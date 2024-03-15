IPL Betting Guide: Bet on IPL 2024

In this IPL betting article, we rank and review the best bookmakers for IPL 2024.

Additionally, we consider the best IPL betting apps. Importantly, we also predict the winners of IPL 2024 and show how to bet on IPL 2024, along with tips and strategies.

Online IPL Betting Sites 2024 – Ranked and Reviewed

We have reviewed numerous operators. Based on our research, the following are in our view the best IPL betting sites.

1xBet: Best Promotions for Betting on IPL

Ranked among the top-tier online betting sites, 1xBet offers up to 120 betting markets for IPL. Licensed in Curacao, the book making site offers competitive odds.

Importantly, 1xBet offers a downloadable app with separate versions for Android and iOS devices. Best of all, 1xBet India runs special promotions during the IPL.

1xBet IPL Promotional Offers

Under an IPL welcome bonus offer, the operator gives users 120% of their first deposit up to ₹49,000. The minimum deposit is ₹200 and the wagering requirement is 5x in accas at odds of 1.40 or higher.

The bookmaker has an ongoing cricket free bet promotion during the IPL. To take part in the promotion, a punter must make a single bet on the match outcome of a nominated IPL match. If the bet loses,1xBet will refund up to ₹2484 as a free bet.

Parimatch: Best IPL Welcome Bonus Offer

Among IPL betting sites, Parimatch offers an exceptionally interesting welcome bonus. With an excellent live betting platform, the operator is known for focussing on special events such as the IPL. Apart from cricket, Parimatch caters to many other interests.

Parimatch IPL Promotional Offers

Importantly, new users can get an IPL welcome bonus of 150% up to ₹30,000, with a minimum qualifying deposit of ₹200. Subsequently, the wagering requirement is 16x at minimum odds of 1.70.

Additionally, Parimatch has an IPL cashback offer of 5% up to a maximum of ₹3,000. To benefit from this promo, a punter must bet at least ₹100 at 1.5 odds on IPL 2024.

Stake: Most Mobile-Friendly IPL Site

With a well-deserved reputation for being a top IPL betting platform, Stake.com is here to stay. Firstly, newcomers are welcomed with an impressive welcome bonus. Importantly, Stake.com goes beyond sports betting in catering to a broad array of interests.

With a Curacao licence, the online IPL betting site is trusted by punters. Furthermore, the operator has a user-friendly mobile site to allow cricket punters to bet on the go.

Stake.com IPL Promotional Offers

As motivation to new users, the online IPL betting site offers an IPL welcome bonus of 200% up to ₹100,000. Proportionately high, the minimum qualifying deposit is ₹500 and the wagering need is 40x.

Mostbet: Most Prominent IPL Bookmaker with a Global Presence

Active in the gambling industry since 2009, Mostbet serves punters in more than 90 countries. With its intuitive design, the operator will give users a seamless IPL live betting experience.

Respecting localised Indian preferences, Mostbet offers Hindi language support. Finally, on-the-go punters can choose between using the bookmaker’s native betting app for IPL or the mobile site.

Mostbet IPL Promotional Offers

To incentivise new punters, the bookmaker offers an IPL welcome bonus of 150% up to ₹34,000. Importantly, a minimum qualifying deposit of ₹300 is accompanied by a wagering requirement of 5x at odds of 1.40.

PariPesa: Most Impressive IPL Odds

Thanks to a high payout percentage of nearly 95%, PariPesa offers competitive odds. Among other attractions, PariPesa has a great live IPL betting platform, and a user-friendly design. Licensed by the Oyo State Gaming Board (OSGB), the operator is legitimate and trustworthy.

PariPesa IPL Promotional Offers

As a motivation to new users, the site offers an IPL welcome bonus of 100% up to ₹10,400. Notably, the minimum qualifying deposit is ₹80. Additionally, the wagering requirement is 5X at odds of 1.40.

10CRIC: IPL Site with the Most Cricket-Centric Focus

Gaining quick prominence as one of the best IPL betting sites in India, 10CRIC is cricket-centric. With payment methods such as PhonePe and Paytm, the operator is India friendly.

