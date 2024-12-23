How to Bet on Late Goals as Bournemouth Lead the Way in the Premier League

The bookmakers offer a market for late goals, and focusing on these two teams in their upcoming matches appears to offer great value.

Bournemouth have developed a knack for late goals in the Premier League this season, and the same goes for title-chasing Atletico Madrid in La Liga.

Market Odds Bournemouth vs Crystal Palace - A Goal Scored After 77.59 1.83 Atletico Madrid vs Osasuna - A Goal Scored After 73.59 1.83

Bournemouth have scored a goal in second-half injury time in their last two Premier League outings. Enes Unal came on as a substitute and scored a superb free-kick to secure a point against West Ham last weekend. The week before, Dango Outtara scored the winning goal against Ipswich in the 95th minute, also off the bench.

The Cherries have now scored six goals in the 90th minute or later this season, the most in the Premier League. Eight of their 24 goals in the league have been scored by substitutes, which is also the highest figure in the division. With Bournemouth having an exceptional goal output from the bench, backing them to score late should be a profitable venture over the busy festive period.

There has been an average of 0.67 goals scored from the 76th minute onward in the Premier League this season, a decrease from last season’s average of 0.81. The average number of goals a team have scored per game in this period this season is just 0.34, but Bournemouth have scored an average of 0.62. This brings the total to 10 goals in the last 15 minutes of play from an xG of 10.5.

Atleti’s Never-Ending Fight

Diego Simeone is known as one of football’s most influential motivators. He is often animated on the sideline, kicking every ball with his players, and this has certainly had the desired effect this season. While Atletico started the season slowly, they are now making their mark by scoring goals in the vital stages of the match, which has propelled them into title contention.

Ahead of their game against Barcelona, 42% of Atleti’s goals have been scored after the 75th minute of the match. They scored two late goals in their dramatic 4-3 win over Sevilla earlier this month. In fact, they scored a goal in the last 15 minutes of four of their last six league outings prior to the trip to Camp Nou.

Atletico Madrid strengthened their attack in the summer by bringing in Alexander Sorloth and Julian Alvarez. The decision is certainly paying off in the latter stages of games. They have scored an average of 0.82 goals per game in the 76th minute and beyond, which is significantly more than the 0.42 goals they managed in this period last season. Their output in the latter stages is more than double the overall league average of 0.35 goals scored by a team in this period of the match.