Hyderabad FC vs. Mohun Bagan Super Giant Predictions: Another away win for the Mariners

Hyderabad FC will host title-hopefuls Mohun Bagan to get Matchday 7 of the 2024-25 Indian Super League (ISL) underway.

As always, we are here to provide our predictions and betting tips for what is expected to be a nervy encounter between two sides at opposite ends of the table.

Hyderabad FC vs. Mohun Bagan Super Giant: Bets, Context, and Lineups

Before the 2024-25 ISL season got underway, Hyderabad were tipped to struggle for a variety of reasons. Six games in, and that forecast has so far been on the mark.

The Nizams are currently 10th in the table, with only four points from the five games that they have played. However, they will be entering this game against Mohun Bagan on the back of an impressive 4-0 away win vs. Mohammedan SC. Is that a sign of better things to come? Only time will tell.

On the other hand, the Mariners have continued to justify their title aspirations and are third in the table, with 10 points in five games. They have the chance to leapfrog Jamshedpur FC to second place, should they win in Hyderabad.

Best bets for Hyderabad FC vs. Mohun Bagan

Odds of @1.44 on Parimatch for Mohun Bagan to win, which translates to an implied probability of 69.4%

Odds of @2.13 on Parimatch for under 2.5 goals, representing a 46.9% probability

Odds of @1.53 on Parimatch for Mohun Bagan to win to nil, implying a 65.4% probability

Predicted Scoreline: Hyderabad FC 0-2 Mohun Bagan Super Giant

Our analysis: Form of both teams

Hyderabad started the season with three defeats and a draw in their first four league games. In desperate pursuit of their first win, they managed to produce what was their best performance in a long, long time.

An impressive 4-0 win away at Mohammedan snapped a seven-game winless streak for the Nizams. They will now be aiming for back-to-back wins, something they haven't accomplished since the 2022-23 season.

Mohun Bagan, on the other hand, would have hoped for a better start. Despite a few proverbial hiccups, they have managed to stay within touching distance of current league leaders Bengaluru. The Blues have so far been the biggest setback in Bagan’s league campaign this far, winning 3-0 against the reigning League Shield winners.

Should Mohun Bagan win against Hyderabad, they will leapfrog Jamshedpur to second place with 13 points - three behind Bengaluru, who play FC Goa on Saturday.

Probable Lineups for Hyderabad FC vs. Mohun Bagan Super Giant

Hyderabad FC Probable XI: Lalbiakhlua Jongte (GK); Muhammad Rafi, Alex Saji, Stefan Sapic, Parag Shrivas; Isaac Vanmalsawma, Andrei Alba; Abdul Rabeeh, Cy Goddard, Ramhlunchhunga; Allan Paulista

Mohun Bagan Probable XI: Vishal Kaith (GK); Asish Rai, Tom Aldred, Alberto Rodriguez, Subhasish Bose; Anirudh Thapa, Lalengmawia Ralte; Manvir Singh, Liston Colaco, Greg Stewart; Jamie Maclaren

Three more points on the road for Bagan

Hyderabad and Mohun Bagan have squared off on 12 occasions in the ISL, with the Kolkata giants having the clear head-to-head advantage.

The Mariners have won six of those encounters to Hyderabad’s two, with four games finishing in stalemate.

When the current form of both teams is also taken into account, it is hard to advise betting against Mohun Bagan to get the three points in Hyderabad.

Hyderabad FC vs. Mohun Bagan Super Giant Bet 1: Mohun Bagan to win @1.44 on Parimatch

Under 2.5 goals

This fixture has never had a reputation for ample goalmouth action.

The 12 league games between the two sides have yielded only 24 goals - exactly two per game. Mohun Bagan have been responsible for 14 of those, with Hyderabad accounting for the rest.

Only four of their 12 meetings have produced over 2.5 goals. None of their last six games have witnessed more than two goals.

Hence, the under 2.5 goals market for this fixture is a punt worth considering.

Hyderabad FC vs. Mohun Bagan Super Giant Bet 2: Under 2.5 goals @2.13 on Parimatch

Clean sheet for the Mariners

Mohun Bagan have kept a clean sheet in five of their last six games against Hyderabad. Although Jose Molina’s men have been defensively vulnerable at times this season, they will be entering this fixture on the back of two consecutive clean sheets.

Their centre-back pairing of Tom Aldred and Alberto Rodriguez seems to be finally clicking. Hyderabad, despite the fact that they scored four goals in their last game, will find it difficult to penetrate Bagan's defense.

Hence, a punt on a third consecutive Mohun Bagan clean sheet is recommended.

Hyderabad FC vs. Mohun Bagan Super Giant Bet 3: Mohun Bagan to win to nil @1.53 on Parimatch