Additionally, the betting site’s intuitive interface allows easy navigation and a seamless betting experience. Furthermore, the site ensures fast withdrawals via various withdrawal modes. Licensed in Curacao, 10CRIC is a safe and trustworthy platform.

10CRIC IPL Promotional Offers

To welcome new users, the site offers an IPL bonus of 200% up to ₹15,000 and ₹700 plus free bet. The minimum required deposit is ₹250.

BC.GAME: Most Crypto-Friendly IPL Bookmaking Platform

BC.GAME is a popular crypto betting platform that facilitates fast withdrawals. Thanks to the intuitive user-interface, both mobile and desktop users can enjoy a seamless betting experience.

Despite its primary focus on casino games, the betting site has become a popular destination for betting on IPL.

BC.GAME IPL Promotional Offers

Importantly, the operator has an IPL welcome bonus offer up to ₹17,00,000. For the first deposit, you can get a 180% bonus if your minimum deposit is ₹821. For the second, you need to deposit at least ₹4,105 to be eligible for the bonus of 240%. The third deposit of 300% entails a minimum deposit requirement of ₹8,210. Finally, for your fourth deposit, you can receive a bonus of 360% (the minimum deposit you need to make is ₹16,420.

Dafabet: Most Intuitively Designed Betting Site for IPL 2024

Thanks to a wide cricket coverage, Dafabet is rated among the top sites for IPL betting online. Consequently, punters can place numerous outright bets, including season winner, top batter and top bowler.

Importantly, Dafabet is a crypto-friendly platform with a user-friendly interface. Additionally, the site provides competitive odds. Furthermore, the bookmaker covers a wide range of markets, tournaments and IPL betting choices.

Dafabet’s IPL Promotional Offers

As a red carpet offer to new users, the operator gives an IPL welcome bonus of 160% up to 16,000 INR for an eligible first deposit or instant transfer.

Indibet: Most Safe and Trusted IPL Wagering Platform

An outstanding IPL wagering platform, Indibet offers a wide coverage of cricket events. Additionally, Indiabet is a crypto-friendly betting site. Thanks to its modern and intuitive design, both new and existing users can navigate easily through the site’s features.

With competitive odds, the bookmaker gives punters better returns on their wagers. Indibet gives priority to player security. Accordingly, the operator uses state-of-the-art encryption to safeguard user data.

Indibet IPL Promotional Offers

Importantly, the betting site has an IPL welcome bonus of 400% bonus up to ₹25,000. The minimum deposit needed is ₹100.

Fun88: Best IPL Betting Exchange

A comprehensive IPL betting platform, Fun88 offers an extensive cricket betting market, Furthermore, the operator offers a dedicated betting app for IPL for both iOS and Android device users.

Using encryption technology, the bookmaker ensures data safety and privacy. Apart from competitive odds, the betting site boasts many payment options. However, the most important attraction of Fun88 is that it is also a betting exchange.

Fun88 IPL Promotional Offers

To invite new users, Fun88 has an IPL welcome bonus of 250% up to ₹5,000 with a minimum qualifying deposit requirement of ₹1,000.

IPL Punters can also take advantage of an ongoing cash back offer valid up to 31 March 2024. Under the offer, punters can get a cash back of 10% on losses, the amount of cash back varying between ₹250 and ₹5,000.

Rajabets: Best Android IPL App

Rated as a top IPL betting site, Rajabets offers many betting options. Most importantly, Android device users can enjoy IPL live betting on the go, with Rajabets’ free mobile app.

Additionally, the operator offers competitive odds, accepts payments in Indian rupees, and offers a choice of payment methods to users. Importantly, Rajabets offers a legitimate and safe experience.

Rajabets IPL Promotional Offers

As a motivation for new punters, the operator offers an IPL welcome bonus of 150% up to ₹100,000. Subsequently, a minimum qualifying deposit of ₹200 must be followed by a . wagering requirement of 20x at minimum odds of 1.90.

