’s top five leagues.

Manchester City vs Manchester United Bet 2: Phil Foden Anytime Scorer with odds of 3.25 on Parimatch

United’s Visits to the Etihad See Goals

The last of our bets for the Manchester Derby is both teams to score and over 2.5 goals in the match.

Manchester City have kept just one clean sheet in their last 10 competitive matches. Over that period, they have scored an average of 1.2 goals per game and conceded 2.3. Pep Guardiola’s side’s home matches in the Premier League this season have seen an average of 3.57 goals.

Manchester United have scored on their last three visits to the Etihad, but they have conceded 13 goals across those matches. This bet has won in all three of those games.

With Ruben Amorim still working out his best 11 and the players still adjusting to the new formation and way of playing, City have a brilliant opportunity to get out of their slump by beating United on Sunday.