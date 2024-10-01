Liverpool vs Bologna Predictions: No Surprises at Anfield

Our football predictions expert reveals his top predictions for Liverpool vs Bologna ahead of their Champions League clash on Thursday at 12:30 am.

+

Liverpool vs Bologna Prediction: Bets, Context, and Lineups

Best Bets forLiverpool vs Bologna

Liverpool to win and Over 2.5 Goals with odds of @ 1.60 on Parimatch , equating to a 62% chance of the hosts winning a high-scoring game.

, equating to a 62% chance of the hosts winning a high-scoring game. Liverpool to win and Both Teams To Score - Yes with odds of @ 2.80 on Parimatch , indicating a 36% chance of the Reds winning the game, but conceding a goal.

, indicating a 36% chance of the Reds winning the game, but conceding a goal. Liverpool Total Goals: Over 2.5 with odds of @ 1.80 on Parimatch, representing a 56% chance for the hosts to score at least three times.

Liverpool should be expected to beat Bologna with a 4-1 scoreline.

Our Analysis: Form of Both Teams

When Liverpool welcome Bologna to Anfield for their UEFA Champions League group stage clash, it promises to be more than just a football match—it will be a historic occasion, brimming with emotion, fervour, and anticipation.

For the Italian side, this marks their first away trip in the Champions League since the 1960s, and the sense of occasion is heightened by the fact that they are meeting Liverpool, one of Europe's most storied clubs for the first time in their history.

The Reds, under new manager Arne Slot, have made a formidable start to the 2024-25 season, sitting at the top of the Premier League table with five wins from their first six games.

Bologna’s fifth-place finish in Serie A last season, coupled with Atalanta’s Europa League triumph, earned them a spot in the expanded Champions League, a feat that has electrified the entire city.

So far, the Rossoblu have shown their mettle with a five-match unbeaten run, but face a different level of challenge on Wednesday night.

Probable Lineups for Liverpool vs Bologna

The probable lineup for Liverpool in the "system of play."

Liverpool: Alisson; Alexander-Arnold, Van Dijk, Konate, Tsimikas; Gravenberch, Mac Allister; Salah, Szoboszlai, Gakpo; Nunez.

The probable lineup for Bologna in the "system of play."

Bologna: Skorupski; Posch, Beukema, Lucumi, Lykogiannis; Aebischer, Moro, Freuler; Orsolini, Castro, Ndoye.

The Juggernaut Rolls On

Despite a surprising setback against Nottingham Forest, Liverpool have shown resilience, bouncing back with four consecutive victories.

Slot's side demonstrated their potential to contend for multiple trophies this season, including a memorable 3-1 win against AC Milan, when they recorded 11 shots on target (equalling Manchester City’s record from 2016) in their Champions League opener.

Mohamed Salah continues to be Liverpool’s talisman. The Egyptian forward, who recently announced this would be his final season at Anfield, has been in scintillating form, registering four goals and four assists in this season's Premier League alone.

Questions about his future might cloud his long-term outlook, but there is no doubt about the immediate impact he can have against any opponent.

Alongside Salah, Liverpool boast attacking threats like Luis Diaz and Cody Gakpo, who can stretch defences and create space for goal-scoring opportunities.

Liverpool’s strength on the flanks is likely to pose a significant challenge for Bologna’s defence that has only kept one clean sheet so far, making it imperative for the Italian side to devise a strategic response.

Liverpool vs Bologna Bet 1: Liverpool win and Over 2.5 Goals @ 1.60 with Parimatch

Embracing the Challenge

Vincenzo Italiano has taken over the managerial reins from Thiago Motta, whose tactical acumen was pivotal in Bologna’s resurgence.

Italiano, known for his preference for a back four and a front three, has installed a dynamic style at Bologna, but he will have to be at his strategic best to face the high-octane football of Liverpool.

Bologna's squad has undergone some changes, with key players like Riccardo Calafiori and Joshua Zirkzee leaving for the Premier League giants.

Their replacements, including Nico Casale, Juan Miranda, and Emil Holm, have started fitting into the system, while 20-year-old Santiago Castro, signed in January from Velez Sarsfield, has grabbed the headlines with three goals already and a good performance on his Champions League debut.

In fact, only Jamal Musiala (7) created more chances from open play than Bologna’s Argentine striker (4).

Liverpool vs Bologna Bet 2: Liverpool win and Both Teams To Score - Yes @ 2.80 with Parimatch

Masters of group stages

Both teams are at significant junctures in their respective seasons. Liverpool are looking to solidify their status as title contenders in both domestic and European competitions, while Bologna are eager to make a strong impression in their return to Europe’s premier club competition.

Liverpool, with their rich history, home advantage, and current form, would be expected to claim victory.

The hosts have won each of their last 10 group/league stage games at Anfield in major European competitions, scoring at least two goals in their last nine matches.

However, Serie A sides have a good record at Anfield, having beaten Liverpool seven times.

The Reds have lost three of their last five at home to Italian clubs, with both Inter Milan and Atalanta claiming wins to nil in the past four seasons.

Bologna’s counters could bring an unexpected twist, especially if they manage an early goal or keep the Reds at bay long enough to grow in confidence.

Liverpool’s attacking form at home suggests they will score multiple goals.

Liverpool vs Bologna Bet 3: Liverpool Total Goals: Over 2.5 @ 1.80 with Parimatch