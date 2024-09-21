Lyon vs Marseille Predictions: Visitors to lay down a mark

Our football expert presents his top three bets for Lyon vs Marseille ahead of their Ligue 1 clash in the 5th round, scheduled for Monday at 12:15 am.

+

Lyon vs Marseille Prediction: Bets, Context, and Lineups

Best Bets for Lyon vs Marseille

Over 2.5 Goals with odds of @1.62 on 1xBet , equating to a 62% chance of a high-scoring game.

Over 2.5 Goals and Both Teams To to score with odds of @1.86 on 1xBet , indicating a 54% and 58% chance of both sides finding the back of the net and more than two goals in the match.

Marseille Draw No Bet with odds of @1.63 on 1xBet, representing a 62% chance for the visitors not to lose.

Olympique Marseille should be expected to beat Lyon 2-1.

New to 1xBet? Learn all about the 1xBet Promo Code.

Haven't joined 1xBet yet? Explore our comprehensive 1xBet registration guide.

Discover the top online betting sites available in India.

For more qualitative betting tips, don’t hesitate to check our Bet of the Day prediction page!

Our Analysis: Form of Both Teams

This weekend, Ligue 1 enthusiasts will be treated to a classic matchup between Olympique Lyonnais and Olympique de Marseille at the Groupama Stadium. This fixture has always carried a special intensity, as two of France's most iconic football clubs collide in a game that promises drama, flair, and high stakes. Both sides enter the contest with distinct trajectories, yet the shared goal of solidifying their season’s ambitions.

Olympique Lyon find themselves in a precarious position heading into this Sunday’s game. A slow start has left them sitting closer to the bottom than the top of the table, with only one win in their first four matches. Their 4-3 success over RC Strasbourg before the international break did offer a glimmer of hope, but the recent goalless draw against RC Lens highlighted their ongoing difficulties in defence.

In stark contrast to Lyon’s stuttering start, Olympique de Marseille have been one of the standout teams in Ligue 1 this season. Under the guidance of Roberto De Zerbi, Marseille have extended their unbeaten streak to four matches, with three wins and a draw.

The team’s attacking prowess has been particularly impressive, having scored 12 goals in their first four matches—an explosive start not seen since the 1954-55 season.

Probable Lineups for Lyon vs Marseille

The probable lineup for Lyon in the "system of play."

Lyon (3-4-3): Perri; Clinton Mata, Caleta-Car, Niakhate; Maitland-Niles, Caqueret, Veretout, Tolisso, Tessmann; Lacazette, Mikautadze.

The probable lineup for Marseille in the "system of play."

Marseille (4-3-3): Rulli; Rongier, Garcia, Brassier, Murillo; Kondogbia, Højbjerg; Greenwood, Harit, Luis Enrique; Maupay.

A rocky start

Despite Lyon's offensive prowess, highlighted by their comeback victory over Strasbourg, where Ainsley Maitland-Niles and Gifft Orban scored to inspire a thrilling recovery from a 3-1 deficit, their defensive frailties remain evident. Eight goals conceded in just four matches mark Lyon’s worst defensive start since the 1966/67 season.

The recent match against Lens provided some stability at the back, with goalkeeper Lucas Perri making key saves to secure his first clean sheet of the season. However, the lack of consistency in Lyon’s defence remains a major concern.

Manager Pierre Sage knows that facing Marseille, one of the hottest teams in the league, will be a monumental challenge. In his pre-match press conference, Sage emphasised the importance of taking things “one match at a time”, while acknowledging the need for improvement.

Lyon fans hope the likes of Wilfried Zaha, on loan from Galatasaray, can provide the attacking spark to compensate for their defensive frailties.

Lyon vs Marseille Bet 1: Over 2.5 Goals @ 1.62 with 1xBet

Flying High Under Roberto De Zerbi

Much of the credit for Marseille’s hot start goes to the new signing Mason Greenwood. The former Manchester United forward has been in scintillating form, netting five goals in his first three Ligue 1 appearances—a feat matched only by Mario Balotelli for Nice in 2016.

Greenwood’s impact has been profound, and Marseille’s attacking depth has been on full display from the start.

Neal Maupay, another summer acquisition, opened his account with a debut goal in Marseille’s 2-0 win over OGC Nice. Brazilian winger Luis Henrique has also been a revelation, adding goals and assists to De Zerbi’s potent offence.

With an in-form front line and a solid defence marshalled by Gerónimo Rulli in goal, Marseille are showing all the signs of being strong title contenders.

Adding to Lyon’s challenges this week is the upcoming start of their UEFA Europa League campaign. Just four days after facing Marseille, Lyon will host the Greek side Olympiacos, winners of last season’s Conference League, in their first group stage match.

Pierre Sage will need to manage his squad carefully, especially considering the physical demands of facing Marseille, who play an intense, high-pressing style under De Zerbi.

The balance between domestic and European commitments has often been a tricky one for French clubs, and how Lyon navigates this period will be crucial to their season’s success. While they cannot afford to take their eye off the ball in Ligue 1, they also have ambitions of a deep Europa League run.

Lyon vs Marseille Bet 2: Both Teams To Score and Over 2.5 Goals @ 1.86 with 1xBet

OM’s Title Hopes Take Shape

Roberto De Zerbi’s arrival has breathed new life into a Marseille side that had stagnated in recent seasons. Known for his bold tactical approach, De Zerbi has instilled a high-pressing, attacking philosophy that has suited players like Greenwood, Henrique, and Maupay.

If they can maintain their momentum, Marseille may well find themselves in the thick of the title race come the spring.

Lyon’s defensive vulnerabilities and Marseille’s relentless attack make this a mouth-watering prospect for the neutral observer.

While Lyon will benefit from the support of their home crowd at Groupama Stadium, they will need a near-flawless performance to halt Marseille’s juggernaut.

Expect Marseille’s dynamic front line, led by Greenwood and Henrique, to cause problems for Lyon’s shaky back four.

However, if Lyon can replicate the attacking verve they showed against Strasbourg, there’s every chance they can exploit Marseille’s potential defensive gaps in Cornelius’ absence.

In the end, Marseille’s form and confidence might just edge them past Lyon in what could be a high-scoring affair.