22Bet: Great IPL Betting App

As one of India’s best IPL betting sites, 22Bet offers a wide range of markets. Given its excellent cricket coverage, the site adds value by offering competitive odds.

Additionally, 22Bet offers a welcome bonus and accepts popular Indian payment methods, such as UPI, PhonePe and Paytm. Most importantly, 22Bet India offers a great IPL betting app, allowing users to bet on the go.

22Bet IPL Promotional Offers

As an IPL incentive, new users are offered a 100% welcome bonus up to ₹11,000. Accompanying the offer is a minimum qualifying deposit need of ₹80 and a wagering condition of 5x at odds of 1.40.

20Bet: Best VIP Rewards for Betting on IPL

Catering mainly to Indian bettors, 20Bet offers a wide range of betting odds and has an interesting bonus offer. Various payment methods offer convenience of deposit and withdrawal. Those who prefer mobile IPL match betting will love the wagering experience on the 20Bet app. Importantly, 20Bet has a great VIP feature.

20Bet IPL Promotional Offers

As an incentive to IPL bettors, the bookmaker offers an IPL welcome bonus of 100% up to 15000 INR+25% Jeton bonus on daily deposits. The minimum deposit you would need to place is 750 INR.

Additionally, punters can aim for various VIP rewards to add to the regular perks of IPL betting.

Khelraja: Multilingual IPL Bookmaker with Hindi Version

As one of the best IPL betting sites in India, Khelraja offers betting options on over 1,000 sporting events every day. Additionally, the betting site has extensive payment methods including Paytm, Google Pay and UPI.

To enhance users’ IPL betting experience, the operator prioritises fast withdrawals. An outstanding feature of the bookmaker’s site is its multilingual nature. Consequently, users in India can access a Hindi version of the betting site.

Khelraja IPL Promotional Offers

To start with, IPL punters can avail a 300% welcome bonus up to ₹50,000. Additionally, they can also pursue the Indian T20 Fest offer of free bets worth up to ₹60,000 during each month of the IPL.

Bettilt: IPL Bookmaker with Quick Withdrawals

Offering a great IPL betting experience, Bettilt has comprehensive cricket coverage. With an offer of competitive odds, the operator is sure to enhance the experience of online betting in IPL 2024. Importantly, the bookmaker offers a three-layered welcome bonus for new users. Adding value to the IPL betting experience, the betting site has a reliable customer support service.

Additionally, a smooth payment process is aided by numerous payment methods such as Neteller, Skrill and Cryptocurrencies. Most importantly, users can enjoy a seamless experience afforded by quick withdrawals.

Bettilt IPL Promotional Offers

As a betting incentive, new punters can get an IPL betting welcome bonus of 160% up to ₹15,000 + ₹300 in Freebet. Among the most important T&Cs is the one related to the eligible minimum deposit – at least ₹250.

Additionally, IPL bettors can benefit from a weekly sports bonus offer of 30% as well as a VIP program with reload and cashback offers.

Top IPL Betting Apps

Here’s our list of the top 5 IPL betting app download options with their best outstanding features.

1xBet: Best on the go IPL betting experience

Parimatch: Free bet included in welcome bonus for IPL betting

BC.Game: Best app for people looking to deposit with crypto

PariPesa: IPL app with best cashback offers

10CRIC: Tons of promotional offers on 10Cric IPL betting app

How We Rate Online IPL Betting Sites and Apps?

The following are the main criteria we have used to handpick the best betting sites for IPL 2024.

User Friendly Interface

A simple layout will allow even a new user to navigate easily through the operator’s site.

Licensing and Regulation

The sportsbook operator must be licensed and regulated by a globally renowned body. That will help make the bookmaker accountable, prevent frauds, and protect customer data.

IPL Markets and Odds

Numerous markets and competitive odds can combine to attract new users to an IPL betting site.

