LSG vs RR - IPL Match Prediction, Odds & Betting Tips

On 27 April, LSG vs RR will light up IPL 2024. Both teams are coming off impressive wins in their respective previous matches.

In our preview of the upcoming match, we present our prediction of the outcome.

LSG vs RR Odds

Result Odds LSG to win 2.11 at Parimatch RR to win 1.73 at Parimatch

(The above LSG vs RR odds are courtesy of Parimatch, correct at the time of publishing and subject to change.)

Can LSG hold off RR in home conditions?

In the four Lucknow Super Giants vs Rajasthan Royals matches played in the past, RR have won thrice and lost just once. Incidentally, LSG’s sole win came in Lucknow last year. Importantly, that was the only game between these sides that was played in Lucknow.

So, LSG must take full advantage of home conditions if they are to mount a credible challenge. RR are arguably the strongest side this season. Not surprisingly, they head the points table, having lost just one of eight games.

LSG’s cause could be served better if Mayank Yadav returned from injury. However, that remains to be seen. Meanwhile, Rahul would want his remaining bowlers including Bishnoi and Henry to bowl to their potential.

How will the weather and pitch affect the game?

Lucknow will experience a hot day on 27 April, with the day time temperature reaching 39 degrees Celsius. Fortunately for the teams, they will be playing at night when the temperature could dip to a more pleasant 24 degrees Celsius.

A hot dry wicket at Lucknow’s Ekana Stadium is expected to be batting friendly. The team winning the toss could choose to field first to exploit any dew factor likely later in the night.

How will LSG and RR line up?

The following XIs will likely play in the LSG vs RR game.

LSG Expected XI

De Kock

Rahul

Pooran

Stoinis

Hooda

Badoni

Krunal Pandya

Henry

Bishnoi

Mohsin Khan

Yash Thakur

RR Expected XI

Jaiswal

Buttler

Samson

Parag

Jurel

Ashwin

Hetmyer

Powell

Boult

Avesh Khan

Chahal

Our LSG vs RR Prediction

In our LSG vs RR prediction, we predict that RR will prevail over LSG in the match on 27 April.

On their day, LSG’s batters can match the best as they proved in their home match against CSK. However, RR have a much more consistent and reliable line up.

There are numerous factors that point in RR’s favour. Jaiswal’s long-awaited return to his best form bodes well. The likes of Buttler, Samson and Parag have already reached their best form.

Further, Sandeep Sharma’s accuracy with the new ball paid rich dividends versus CSK. Sharma adds value to a bowling line up that includes Boult, Chahal and Ashwin.

Finally, Samson has taken giant strides as skipper. He has grown from strength to strength as a captain. By contrast, Rahul is only now finding his feet as his side’s skipper.

Our prediction is premised on the BETSiE method. Accordingly, we have considered the results of every past IPL match and analysed other stats, including runs scored for and against rival squads.

Note: The BETSiE supercomputer numbers are from bettingexpert.com, which is helping us in confirming the betting advice we are giving.

LSG vs RR Betting Tips

The following are specific LSG vs RR IPL betting tips, ahead of the much-awaited match:

Recommended Bet Odds Lucknow Super Giants Top Batter KL Rahul 3.25 at Parimatch Rajasthan Royals Top Bowler Trent Boult 2.75 at Parimatch

Why will KL Rahul be LSG’s top batsman?

K L Rahul managed to turn his side’s fortunes around with a timely ton against Chennai Super Kings. Playing before a home crowd in Lucknow, the LSG skipper adopted an aggressive approach in the powerplay. The new approach paid off after Rahul abandoned his usual role of holding one end up.

As they say fortune favours the brave. Rahul scored just 16 runs in the next game in Chennai against the same rivals. However, the positive intent was obvious and it rubbed off on Stoinis who played a brilliant match winning innings.

Against RR, Rahul would be especially motivated to take the game to the rivals. Especially as LSG are now placed fourth on the points table and likely to compete for a place in the playoffs. You can place bet on IPL satta apps on KL Rahul to be the top bowler for LSG.

Why will Boult be RR’s top bowler against LSG?

In LSG’s match against CSK in Lucknow on 19 April, the wicket gave some assistance to pacemen. Only 3 of 8 wickets that fell in the game went to spinners. For RR, Boult and Chahal have enjoyed a quiet contest to see who emerges the team’s top wicket taker.

With the wicket more compatible with pace than with spin, Boult is likely to outperform Chahal on 26 April.

Disclaimer: Before you start your LSG vs RR betting process, remember that no winnings are ever guaranteed.