LA Galaxy vs Colorado Rapids Predictions: Galaxy Fancied For Home Win

Ahead of the meeting between two of the Western Conference’s best teams, we have compiled our top LA Galaxy vs Colorado Rapids predictions.

LA Galaxy vs Colorado Rapids Prediction: Bets, Context, and Lineups

Best Bets for LA Galaxy vs Colorado Rapids

LA Galaxy to win with odds of @1.91 on 1xBet , equating to a 52.5%/54.9% implied probability.

, equating to a 52.5%/54.9% implied probability. Riqui Puig to score with odds of @2.62 on 1xBet , indicating a 35.1% implied probability.

, indicating a 35.1% implied probability. Over 3.5 total goals with odds of @2.00 on 1xBet, representing a 50% implied probability.

We are fancying an LA Galaxy win over the Colorado Rapids by a score of 3-1.

Our Analysis: Form of Both Teams

The LA Galaxy play host to the Colorado Rapids on Wednesday night. Both teams are in playoff position in the Western Conference as it stands, and will carry plenty of confidence into this match.

It’ll be good to focus on the pitch for Galaxy after their fans were hit with punishments for their behaviour in the latest edition of El Trafico. Two losses in their last three matches, including the defeat to LAFC, have been a bit of a setback.

Galaxy are still third in the West, however, and are level on points with the two teams above them in the standings. This has been a very good season to date.

The Rapids are five points and one place behind LA. Recent wins over Sporting Kansas City and St. Louis City have allowed them to keep pace with the top three after their own loss at the hands of LAFC.

This is the first meeting between the sides in 2024. The Rapids won away to the Galaxy last season, and the teams played out a goalless draw in the reverse fixture.

Probable Lineups for LA Galaxy vs Colorado Rapids

LA Galaxy probable XI:

McCarthy; Yamane, Neal, Yoshida, Nelson; Pec, Delgado, Cerrillo, Painstil; Fagundez, Puig.

Colorado Rapids probable XI:

Steffen; Rosenberry, Abubakar, Maxso, Vines; Ronan, Larraz; Cabral, Bassett, Fernandez; Navarro.

Galaxy Take All Three Points

The Rapids have lost half of their away league matches this season, including four of the last five. They might have a decent record away to the Galaxy in recent history, but their away form has been a concern this season.

Los Angeles have won seven of their 11 home league fixtures in 2024. Their only defeat was delivered by LAFC. Over the last few weeks, they have delivered significant home wins over New York City FC and Minnesota United.

Colorado might have the superior expected goal difference this season, but Galaxy have a clear form advantage at home, while the Rapids’ defence has leaked goals on the road all season.

LA Galaxy vs Colorado Rapids Bet 1: LA Galaxy win @ 2.00 with 1xBet

Puig Flourishes In Joveljic’s Absence

Dejan Joveljic, the MLS leader in expected goals per 90, is obviously a huge loss for the Galaxy. Their attack generated just nine shots without him last time out. Riqui Puig had two of those, however, and the Spaniard is a good bet to find the net on Wednesday night.

Expected to lead the line in Joveljic’s absence, Puig’s season-long statistics don’t carry much weight. He has almost exclusively been used in central midfield until Joveljic suffered this injury. Puig has still had multiple shots in each of his last eight appearances, though, and fired off six attempts on goal against LAFC.

With how many chances the Galaxy create for Joveljic, Puig is bound to have some decent goal-scoring opportunities against a Colorado team which has conceded 13 goals in its last five away fixtures.

LA Galaxy vs Colorado Rapids Bet 2: Riqui Puig to score anytime @ 2.85 with 1xBet

Goals Galore In Los Angeles

Los Angeles are in the bottom half for expected goals conceded this season. Only four Western Conference teams – one of which is the Galaxy – have conceded more expected goals on the road than Colorado in 2024.

The Galaxy have also generated 24.8 expected goals in just 11 home matches. Only LAFC have a higher per-90-minute mark in home fixtures. This high-powered attack, paired with a leaky defence, is up against a Rapids team that concede goals on a regular basis away from home.

This all adds up to a potential goal fest in Los Angeles on Wednesday night. The price on both teams to score is too short to represent any value, so we’re instead taking over 3.5 total goals at a price of 1.95.