Improving Chelsea Carry Plenty of Value in Premier League Outright Market

The Blues only managed to qualify for the Europa Conference League last season, but Enzo Maresca has worked wonders since taking over from Pochettino.

Few would have tipped Chelsea as contenders for the Premier League title this season, but they are just four points off the top with the festive season fast approaching.

Maresca has downplayed his young squad’s chances, but the impressive comeback win away at Tottenham makes Chelsea hard to ignore. Can they keep improving and close the gap on Liverpool?

Palmer Has the Necessary Support

When Enzo Maresca took charge in the summer, he was tasked with getting the best out of Chelsea’s overcrowded squad. The manager wasted no time in culling the players who weren’t part of his plans, isolating them from the first team.

Cole Palmer was a ray of light in a bleak 2023/24 season for Chelsea. While the supporting players have stepped up this campaign, Palmer continues to be heavily involved in a large portion of the Blues’ goals. With 11 goals and six assists in the Premier League, the midfielder has directly contributed to 48.57% of his team’s goals.

Nicolas Jackson has also been a crucial cog in the Chelsea attack. Although the striker made a shaky start to life at Stamford Bridge, he has emerged as a key player this calendar year. Jackson has scored eight goals and assisted six in 14 league appearances this season.

Maresca has also been able to effectively utilise the likes of Noni Madueke and Pedro Neto in the wide areas. Chelsea are able to stretch the pitch and create space for their central players to pick out key passes. Enzo has brought the team together after a few years of struggles. They could become a serious threat in the title race in the coming months.

The Stats Highlight Chelsea’s Drastic Improvement

The underlying data highlights how much progress Chelsea have made under Maresca. Last season, the Blues had the 5th highest xG in the Premier League with 80.88, which helped them score 77 goals. After 15 matches this campaign, Maresca’s side have scored 35 goals, more than any other team. They also boast the highest xG with 33.91.

Chelsea’s defensive record has also improved drastically. They have conceded the third fewest goals in the Premier League, with an average of 1.20 per game. Only Liverpool and Arsenal’s opponents have averaged fewer goals per league outing. Under Mauricio Pochettino, the Blues conceded an average of 1.66 goals per game last season.

The Blues also have a reserve team capable of going far in the Europa Conference League. Cole Palmer hasn’t even been included in their squad for the league phase. The ability to rest their first team in Europe over the next couple of months could prove to be a huge advantage for their chances.

While there has been clear progress, there is still plenty of work to be done. If teams replicate their results from last season in the remaining fixtures, Arsenal would end up winning the title, with both Liverpool and Manchester City finishing above Chelsea. Maresca hopes his team can keep up their performances in the months ahead.