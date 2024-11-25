Manchester City vs Feyenoord Predictions: City to End Losing Rut

Our betting expert shares his predictions for the Manchester City vs Feyenoord Champions League clash, set to take place this Wednesday at 12:30 am.

+

Manchester City vs Feyenoord Prediction: Bets, Context, and Lineups

Best Bets for Manchester City vs Feyenoord:

Manchester City Victory and over 3.5 goals with odds of @2.20 on 1xBet , equating to a 58% chance of the English club winning and there being at least four goals scored in the match.

, equating to a 58% chance of the English club winning and there being at least four goals scored in the match. Phil Foden to score with odds of @2.40 on 1xBet , indicating a 42% chance of the English attacker scoring.

, indicating a 42% chance of the English attacker scoring. Both teams to score with odds of @2.00 on 1xBet, representing a 50% chance for both clubs to find the back of the net.

Manchester City are expected to defeat Feyenoord by a scoreline of 3-1.

Our Analysis: Form of Both Teams

Manchester City host Feyenoord at the Etihad Stadium in a crucial UEFA Champions League encounter on Tuesday, with both sides seeking to strengthen their position in the restricted league phase.

The defending champions find themselves in unfamiliar territory under Pep Guardiola, who admits a defeat to their rivals at the weekend may force him to concede the title to Liverpool and shift focus to the Champions League. After suffering five consecutive losses across all competitions for the first time in the Spaniard's managerial career, this fixture presents an opportunity to stop the rot and regain some much-needed confidence.

Manchester City's recent run of form has been disastrous, capped by a shocking 4-0 home defeat to Tottenham - their worst Premier League loss under Guardiola. Their defensive frailties have been repeatedly exposed, with 14 goals conceded in their last five matches and just 5 clean sheets in 19 games across all competitions. However, their European pedigree at the Etihad remains impressive, boasting an unbeaten run of 33 UCL home games (W29, D4), leaving them just five shy of Barcelona's all-time record.

Feyenoord arrive in Manchester in contrasting form, particularly away from home where they're unbeaten in their last 21 matches (W15, D6). They have also won both Champions League away games, securing impressive victories over Girona and Benfica. However, they face major selection issues, with up to nine players potentially unavailable, including the suspended Chris-Kevin Nadje after his red card against Red Bull Salzburg.

Probable Lineups for Manchester City vs Feyenoord

The probable lineup for Manchester City in the "4-1-4-1"

Ederson; Walker, Simpson-Pusey, Ake, Lewis; Gundogan; Nunes, Savinho, De Bruyne, Foden, Haaland.

The probable lineup for Feyenoord in the "4-4-2"

Wellenreuther; Lotomba, Trauner, Hancko, Bueno; Nieuwkoop, In-Beom, Timber, Paixao; Ivanusec, Carranza

City to End Rut

Despite their current struggles, Manchester City's attacking prowess at home remains formidable. Three of their last five wins, including their last two in this competition, have all featured four or more goals, demonstrating their ability to deliver high-scoring performances when in form. The pressure of their recent poor form could actually benefit this bet, as City will be desperate to make a statement.

Their defensive vulnerability, evidenced by conceding 14 goals in their last five matches, points to an open game with plenty of scoring opportunities. Feyenoord's attacking approach - having scored three goals in each of their last two Champions League away games - is likely to lead to a high-scoring affair.

The Dutch side's defensive record also supports this bet. Despite their unbeaten run, they've managed just one clean sheet in their last 12 away games. This makes it a strong pick in our Manchester City vs Feyenoord predictions piece. With City's pressing need for a response and Feyenoord's depleted squad, we could see the hosts run riot in a statement victory.

Manchester City vs Feyenoord Bet 1: Manchester City Victory and Over 3.5 goals @ 2.20 with 1xBet

Foden to Fire Again

Phil Foden has been a standout performer in the Champions League this season, scoring all three of his Manchester City goals in this competition. Following recent patterns, he is unlikely to make us wait long, as all of his goals have come within the opening 15 minutes.

With City's recent struggles, Guardiola may depend more on Foden's creativity and finishing ability. The English midfielder has shown excellent form in European competition and often rises to the occasion in important matches like this one.

His goalscoring record in the Champions League, along with Feyenoord's defensive issues and lengthy absentee list, makes him a strong candidate to find the net. His ability to arrive late in the box and find dangerous positions should be particularly effective against a makeshift Feyenoord defence, which may be more focused on the obvious threat of Erling Haaland.

Manchester City vs Feyenoord Bet 2: Phil Foden Anytime Scorer @ 2.40 with 1xBet

Goals at Both Ends

This bet is supported by both teams' recent defensive records, as highlighted in our Manchester City vs Feyenoord predictions. Manchester City have shown unusual vulnerabilities at the back, keeping just 5 clean sheets in 19 matches this season. Their recent run of conceding 14 goals in five games suggests their defensive issues won’t be resolved easily.

Feyenoord have seen both teams score in their last three Champions League matches, demonstrating their ability to find the net while also being susceptible at the back. Their impressive away scoring record, netting three times in each of their last two Champions League road trips, suggests they can trouble City's shaky defence.

The Dutch side's attacking confidence, combined with City's defensive fragility, makes this bet particularly appealing. Despite their defensive issues, Feyenoord's streak of 21 away games without defeat indicates they won't be overwhelmed by the occasion and should create scoring opportunities.