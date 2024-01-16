India vs. Uzbekistan Prediction & Betting Tips - Can India Snatch a Point Off Uzbekistan?

After a brilliant defensive effort by the Indians in their 2-0 loss AFC Asian Cup opener against Australia, they will take on Uzbekistan next.

Uzbekistan is one of the tournament outsiders and will look to get away from this matchup with a win.

India vs. Uzbekistan Betting Tips

Best betting tips Odds Both teams to score 3.20 at 1xBet Goal 1 will be scored up to the 28th minute 1.88 at 1xBet Jaloliddin Masharipov to score at any time 3.60 at 1xBet

All odds are courtesy of 1xBet, correct at the time of publishing and subject to change.



Both teams to score

We have compiled our best betting tips for the India vs. Uzbekistan game in the table above. Read on to find out why we recommend these bets.

Both India and Uzbekistan are scoreless after their first games respectively at the AFC Asian Cup.

After India and World number 25 Australia remained level 0-0 at half-time, the superior Australian attack drew first blood only in the 59th minute, no thanks to an uncharacteristic error by the Indian keeper.

On the other hand, Uzbekistan could not get the ball into the net in the first match against Syria, which for the Uzbeks ended in a disappointing 0-0 draw.

This might suggest another low-scoring game but there are a couple of factors that suggest otherwise.

First of all, Uzbekistan had plenty of chances in their game against Syria accumulating an xG (Expected Goals) of 1.38 on 12 shots. That despite Syria being organised well in defense. Syria additionally had plenty of shots, and with a little more composure in front of the goal they could have gotten away with one goal at least.

We also don’t expect India to stay as firm in the low block as against Australia, as they would want to chase a result in this match as well. This will undoubtedly create some goalscoring opportunities for Uzbekistan.

India can draw on many positives from the game against Australia. Sandesh Jhingan was skillful in defense inside the penalty area. He was aided in the first half by a calm-headed keeper Gurpreet Singh Sandhu. Rahul Bheke and Deepak Tangri also did their bit to keep Australia at bay. Upfront, Nikhil Poojari had a brilliant moment on 16 minutes when he fed Chhetri. However, the Indian skipper’s headed scoring effort went in vain.

Chettri latched on to Poojari’s deflected cross on the right but failed to head home from 12 yards. While Uzbekistan is also a strong side, they are less so than the Socceroos, and India will fancy their chances. Thus we predict that both India and Uzbekistan will come away from the game with at least one goal each.

Bet on both teams to score at odds 3.20 on 1xBet.

Goal 1 will be scored up to the 28th minute

Tied to our first betting tip, we believe that the first goal in the match will be scored up to the 28th minute.

Against Australia, India had a clear scoring opportunity in the 16th minute. In this game we expect India to push for a goal early in the match. Whilst this can reward the Indians with a lead in the match, it could easily bite them back at the same time with Uzbekistan looking to punish India on the counters.

India is expected to start with the same team as against Australia. With no players at risk of suspensions, except for Mahesh Singh who came off the bench to get the only booking in the first match, coach Igor Stimac will want to field a similar team that did so well.

India’s predicted starting lineup

GK: Gurpreet Singh Sandhu

DF: Rahul Bheke

DF: Sandesh Jhingan

DF: Subhashish

DF: Nikhil Poojary

MF: Suresh Singh Wangjam

MF: Tangri

MF: Apuia

FW: Manvir Singh

FW: Sunil Chhetri

FW: Lallinzuala Chhangte

The Uzbeks are fielding a more dynamic team compared to the Australians, which might break down the Indian defense earlier in the match. On the other hand, the defense might also be more fragile. The only change made by manager Srecko Katanec is expected to be Sherzod Nasrullaev taking over the wing-back position from Khojiakbar Alijonov.

Uzbekistan’s predicted starting lineup

GK: Utkir Yusupov

DF: Umarbek Eshmurodov

DF: Rustamjon Ashurmatov

DF: Abdukodir Khusanov

MF: Sherzod Nasrullaev

MF: Otabek Shukurov

MF: Odiljon Xamrobekov

MF: Farrukh Sayfiev

MF: Jaloliddin Masharipov

FW: Oston Urunov

FW: Hojimat Erkinov

Bet on goal 1 to be scored up to the 28th minute at odds 1.88 on 1xBet.

Jaloliddin Masharipov to score at any time

Uzbek Skipper Jaloliddin Masharipov was arguably his team’s most impressive player in the goalless draw versus Syria on 13 January. In the first quarter of the match, the Uzbek captain made a couple of brilliant runs down the right flank. Unfortunately for Masharipov, he was thwarted by a determined Syrian defense.

Throughout the game, Masharipov was in the thick of the action, delivering through balls that the Uzbek forwards failed to take advantage of. After the draw against Syria, Uzbekistan needs a win to not be reliant on a result against Australia in their last group stage game to reach the knock-outs. As skipper, Masharipov would be doubly determined.

With 10 goals from 54 appearances, the skipper is the second-highest scorer – among current players – after Igor Sergeev. In our India vs Uzbekistan prediction, we foresee a goal scored by Masharipov.

Whilst Masharipov has not found the net in the Greek Super League since his transfer to Panserraikos, he has looked very dangerous for Uzbekistan in recent matches, and that is why we find great value in this bet.

Bet on Jaloliddin Masharipov to score at any time at odds 3.60 on 1xBet.

India vs. Uzbekistan Odds

Above is the overview of the odds of India winning, a draw, and Australia winning.

In case you want to bet on India vs. Uzbekistan or any other match during the Asian Cup, you can check out our AFC Asian Cup Betting Guide and use the 1xBet promo code 1GOALIN.