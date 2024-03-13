How to Bet on Cricket – Cricket Betting Strategies

In this article, we provide a step-by-step guide on how to bet on cricket and other important strategies to follow.

We teach our readers about the popular bet types and popular tournaments to bet on. We have made a list of these cricket betting tips and strategies to teach prospective bettors how to win in cricket betting.

How to Bet on Cricket?

Here is our step-by-step guide on how to bet on cricket.

Create an account with one of the best cricket betting sites. Make a deposit. On the cricket section, find the latest cricket matches. Click on the cricket betting odds next to the betting outcome you want. Enter the bet amount in the betting slip. Confirm the bet and await the outcome.

How Cricket Betting Works

In this section of our guide on how to bet on cricket, we will show you some popular betting markets. We will also teach you about cricket betting odds available for users.

To begin with, we will proceed to login to our account with Parimatch, a popular bookmaker. Thereafter, we will visit the cricket section of the bookmaker’s site which looks like this.

The above picture is a screenshot of the cricket section of Parimatch. As you can see, various matches are listed. Three matches – India vs England, New Zealand vs Australia, and Oman vs Papua New Guinea are underway.

Let’s say that we wish to place a bet on India vs England. When we click on that match, we go to the page shown below. As you can see in the screenshot below, various types of bets are listed, along with the odds. These include Winner, Match result, India total runs, and more.

We will see different types of betting markets when we click on the menu heads at the top. For instance, if we click on ‘Parlay,’ we will see a screen like the one below.

On the other hand, if we click on ‘Match,’ we will see the following screen.

If we click on ‘Total,’ we will see the following screen.

Clicking on ‘Players,’ will present us with the following screen.

Let’s say that we have decided to place a bet on batsman Devdutt Padikkal to make an odd number score in the first innings that is underway.

As you can see, the bookmaker offers odds of 1.97 on that bet. To place the bet, we click on 1.97 -- the accompanying odds. Then we get to see the following screen:

In the picture above, the bet amount is shown as 100.00 INR. We can change the bet amount if we want. You can also see that there are not enough funds in the account. So, we must click on “Make a deposit.”

We can proceed to deposit money using our preferred banking method. That will ensure that the account has enough money to fund the bet.

After the bet goes through, we must wait for the outcome. If the bet wins, the winnings will be credited automatically to our sportsbook account. As you can see, it is quite easy to learn how to bet on cricket.

How to Bet on Cricket Online?

Here is our detailed step-by-step guide to show our readers how to bet on cricket online:

Step 1: Create a Sportsbook Account

Choose one of the best cricket betting sites. Register for an account by providing personal details. These will typically include your full name, address, date of birth, and email.

Step 2: Deposit Funds

After you have created an account, you must log in to the betting site and visit the cashier section. You must deposit funds into your account by using your preferred banking method.

Step 3: Search and Find the Latest Cricket Matches

Once you have sufficient money in your sportsbook account, visit the cricket section of the operator’s site. You will see a comprehensive list of ongoing and upcoming matches. Choose your preferred tournament or match.

Step 4: Click on the Cricket Betting Odds

You will see a list of markets to bet on, including outright winner, total runs, over/under wagers, and more. Once you have identified the betting outcome you want, click on the accompanying odds.

Step 5: Enter the Bet Amount

The bet will appear on the bet slip. Enter your staked amount on the slip.

Step 6: Confirm the Bet

All that remains is to confirm the bet and await the outcome. If your bet wins, the winnings will get credited automatically to your account.

Types of Cricket Bets

In cricket betting, punters can make both line bets and in-play bets. They can choose from a wide range of betting markets. The following is a list of the most popular ones:

Match Winner

In this bet type, a punter must bet on the team they expect will win the game.

Top Bowler/Top Batsman

In this market, you must bet on the player you think will take the most wickets or score the most runs in a match or tournament.

