Kerala Blasters vs. Bengaluru FC Predictions: League-leading Blues to win South Indian Derby

Matchday 6 of the 2024-25 Indian Super League (ISL) will feature a South Indian Derby between Kerala Blasters and Bengaluru FC.

Here's our predictions and betting tips for what is expected to be an evenly-contested game between two sides with lofty ambitions for this season.

Kerala Blasters vs. Bengaluru FC: Bets, Context, and Lineups

Kerala Blasters suffered a setback on Matchday 1 when they lost at home to Punjab FC. However, their response since then has been encouraging. In the four fixtures that followed, the Blasters have picked up eight points from a possible 12, and are currently sixth in the table.

Bengaluru, on the other hand, have been the team to beat this season. It's early days, but the Blues have set the benchmark for the chasing pack as they sit top of the table, undefeated, with 13 points from a possible 15.

Best bets for Kerala Blasters vs. Bengaluru FC

Odds of @2.82 on Parimatch for Bengaluru to win, which translates to an implied probability of 35.5%

Odds of @3.27 on Parimatch for Bengaluru’s winning margin to be by 1 or 2 goals, representing a 30.6% probability

Odds of @4.45 on Parimatch for Bengaluru to win to nil, implying a 22.5% probability

Predicted Scoreline: Kerala Blasters 0-1 Bengaluru FC

Our analysis: Form of both teams

The Blasters have shown great character to bounce back from their opening day defeat at home against Punjab. They have since gone on to pick up eight points from a possible 12. It could have been more, only if they showed more discipline at the back.

On Matchday 4 against Odisha FC, the Blasters raced to a 2-0 lead by the 21st minute but squandered that cushion in only 15 minutes. Defensive concerns have been one of the main reasons why Kerala aren't higher up on the standings. To stand a chance of getting any result against the league leaders, the Blasters backline needs to tighten up.

On the contrary, Bengaluru’s defence has been their biggest strength. They have scored eight goals in five games - five teams have scored more than them. Despite that, Bengaluru are top of the table with 13 points from a possible 15.

What has set them apart is their immaculate defensive record. Entering Matchday 6, Bengaluru are yet to concede a single goal. Five clean sheets in five games thus far for the Blues defence that seems impenetrable at the moment.

Probable Lineups for Kerala Blasters vs. Bengaluru FC

Kerala Blasters Probable XI: Som Kumar (GK); Sandeep Singh, Pritam Kotal, Alexandre Coeff, Huidrol Naocha Singh; Vibin Mohanan, Danish Farooq, Adrian Luna; Rahul KP, Noah Sadaoui, Jesus Jimenez

Bengaluru FC Probable XI: Gurpreet Singh Sandhu (GK); Nikhil Poojari, Rahul Bheke, Aleksandar Jovanovic, Naoram Roshan Singh; Vinith Venkatesh, Alberto Noguera, Pedro Capo, Suresh Singh Wangjam; Sunil Chhetri, Edgar Mendez

Bengaluru to clinch bragging rights

The two Southern rivals have squared off on 15 occasions in the ISL, with Bengaluru having the clear head-to-head advantage. The Blues have won this derby nine times, compared to the Blasters’ four wins, while two games have ended in a draw.

Coupled with the fact that Bengaluru are absolutely flying at the moment, it is difficult to suggest taking a punt against Gerard Zaragoza’s side. The current odds of 2.82 for a Bengaluru win represent a great opportunity.

Kerala Blasters vs. Bengaluru FC Bet 1: Bengaluru to win @2.82 on Parimatch

Blues to win by a narrow margin

Although Bengaluru hold the superior head-to-head record, this fixture has always been a closely contested affair.

A Blasters vs. Bengaluru derby match in the ISL is yet to produce a game with a winning margin of more than two goals for either side. Six of Bengaluru’s nine wins against the Blasters have been by a one-goal margin.

Although the Blues have been immaculate at the back this season, going forward, they haven't looked as threatening. So even if Bengaluru get the win on Friday, don't expect it to be by more than two goals.

Kerala Blasters vs. Bengaluru FC Bet 2: Bengaluru to win by 1-2 goals @3.27 on Parimatch

Another clean sheet for Gerard Zaragoza’s side

There are two factors to consider here. First, Bengaluru have never kept a clean sheet at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in Kochi.

Second, and perhaps more importantly, Bengaluru’s perfect defensive record this season. The Blues’ backline featuring Nikhil Poojary, Rahul Bheke, Chinglensana Singh and Naorem Roshan Singh, coupled with the ever reliable Gurpreet Singh Sandhu in goal, has been rock solid.

Going by current form and momentum, taking a punt on the Blues to keep a clean sheet seems reasonable.

Chinglensana will miss the derby following his red card against Punjab, so Aleksander Jovanovic is expected to take his place.

Kerala Blasters vs. Bengaluru FC Bet 3: Bengaluru to win to nil @4.45 on Parimatch