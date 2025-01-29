How To Bet On Everton’s Much-Improved Defence Under Moyes

Nevertheless, bookies have yet to make adequate adjustments, with the Toffees about to embark on a run of favourable fixtures.

Everton have shown massive improvement since David Moyes returned as manager, highlighted by Premier League wins over Tottenham and Brighton.

Market Odds Everton vs Leicester: Leicester to score under 0.5 goals 2.25 Everton vs Leicester: Everton to win and no BTTS 2.75 Everton vs Bournemouth: Everton to win 2.50 Everton vs Bournemouth: Under 2.5 total goals 2.10 Everton vs Liverpool: Everton to win or draw 2.63 Crystal Palace vs Everton: Everton to win and no BTTS 6.50 Crystal Palace vs Everton: Everton to win or draw 1.91

Odds courtesy of Stake. Correct at time of publishing and subject to change.

Sudden Improvement Under Moyes

Since David Moyes took over on 11th January, Everton have secured two wins and suffered one defeat. Their lone loss was a 1-0 home defeat to Aston Villa in a match they perhaps deserved at least a point. The Goodison Park faithful was at its hostile best, signifying some fresh optimism at the start of Moyes’ second Merseyside tenure.

The Toffees registered 10 shots compared to Villa’s 11 when the two sides met. They followed that up with a scintillating first half against Tottenham. Moyes’ side had a 3-0 lead at half-time and once again held the visitors to 11 shots. It was a fearsome defensive effort in last weekend’s win over Brighton, with the Toffees holding the south-coast team to 0.7 expected goals from 16 shots.

Whether this is a sustained improvement or just the benefit of a new-manager bounce, Everton have become an intriguing betting option in 2025. Moyes, an underrated manager throughout his various stints at West Ham, has added yet more defensive solidity to a team that were already mid-table in expected goals against this term.

Bookies Underrating Toffees

Everton have three straight home matches to play before facing an inconsistent Crystal Palace team. Goodison is a very difficult place to visit when the fans are fully behind the team, as they have been under Moyes.

Leicester had lost five consecutive away matches before their win over a Tottenham team. Liverpool might be cruising towards another title, but they have been frustrated by Everton in recent years. Everton have kept six clean sheets in the last 14 Merseyside derbies, as well as four in the last six at Goodison Park. Liverpool have only won one of their last seven trips to Goodison.

Everton’s Premier League matches have produced the lowest total xG so far this season. Both teams to score has cashed in a league-low 32% of their matches, and under 2.5 has paid out in 67% of their fixtures.

With Dominic Calvert-Lewin facing a prolonged period on the sidelines, the Toffees are even more dependent on their defensive solidity. Wins to nil represent excellent value in the weeks to come. Clean sheets are going to be crucial – we expect plenty of cagey matches with how Moyes has revived an already well-organised outfit.