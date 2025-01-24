Manchester City vs Chelsea Predictions: Foden’s on fire

Our betting expert shares his top three bets and forecasts for Manchester City vs Chelsea ahead of Premier League clash, this Saturday at 10.00 PM.

Man City vs Chelsea Prediction: Bets, Context, and Lineups

Best Bets for Man City vs Chelsea

Manchester City Victory with odds of 1.83 on 1xBet , equating to a 54% chance of the champions winning.

, equating to a 54% chance of the champions winning. Phil Foden to score with odds of 3.00 on 1xBet , indicating a 33% chance of the English forward scoring.

, indicating a 33% chance of the English forward scoring. Both teams to score with odds of 1.44 on 1xBet, representing a 69% chance for both clubs to find the back of the net.

Manchester City should be expected to win against Chelsea by a scoreline of 2-1.

Our Analysis: Form of Both Teams

Fourth-placed Manchester City take on sixth-placed Chelsea at the Etihad in the Premier League on Saturday evening, in what should be an intriguing clash. The hosts head into this clash unbeaten in their last five league matches, which saw them defeat Ipswich 6-0 at Portman Road last weekend.

Pep Guardiola’s side have won three of their last five in front of their supporters, scoring 17 in the process as they bounce back from their mid-season slump. A win would see them stay close to high-flying Nottingham Forest, who are currently six points above the champions in third.

Chelsea, however, have faltered in recent weeks, winning just one of their last five games (5-0 vs Morecambe), a team that recently suffered a 2-0 defeat at Ipswich.

Their recent dip has seen them fall out of the top four, and their last win away from home was against FC Astana back in December in the Europa Conference League.

The visitors have some catching up to do, whereas the hosts have improved significantly. We might just see a late City resurgence in the final months of the season.

Probable Lineups for Man City vs Chelsea

The probable lineup for Man City in the "system of play."

Ederson; Gvardiol, Akanji, Dias, Nunes, Kovacic, Gundogan, Doku, de Bruyne, Foden, Haaland

The probable lineup for Chelsea in the "system of play."

Sanchez; Cucurella, Colwill, Acheampong, Caicedo, Lavia, Fernandez, Sancho, Palmer, Madueke, Jackson

Chelsea Might Struggle on the Road

Our Manchester City vs Chelsea predictions start with backing the hosts to come out on top. Having won their last four head-to-heads at the Etihad, it’s worth pointing out Chelsea haven’t won there since 2021.

Pep Guardiola’s side have improved massively in recent weeks, as well as beating Ipswich away 6-0 last weekend. That was their fourth win from their last five matches, only dropping points against Brentford in the final minutes.

Chelsea have failed to win any of their last three games on the road, and Man City can continue their good form.

Man City vs Chelsea Bet 1: Manchester City Victory with odds of 1.83 on 1xBet.

Foden in Fine Form

Man City’s midfielder has scored five goals in his last five matches, including back-to-back braces against Brentford and Ipswich in the Premier League.

Phil Foden’s other goal came at home against West Ham, and with nine goals to his name, the England international is hoping to hit double digits for the season against Chelsea.

Prior to their game against Wolves, Chelsea had conceded seven goals in their last five matches, and Foden will be hoping to keep his good form up against a side struggling for consistency.

Man City vs Chelsea Bet 2: Phil Foden to score with odds of 3.00 on 1xBet.

Defences to Be Tested

Although our Manchester City vs Chelsea predictions point towards a home victory, the hosts have conceded in three of their last five Premier League matches, and although form has improved, defending remains an issue.

At the Etihad, Man City have only kept three clean sheets from their last ten against Southampton, Nottingham Forest and Salford. Chelsea have the third best away record in the league, and have scored 24 goals on the road - the joint second most only behind Liverpool.

Considering this, both teams have the potential to score, yet the home side might still emerge victorious.