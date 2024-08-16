Ipswich vs Liverpool Predictions: Liverpool to win, Salah to find the net

We bring you our Ipswich vs Liverpool football predictions expert as the teams go head-to-head in the Premier League at 13:30 pm on Saturday.

+

Ipswich vs Liverpool Prediction: Bets, Context, and Lineups

Best Bets for Ipswich vs Liverpool

Liverpool -1 handicap with odds of @1.79 on 1xBet, equating to a 53% chance of the away side winning by at least two goals.

Mohamed Salah to score with odds of @1.85 on 1xBet, indicating a 57% chance of the Egyptian forward scoring.

Both teams to score with odds of @1.65 on 1xBet, representing a 50% chance for both clubs to find the back of the net.

Liverpool can make a winning start to their season by beating Ipswich 3-1.

Our Analysis: Form of Both Teams

Ipswich return to the Premier League as Liverpool begin life after Jurgen Klopp in Saturday’s early kick-off in the Premier League.

The Tractor Boys are back in the top tier of English football for the first time since 2002. They earned automatic promotion from the Championship last season, meaning they have risen from League One to the Premier League in just two seasons.

Kieran McKenna’s future was the source of much speculation at the start of the summer, but he put the saga to bed by signing a new contract with the club. Although Ipswich have been busy in the summer transfer window, getting a result against Liverpool on the opening weekend is a big ask.

Arne Slot will be delighted with how his preparations for this season have gone. Liverpool are unbeaten in their five friendly matches under the new boss as they aim to build on the era of success under Klopp.

Liverpool fell away in the title race last season, and with a new manager at the helm, there is uncertainty about whether they can challenge Manchester City and Arsenal this term.

Probable Lineups for Ipswich vs Liverpool

The probable lineup for Ipswich in the "system of play."

Muric; Johnson, Woolfenden, Greaves, Davis; Morsy, Luongo; Hutchinson, Chaplin, Harness; Delap.

The probable lineup for Liverpool in the "system of play."

Alisson; Alexander-Arnold, Quansah, Van Dijk, Robertson; Macallister, Szoboszlai, Gravenberch; Diaz, Diogo Jota, Salah

Liverpool to Win By Two Goals

Liverpool are capable of making mincemeat of even the most stern defences, so expect them to score a couple of goals here. They averaged 2.26 goals per game last season, ranking third highest in the Premier League.

No team had a greater xG than the Reds, who finished the league campaign with 94.79, so we are backing them to win this match by at least two goals. They won five of their six matches against last season’s newly-promoted sides by two goals or more.

Ipswich conceded 1.24 goals per game on average last season, but they will face far more rampant attacks in the 2024/25 season.

Ipswich vs Liverpool Bet 1: Liverpool -1 Handicap @ 1.79 with 1xBet

Salah to Pick Up Where He Left Off

Mohamed Salah was seemingly the target of some clubs in the Saudi Pro League coming into the summer, but such a move hasn’t materialised thus far. The forward is moving into the final year of his contract and that is a concern for Liverpool.

The Egyptian was clinical under Klopp and the early signs are that he will prove to be just as effective for Arne Slot’s team. He scored 18 Premier League goals last season.

Salah’s underlying stats suggest he should have found the net with more frequency in the previous campaign. His non-penalty xG of 0.55 per 90 minutes played puts him in the 99th percentile when compared with the forwards across Europe’s top five leagues.

Ipswich vs Liverpool Bet 2: Mohamed Anytime Scorer @ 1.85 with 1xBet

Ipswich Carry Attacking Threat

Ipswich will be keen to put on a good display for what will undoubtedly be a packed-out Portman Road on Saturday. They were the highest-scoring team in the second tier last season, netting an average of two goals per game. Their disciplined high press could cause Liverpool some problems, so we are backing both teams to score here.

Both teams scored in four of Liverpool’s last five league matches on the road last season. Over the course of their 19 Premier League away matches, they scored 1.95 goals on average and conceded 1.26.