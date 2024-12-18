Jackson and Palmer? Which Should Bettors Back in the Goalscoring Markets?

Chelsea have emerged as unlikely title contenders in recent weeks.

Enzo Maresca, who took over from Mauricio Pochettino, has never managed in the Premier League before, yet he’s already made an impact at Stamford Bridge.

The Blues have developed into a menacing attacking outfit under the Italian. We’ve taken a look at what makes Chelsea such an attacking force and how you can take advantage in the weeks to come.

Palmer Link Up Crucial to Chelsea’s Success

Maresca has been eager to downplay Chelsea’s title chances. However, with only a two-point gap to Liverpool, it is difficult to see them as anything less than contenders. The Blues’ attacking output has been the biggest factor in their success. They are the Premier League’s top scorers, which has helped them win their last five league outings.

Cole Palmer stole the headlines at Stamford Bridge last season and he continues to have a huge impact. The England international was predominantly used as a winger last season, but Maresca now uses him as a number 10. Palmer excels in tight spaces and often takes shots from a distance.

Cole makes 5.91 shot-creating actions per game and ranks in the top 3% of attacking midfielders and wingers across Europe’s top five leagues. This impressive performance simplifies things for the rest of Chelsea's attacking lineup. He has scored 11 and assisted a further six in the league this season, yet the Blues boast strong attacking stats overall.

Palmer’s creativity has helped Chelsea score an average of 2.31 goals per game, the most in the Premier League. They also have the best xG with an average of 2.18 per game.

Jackson Continues to Improve Under Maresca

In truth, Nicolas Jackson found his stride under Pochettino earlier in the year, and he has maintained this upward momentum under Maresca's leadership.

When he first joined Chelsea, Jackson was seen as wasteful in front of goal, however, that certainly hasn’t been the case this season. His big-chance conversion rate last season was just 31.4%, which has increased to over 55% in the first half of this season.This improvement has helped him score nine goals in 15 league games, thus far.

Jackson’s running in behind has made him difficult to pin down. He is making fewer runs per 90 minutes compared to last season, but a greater percentage of these are into the opponent's box, giving him more chances to score.

Jackson scored the last time he faced Everton, and the striker will be confident of finding the net once again. He has scored three goals in four Premier League appearances since the last international break.

Additionally, Nicolas Jackson has a non-penalty xG of 0.56 per 90 minutes played over the last 12 months, therefore, anticipate that opportunities will keep coming his way .Chelsea are full of confidence, and their formidable duo, Palmer and Jackson, are sure to have an impact against Everton.

With Chelsea’s attack in top form, we are backing Jackson to shine as the team scores an abundance of goals at Goodison Park this weekend. The Blues won their last meeting with Everton 6-0. Maresca’s side have scored an average of 2.88 goals per Premier League away game so far, making over 2.5 goals for the visitors an appealing bet.