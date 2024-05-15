IPL 2024 Season Report: KKR and RR Are Now Top Favoured Teams to Win

The IPL 2024 has been very exciting so far. Many teams we did not expect to do well are winning.

And some of the teams we thought would win are losing more than we thought. Let's take a closer look at how the tournament has unfolded.

The Odds Have Changed a Lot Since the Start of the Tournament

At the very start, the cricket betting odds said Chennai Super Kings at 6.0 were favored most to win IPL 2024. After them, Mumbai Indians at 6.0 and Gujarat Titans at 7.0 were next favored to lift the trophy.

But now things have changed a lot. The new odds at cricket betting sites show Kolkata Knight Riders and Rajasthan Royals are jointly the most favored to win at 2.85 each. This is a big shift from the pre-tournament predictions for IPL betting.

Kolkata have been winning lots of matches thanks to their star all-rounder Sunil Narine. He has scored a brilliant 461 runs and taken 14 wickets so far. His runs have come at an outstanding strike rate of 183.67. Phil Salt has also scored plenty of runs, with 429 at a strike rate of 183.33.

For Rajasthan, their batting stars Sanju Samson, Riyan Parag and Jos Butler have scored 471, 436 and 338 runs respectively. Riyan Parag has smashed 436 runs at an excellent strike rate of 156.27.

Samson has been even better, scoring the same 471 runs but at an incredible strike rate of 163.54. And their spinners, Yuzvendra Chahal and Ravichandran Ashwin, have taken lots of important wickets, combining for 19 dismissals.

Teams like Mumbai Indians and Royal Challengers Bangalore are not doing as well as we all thought at the start.

Points Table Shows It Is Very Close at the Top

The points table shows how tight the competition is at the top. KKR are first with an impressive 16 points from 11 matches. RR are second (as per net run rate) close behind with a strong 16 points from 11 games.

Kolkata's success is because of their complete team. Besides Narine's all-round brilliance, their pacers Varun Chakravarthy (16 wickets) and Harshit Rana (14 wickets) have provided crucial breakthroughs.

For Rajasthan, their batters like Buttler and Samson have been hitting lots of runs to get them victories. But their bowling has also delivered, with Chahal leading the way with 14 wickets.

Teams like Sunrisers Hyderabad (14 points), Chennai Super Kings (12 points), Delhi Capitals (12 points) and Lucknow Super Giants (12 points) are in the middle of the table. Their playoff chances are still alive if they can keep stringing wins together.

Kohli and Gaikwad Tied for the Most Runs (Orange Cap)

Two of the best batters in IPL 2024 have been Virat Kohli and Ruturaj Gaikwad. They are almost tied for the Orange Cap for the highest runs scored.

Kohli has scored an amazing 634 runs in just 12 matches at an excellent average of 70.74. He has hit 1 brilliant century and 5 solid half-centuries. His strike rate of 153.51 shows he has been scoring quickly, too.

Just behind is Gaikwad with 541 runs also in 11 matches. He has matched Kohli by hitting 1 century and 4 fifties as well. However, his strike rate 147.01 gives him an edge in scoring pace.

Other top run-scorers are Travis Head (533 runs at an unbelievable 201.89 strike rate), Sanju Samson (471 runs) and Sunil Narine (461 runs). The race for the Orange Cap is heating up nicely.

Kohli is favorite to win the Orange Cap on cricket betting sites and we feel he can go on to win it in case RCB ends up qualifying.

Harshal Has Taken the Most Wickets (Purple Cap)

The best bowler of IPL 2024 so far has been Harshal Patel. He leads the race for the Purple Cap for most wickets with an outstanding 20 wickets in 12 matches at an economy rate of 9.75.

Harshal's brilliant bowling with the new ball and at the death has been instrumental in whatever victories Punjab Kings have managed. Without him, their season could have been much worse.

After Patel, the next highest wicket-takers are Jasprit Bumrah with 18 wickets, Varun Chakaravarthy and Arshdeep Singh with 16 wickets each and T Natarajan with 15 wickets.

Patel has been expensive, with an economy of 9.75, but his clever variations have been a nightmare for batters. Chakaravarthy's mystery spin has tied many batters in knots at an excellent 8.75 economy rate.

Other Top Performers in the Tournament

While the Orange Cap and Purple Cap races get a lot of attention, several players have shone with their all-round contributions across batting, bowling and fielding.

Sunil Narine leads the overall points table for top performers with a fantastic 395 points. His 461 runs and 14 wickets have made him an extremely valuable asset for KKR.

After Narine, the other top scorers on the overall points table are Virat Kohli (266 points), Travis Head (261 points), Phil Salt (237.5) and Abhishek Sharma (214).

Batting stars like Head, Salt and Kohli have unsurprisingly racked up the big points. However, the inclusion of Abhishek Sharma shows his excellent all-round value with both bat and ball.

Pure all-rounders like Andre Russell (198.5 points) and Marcus Stoinis (197 points) have also contributed significantly with their dual skills. Russell has taken 13 wickets alongside his typical big-hitting.

Wicketkeeper-batters like Rishabh Pant (201.5 points) have added to their points tallies thanks to their work behind the stumps, taking catches and effecting stumpings.

Some Top Teams Have Really Underperformed

Even though they have great players, some top teams have really disappointed and underachieved like RCB, MI and GT.

RCB have largely depended too much on just Kohli and Faf du Plessis for their runs. While Kohli has delivered, the rest of their batting has been inconsistent. Their bowling has also not been good enough, lacking bite.

For Mumbai Indians, their middle order batting has failed often after good starts. Apart from Bumrah's brilliance, their bowling has lacked penetration. They sit third last with just 8 points.

Gujarat Titans are in an even worse position with just 8 points from 11 games. Their batting has been very inconsistent and their bowlers have been expensive. They also do not have a quality spin bowler in the team to control the middle overs.

Surprise Teams Like KKR and SRH Have Been Excellent

While Kolkata were expected to do reasonably well, the brilliant performance of Sunrisers Hyderabad this season has surprised everyone.

SRH have done well on the back of Travis Head's 533 runs, the third-highest so far. Abhishek Sharma has also contributed 214 points from his all-round efforts. But their star is veteran pacer Pat Cummins, who has taken 14 wickets.

For KKR, their success is due to smart recruitment, such as picking up Narine and hard-hitting Englishman Phil Salt. Their talented captain, Shreyas Iyer (280 runs), has also led the team brilliantly. Young Indian batters like Rinku Singh (148 runs) and Venkatesh Iyer (225 runs) have also shone with impactful performances.

The Tournament Is Still Wide Open

While the IPL 2024 has reached its final stages, the playoff race is still open for many teams in competition. As many as 5-6 teams are still mathematically in with a chance of making the final four.

We have seen pre-tournament favorites like MI, RCB and GT struggle while underdogs like KKR, RR and SRH have stepped up. Teams who looked good initially are now in real trouble of missing out.

More thrilling matches and shocking results are still to come as the stakes get higher. The business end of the tournament is when the biggest players and teams are expected to rise.