Ballon d'Or 2024: Three reasons to back 9.00 outsider to claim Player of the Year award

Toni Kroos has been one of the best players at Euro 2024, and with his impending retirement, our expert's backing him to win the Ballon d’Or.

The Ballon d’Or is the most prestigious prize a single player can win in the footballing world, one that despite his many years at the top, Toni Kroos is yet to win.

However with the German's retirement on the cards, combined with his performances for club and country this year, it's looking like 2024 could be the midfielder's year.

Ballon d’Or Odds

Player Odds Vinicius Junior 1.57 Jude Bellingham 3.00 Toni Kroos 9.00

Toni and Co Topple Europe

Toni Kroos already has two trophies to his name, as he helped Real Madrid on their way to a double, claiming another La Liga title and a record-extending 15th Champions League.

The German was integral to these wins, proving one of the best creators for the Galacticos on their path to dominance.

Even though he didn't start every game, he ranked third in the side for assists in the Champions League across the 10 matches. He also actively created the most chances for his side, setting his compatriots up no less than 24 times.

As ever of course, he led the side in accurate passes, racking up no less than 87.5 per 90 minutes.

Kroos once again proved that age is just a number, as he played a critical role in the Madridista set-up and one that will be sorely missed no doubt.

Three Wins from Glory

There would be no better way for Toni Kroos, already a World Cup winner, to cap off his career than with the one international trophy he has yet to lay his hands on, the European Championships.

Germany are in a phenomenal position to earn him this title though, with it being their home tournament, having made the quarter-finals already.

Toni Kroos has comfortably been one of the best players at the tourney to this point, as he leads the tournament in accurate passes, as well as being the only leading chance creator who is still in the competition.

Germany have the ability and backing to go all the way with Kroos in midfield, and should they do so it may be hard to deny that with a Champions League, La Liga and Euros in his pocket, he should not be in contention for the Ballon d’Or.

Young Guns Shooting Blanks

Many people believe that Vinicius Junior was a shoo-in for the awards, as the Brazilian winner was crucial to Real Madrid’s success this term.

Despite this, since he has reported to Brazil for Copa America duty, he has proven as ineffective as the rest of the side.

A slew of sloppy results have plagued the Selecao, with their ability to go far in the tourney being called into doubt.

A poor showing from the Canary Squad is only going to hurt his chances, and perhaps force voters to look elsewhere.

The same can be said for Jude Bellingham, who again had a phenomenal season for Madrid, winning all the same trophies as Kroos, but whose international efforts have been lacking.

Yes, he has aided England through some games and has two goals to his name, but the entirety of the side have been woefully poor, as he has failed to make an impact on multiple occasions.

Similarly to that of Vinicius, England’s failure will only reflect poorly on Bellingham, and should Germany succeed serve to elevate Kroos chances further.