Inter Milan vs Bologna Predictions: Thuram to unlock visitors defence

Our betting expert shares his top three bets and forecasts for Inter Milan vs Bologna ahead of this Serie A fixture, this Thursday at 12.15 AM.

Inter Milan vs Bologna Prediction: Bets, Context, and Lineups

Best Bets for Inter Milan vs Bologna

Inter to win at odds of 1.45 on Parimatch , equating to a 69% chance of the champions winning.

, equating to a 69% chance of the champions winning. Half time draw at oddsof 2.375 on Parimatch , indicating a 42% chance of the first half ending as it started.

, indicating a 42% chance of the first half ending as it started. Marcus Thuram to score at odds of 2.30 on Parimatch, representing a 43% chance of the French forward finding the back of the net.

Inter should be expected to win against Bologna by a scoreline of 2-0.

For more qualitative betting tips, don’t hesitate to check our Bet of the Day prediction page!

Our Analysis: Form of Both Teams

Inter returned to Italy without a trophy, after losing the Super Cup final to arch rivals AC. However, they quickly shifted focus back to Serie A, facing off against Venezia. Now, another tough test awaits, as they face high-flying Bologna at the San Siro.

Inter’s loss in Saudi ended their five match winning streak, where valuable wins have helped them stay close to Atalanta and Napoli at the top of the table. However, Inter have games in hand that could propel them into first place.

At home, the reigning champions have picked up 20 points from nine matches, scoring 21 and conceding 10. They beat Bologna earlier in the season 1-0, and a similar outcome seems likely.

However, the visiting team is bound to make their presence felt. Currently just outside the top six, it’s been a strong season for Bologna, who will no doubt be eyeing up a Europa League spot for the next campaign.



They haven’t won at the San Siro since 2020, and it seems unlikely they will close the gap with Fiorentina and Juventus this week.

Probable Lineups for Inter Milan vs Bologna

The probable lineup for Inter Milan in the "system of play."

Sommer; Bastoni, de Vrij, Bisseck, Dimarco, Dumfries, Barella, Calhanoglu, Mkhitaryan, Thuram, Martinez.

The probable lineup for Bologna in the "system of play."

Skorupski; Miranda, Lucumi, Beukema, Holm, Freuler, Pobega, Dominguez, Fabbian, Odgaard, Castro.

Champions to Get Back On Track

Our first Inter Milan vs Bologna prediction is the champions to win all three points. Although still disappointed that they couldn’t win the Super Cup, Inter’s priority is to win the league, and they are on track to achieve just that.

They have stronger competition this time round. However, before their defeat to AC Milan, Inter had won five matches in a row without conceding. Their defence is one of the best in the league, with only Napoli conceding less goals.

Moreover, Inter clinched a 1-0 victory in the reverse fixture, and playing at the San Siro, they should have what it takes to overcome Bologna.

Inter Milan vs Bologna Bet 1: Inter Victory with odds of 1.45 on Parimatch.

Challengers Can Agitate the Favorites

Although Inter have been dominant this season, they’ve often had to work incredibly hard for their results. Many opponents opt to sit back, aiming to make it challenging for Inter to break through. This is why our second Inter Milan vs Bologna prediction focuses on the half-time draw.

In recent weeks, Inter have been drawing at half-time against Atalanta, Cagliari and Como before going on to win.

Prior to Bologna’s match against Roma, three of their last five away matches were 0-0 at the break, with the other two producing goals late in the half.

Moreover, Inter will have to earn their points once again, and they might need the full 90 minutes to achieve the victory.

Inter Milan vs Bologna Bet 2: Half Time Draw with odds of 2.375 on Parimatch.

Frenchman to Steal The Show

Last but not least, our attention turns to Inter’s top goalscorer to add to his impressive tally. Marcus Thuram has 12 Serie A goals, the joint highest in the league at the time of writing, and the 27-year-old is likely to lead the line against Bologna.

Thuram has scored in his last two games at the San Siro when starting, and although they have other big names up front such as Mehdi Taremi and Lautaro Martinez, neither have been able to produce the numbers Thuram has.

Even if the Frenchman starts on the bench, as Inter like to rotate their forwards, his presence in the second half could be the difference between one point or three.