Lazio vs AC Milan Predictions: Rossoneri to Get Off the Mark for 2024/25

AC Milan visit Lazio this weekend and our football predictions expert predicts the Rossoneri will secure their first win on Sunday at 12:15 AM.

Lazio vs AC Milan Prediction: Bets, Context, and Lineups

Best Bets for Lazio vs AC Milan

AC Milan to Win @ 2.41 with Stake , representing a 42% chance of AC Milan winning at Lazio.

, representing a 42% chance of AC Milan winning at Lazio. Christian Pulisic Anytime Goalscorer @ 3.80 with Stake , representing a 29% chance of Pulisic scoring this weekend.

, representing a 29% chance of Pulisic scoring this weekend. Over 2.5 Goals @ 1.85 with Stake, representing a 54% chance of three or more goals being scored.

AC Milan will register their first league win of the 2024/25 season with a 2-1 win at Stadio Olimpico.

Our Analysis: Assessing the Form of Both Teams

Lazio come into this home encounter with AC Milan with three points from their opening two league games. Meanwhile, the visitors are still searching for their first league win after missing a glut of chances against both Torino and Parma.

Lazio have already tasted victory at home this season. They came from behind to defeat Venezia 3-1 on the opening day of the campaign. It was a possession-dominant display, finishing the contest with 90% pass accuracy.

However, inconsistency was an issue for Lazio in 2023/24, preventing them from pushing for a Champions League qualification spot. It showed no signs of disappearing last weekend, as they lost 2-1 to ten-man Udinese.

As for the Rossoneri, they pipped Juventus to second place last season, but will need to show more consistency if they are to narrow the gap to 23/24 champions Inter. The loss to Parma suggests they still lack the squad depth to do so, with Morata’s absence hugely felt last week. The target man was recently defended by Spain’s national manager, who feels Morata is “greatly misunderstood” by Spanish fans.

Nevertheless, the underlying data has been encouraging for Milan in their opening two fixtures. In truth, they should be sitting here with six points to their name, with Paulo Fonseca hoping it all comes together at the Stadio Olimpico on Saturday night.

Probable Lineups for Lazio vs AC Milan

The probable lineup for Lazio in 4-3-3:

Provedel; Lazzari, Marusic, Casale, Romagnoli, Guendouzi, Vecino, Dele-Bashiru, Noslin, Zaccagni, Castellanos

The probable lineup for AC Milan in 4-2-3-1:

Maignan; Calabria, Hernandez, Pavlovic, Tomori, Musah, Reijnders, Pulisic, Leao, Loftus-Cheek, Okafor

Rossoneri to pick up their first three points of the campaign

Despite only picking up a point from their opening two league games, Milan still took plenty of positives from those fixtures. They peppered the Torino goal in their opening day draw at the San Siro. It was a similar story for their trip to Parma, registering an xG of 2.36, creating a running theme of missing gilt-edged chances.

It was only poor individual decision-making which stopped them from racking up two or three goals against their newly-promoted opponents. Rafael Leao was the most guilty of all and he’ll be desperate to make amends at the Stadio Olimpico this weekend.

With the transfer window slamming shut on Friday night, there’s also the chance of the Rossoneri adding further firepower to their ranks, with Tammy Abraham reportedly a target after falling out of favour under Daniele De Rossi.

Lazio vs AC Milan Tip 1: AC Milan to Win @ 2.41 with Stake

Pulisic to take over goalscoring mantle with Morata sidelined

Milan’s American creator-in-chief, Christian Pulisic, scored his first Serie A goal of the season at Parma. Pulisic scored a goal every three games for the Rossoneri last season, posting his best goal-scoring tally of his career to date.

With Milan missing Alvaro Morata for a few weeks due to a muscle problem, Pulisic will be relied upon to provide more goal threat, supporting Morata’s deputy, Noah Okafor.

Lazio vs AC Milan Tip 2: Christian Pulisic Anytime Goalscorer @ 3.80 with Stake

History suggests goals are highly likely in this match-up

Four out of the last five meetings between Lazio and AC Milan at the Stadio Olimpico have finished with three goals or more. In January 2023, Lazio thrashed the Rossoneri 4-0 on home soil and also won 3-0 in April 2021.

The last meeting between the sides was an ill-tempered affair, resulting in three Lazio players receiving their marching orders, finishing the game with just eight men. Milan only narrowly won that game, however. Despite their loss at Parma last week, Milan created plenty of chances throughout and have registered 43 shots in their first two league games.