Variety of Deposit Options and Quick Withdrawals

The best IPL bookmakers accept deposits and allow withdrawals in Indian rupees. The best IPL bookmakers offer several India-friendly payment methods. such as Google Pay, and PhonePe. Many sites including 1xBet and Fun88 boast fast withdrawals.

Quality of Live Betting Platform

As IPL fans would want to place live bets, the best IPL bookmakers must have great live betting platforms. Consequently, they must include a variety of markets, live streaming of matches, and cash out options, among other features.



IPL Betting Odds: Who Are Favourites to Win IPL 2024?

The following are the IPL betting odds offered at Parimatch for the outright winner of IPL 2024.

Team IPL Betting Odds on Parimatch Chennai Super Kings 6.00 Mumbai Indians 6.00 Gujarat Titans 7.00 Royal Challengers Bangalore 8.50 Lucknow Super Giants 8.50 Rajasthan Royals 9.50 Sunrisers Hyderabad 10.00 Delhi Capitals 12.00 Kolkata Knight Riders 13.00 Punjab Kings 13.00

Though they finished 3rd in 2023, MI are joint favourites to win IPL 2024. However, we are not surprised to find MI rated so highly. After all, they are arguably the most successful team in IPL history.

Though RCB did not get past the group stage in 2023, they are rated higher than RR who did. To explain this, consider RCB’s acquisition of Cameron Green in the IPL mini auction. Green will add all-round value to a strong batting line up comprising Kohli, Maxwell and Du Plessis. Conclusively, Green is the X factor for RCB who have a much more balanced team than they did last year.

Though Sunrisers finished last in 2023, they are rated above three other franchises. Notably, SRH broke the bank for Pat Cummins at the mini auction. Further, they also invested in Travis Head and Hasaranga. If these three play to their potential, SRH could prove to be the dark horses of IPL 2024.

However, we disagree with the high cricket betting odds rating of Gujarat Titans. Though GT won the title in 2022 and finished second in 2023, they will miss two key men in 2024. While Hardik Pandya has moved back to MI, an injured M Shami is set to miss IPL 2024.

Back Mumbai Indians to Win IPL 2024

We believe that MI have the strongest batting line up of all. Furthermore, the bowling line up is much better, thanks to the return of Bumrah. Most importantly, in Rohit Sharma and Hardik Pandya, they have two men who have led teams to the IPL trophy.

Unsurprisingly, the betting odds at Parimatch support our view. According to the bookmaker, MI are joint favourites to win IPL 2024, backed by an IPL betting rate of 6.0.

How to Bet on IPL 2024?

The following is a step-by-step guide to show our readers how to bet on the IPL.

Register at one of the best betting sites for IPL 2024. Log in to your account using your user id and password. Visit the dedicated IPL section. From the list of IPL games available for betting, choose the game you want to bet on. Choose your preferred market such as runs, wickets, boundary hits, or partnerships, from among the given options. Enter your stake and click on the “Place Bet” button. Now, sit back and await the outcome. Bank your winnings, if your bet wins.

IPL Betting Tips and Strategies

In this section, we provide our readers with our IPL betting tips and strategies.

Extensive Research

Stay updated about player form and recent T20 performances. Pay attention to team changes, injuries to players, and other relevant information.

Analysis of Team Lineups

Look at the strengths and weaknesses of every player. You can expect a well-balanced squad with strong bowling and batting units to perform well.

Pitch and Weather Conditions

Weather can impact T20 matches. Keep an eye on the weather forecast for the day of the match. Also look at the pitch conditions as to whether they favour bowlers or batters. Adjust your wagers accordingly.

Mathematical and Statistical Analysis

Consider player averages, strike rates, and head-to-head records. Use statistical tools to perform such analysis to help you to make informed betting decisions.

Betting Odds

Consider bookmakers' betting odds. Identify value wagers by comparing the odds with your personal analysis.

Variable Bets

Avoid betting the same amount on every game. Vary your stakes based on the odds quoted and on your conviction level. Remember that there is no guarantee that your bet will win. So, gamble responsibly and stay within your means.

Popular IPL Betting Markets

The following are some of the most popular betting markets for online betting in IPL 2024.

Match Winner: Bet on the team you think will win a particular match.

Top Batsman: Predict the player who will score the most runs in the tournament or a specific match.

Top Bowler: Bet on the bowler you think will take the most wickets in the tournament or a specific match.

Total Runs: Predict whether a team will score over or under a specified number of runs in a match.

Man of the Match: Predict the player who will be named the Man of the Match.

Highest Opening Partnership: Predict which team will register the most runs before the fall of its first wicket.

Player Performance: Place wagers on individual players’ performances, including wickets taken, catches made, or runs scored.

2024 IPL Squads

The following is the list of all squads set to play in IPL 2024.

Chennai Super Kings

R Jadeja, D Chahar, MS Dhoni, Moeen Ali, R Gaikwad, Shivam Dubey, M Santner, R Hangargekar, P Solanki, D Conway, M Theekshana, N Sindhu, A Rahane, A Mandal, M Patheerana, M Chaudhary, S Rashid, Simarjeet Singh, T Deshpande, R Ravindra, S Thakur, D Mitchell, S Rizvi, Mustafizur Rahman, AR Aravelly

Delhi Capitals

R Pant, Axar Patel, P Shaw, A Nortje, M Marsh, D Warner, Mukesh Kumar, K Ahmad, Kuldeep Yadav,Lalit Yadav, P Dubey, Y Dhull, Ishant Sharma, V Ostwal, A Porel, H Brook,T Stubbs, R Bhui, Kumar Khushagra, Rasikh Dar, J Richardson, Sumit Kumar, S Hope, Swastik Chhikara

Gujarat Titans

Rashid Khan, RT Bhatia, S Gil, M Shami, J Little, D Miller, R Sai Kishore, A Manohar, M Wade, K Williamson, W Saha, Jayant Yadav, V Shanker, M Sharma, Noor Ahmed, D Nalkande, S Sudharshan, A Omarzai, Umesh Yadav, Shahrukh Khan, Sushant Mishra, K Tyagi, M Suthar, Spencer Johnson, R Minz

Kolkata Knight Riders

A Russell, S Iyer, V Chakravarty, Venkatesh Iyer, N Rana, S Narine, H Rana, J Roy, V Arora, Rinku Singh, R Gurbaz, Anukul Roy, Suyash Sharma, KS Bharath, C Sakariya, M Starc, A Raghuvanshi, Ramandeep Singh, S Rutherford, M Pandey, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Gus Atkinson, Sakib Hussain

Lucknow SuperGiants

KL Rahul, N Pooran, M Stoinis,K Pandya, D Padikkal, Mark Wood, Q de Kock, D Hooda, R Bishnoi, K Gautham, K Mayers, A Mishra, Naveen-ul Haq, Yash Thakur, Mayank Yadav, A Badoni, Yudhvir Singh, P Mankad, Mohsin Khan, Shivam Mavi, Arshin Kulkarni, M Siddharth, Ashton Turner, D Willey, Arshad Khan

Mumbai Indians

R Sharma, I Kishan, H Pandya, J Bumrah, T David, Suryakumar Yadav, D Brevis, T Verma, J Behrendorff, P Chawla, R Shepherd, A Tendulkar, A Madhwal, K Karthikeya, N Wadhera, S Mulani, V Vinod, G Coetzee, D Madushanka, Shreyas Gopal, N Tushara, Naman Dhir, Anshul Kamboj, M Nabi, Shivalik Sharma

Punjab Kings

S Curran, L Livingstone, K Rabada, Shikhar Dhawan, Jonny Bairstow, Arshdeep Singh, H Brar, Nathan Ellis, Prabhsimran Singh, Rishi Dhawan, S Raza, HS Bhatia, A Taide, J Sharma, Shivam Singh, V Kaverappa, Harshal Patel, Chris Woakes, Ashutosh Sharma, Vishwanath Singh, Shashank Singh, Tanay Thyagarajan, Prince Chaudary, Rilee Rossouw

Rajasthan Royals

S Samson, Avesh Khan, J Buttler, P Krishna, S Hetmyer, T Boult, Y Chahal, R Ashwin, Y Jaiswal, R Parag, N Saini, A Zampa, D Ferreira, Sandeep Sharma, D Jurel, K Sen, K S Rathore, Rovman Powell, Shubham Dubey, Tom Kohler-Cadmore, Abid Mushtaq, N Burger

Royal Challengers Bangalore

C Green, V Kohli, G Maxwell, F du Plessis, M Siraj, D Karthik, A Rawat, Will Jacks, R Topley, M Dagar, M Lomror, Rajan Kumar, Karn Sharma, S Prabhudessai, Akash Deep, Himanshu Sharma, M Bhandage, R Patidar, V Vyshak, A Joseph, Y Dayal, T Curran, L Ferguson, Swapnil Singh, Saurav Chauhan

Sunrisers Hyderabad

W Sundar, R Tripathi, M Agarwal, Abhishek Sharma, H Klaasen, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, A Samad, T Natarajan, U Malik, A Markram, Shahbaz Ahmad, G Phillips, F Farooqi, M Markande, Upendra Yadav, Anmolpreet Singh, NK Reddy, Sanvir Singh, T Head, W Hasaranga, P Cummins, J Unadkat, Akash Singh, J Subramanyan

IPL Winners List – Last 10 Years

Year Winners Runners Up 2023 Chennai Super Kings Gujarat Titans 2022 Gujarat Titans Rajasthan Royals 2021 Chennai Super Kings Kolkata Knight Riders 2020 Mumbai Indians Delhi Capitals 2019 Mumbai Indians Chennai Super Kings 2018 Chennai Super Kings Sunrisers Hyderabad 2017 Mumbai Indians Rising Pune Supergiants 2016 Sunrisers Hyderabad Royal Challengers Bangalore 2015 Mumbai Indians Chennai Super Kings 2014 Kolkata Knight Riders Punjab Kings

History of Indian Premier League (IPL)

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) founded the IPL in 2007. Contested by 10 city-based franchise teams, the league typically happens between March and May every year. Rajasthan Royals won the first IPL competition in 2008. CSK (5), MI (5), KKR (2), SRH (2), and GT (1) have shared the remaining 15 trophies awarded.

The IPL is the most popular cricket league in the world. The 2023 IPL final was the most streamed live event on the internet, with 32 million viewers. In December 2022, the IPL was valued at US$10.9 billion.

As of 2024, there have been 16 previous seasons of the competition. The current defending champions are Chennai Super Kings, who won the IPL 2023 trophy by beating Gujarat Titans in the final.

IPL Betting FAQs

In this final section, we answer some frequently asked questions:

Is IPL betting legal in India?

Betting on the IPL in India is not illegal where there is no federal law that prohibits online betting. Thus, it’s worth repeating that IPL betting is legal in India.

Which are the best IPL betting sites?

The best betting sites for IPL include 1xBet, Parimatch, Stake, Mostbet, PariPesa, and 10CRIC. Additionally, BC.GAME, Dafabet, Indibet, Fun88, Rajabets, 22Bet, 20Bet, Khelraja, and Bettilt provide prospective punters with great IPL betting platforms.

Which are the best apps for IPL betting?

The best apps for betting on IPL are those provided by 1xBet, Parimatch, BC.Game, PariPesa, and 10CRIC.

When does IPL 2024 start?

IPL 2024 starts on 22 March 2024. In the opening match, defending champions CSK will take on RCB at Chennai’s MA Chidambaram Stadium.

How can I watch IPL 2024?

You can watch IPL 2024 on TV or on the Internet. Onn TV, IPL 2024 will be telecast on 10 Star Sports channels in various Indian languages. You may also choose to watch a free live streaming of the league by Jio Cinema.

Which team is favourite to win according to IPL betting rate?

CSK and MI are joint favourites to win IPL 2024. Both teams attract betting odds of 6.00, according to Parimatch.