Total Runs/Total Wickets

Predict whether the total wickets taken or runs scored will be over or under a specific number.

Player of the Match

Bet on the player you predict will be named the “Player of the Match.” The award will be based on in terms of wickets taken, and runs scored.

Toss

Bet on the team you think is likely to win the coin toss at the start of the match. It may not affect the match result directly. However, the clin toss can set the tone for the way in which a match will progress.

Most Runs Before the Fall of First Wicket

Bet on which team will score the most runs before the fall of the first wicket.

Individual Performances

Bet on individual player’s performances, including the number of wickets they will take or the number of runs they will score. You can also bet on the number of catches a player will make.

Boundaries Hit

Bet on the number of sixes or fours hit by a player or by all the players in a match.

Popular Tournaments for Cricket Betting

The following is a list of popular cricket tournaments for cricket betting.

Indian Premier League

Pakistan Super League

Caribbean Premier League

Lanka Premier League

Big Bash League

Bangladesh Premier League

SA20

Vitality Blast

The Hundred

ICC Cricket World Cup

ICC T20 World Cup

Asia Cup

Ashes

Cricket Betting Strategies and Tips

In this section of our primer on how to bet on cricket, we present T20 cricket betting strategies. We also dwell on test cricket betting strategies and ODI cricket betting strategies. There are unique opportunities and challenges in each format. So, a bettor who understands the nuances will also understand how to play cricket betting online.

T20 Cricket Betting Strategies

Players’ form : In T20 cricket, the form of players will determine the outcomes. So you must research recent matches and analyse the consistency and strike rates of players. Consider batters who excel in power play overs and bowlers who do well in death overs.

: In T20 cricket, the form of players will determine the outcomes. So you must research recent matches and analyse the consistency and strike rates of players. Consider batters who excel in power play overs and bowlers who do well in death overs. Venue and playing conditions: Adjust your bets according to whether the wicket favours bowlers or batters. Home teams have an inherent advantage of playing in familiar conditions.

Adjust your bets according to whether the wicket favours bowlers or batters. Home teams have an inherent advantage of playing in familiar conditions. Live betting: T20 lends itself to in-play betting, as the game can change rapidly during wicket falls, powerplays and strategic timeouts.

T20 lends itself to in-play betting, as the game can change rapidly during wicket falls, powerplays and strategic timeouts. Top bowler/batter: Aggressive players do well in T20 cricket. Reaserch player stats and bet accordingly.

Test Cricket Betting Strategies

Research and patience: Test matches test the endurance of players and teams. Analyse the strengths of the respective teams, their past performance at particular venues, and records of individual players. Also analyse pitch behaviour over the course of a five-day test match.

Test matches test the endurance of players and teams. Analyse the strengths of the respective teams, their past performance at particular venues, and records of individual players. Also analyse pitch behaviour over the course of a five-day test match. Prevailing Weather: Test matches are impacted by prevailing weather conditions. Overcast skies, rain interruptions and moisture on a wicket can impact outcomes.

Test matches are impacted by prevailing weather conditions. Overcast skies, rain interruptions and moisture on a wicket can impact outcomes. First Innings Lead: Bet on the team you think will take a first-innings lead. Consider the conditions and respective teams’ strengths.

Bet on the team you think will take a first-innings lead. Consider the conditions and respective teams’ strengths. Drawn outcomes: Tests occasionally end in stalemates. A bet on a draw can be interesting. Before you place such a bet, analyse the state of the pitch. Also consider playing styles and team form.

ODI Cricket Betting Strategies

Momentum: The momentum of an ODI can shift often. Analyse results of recent series, and head-to-head performances.

The momentum of an ODI can shift often. Analyse results of recent series, and head-to-head performances. Chase targets: Teams batting second in ODIs often enjoy an edge. Consider the target score, the strength of the batting line up, and the run rate required.

Teams batting second in ODIs often enjoy an edge. Consider the target score, the strength of the batting line up, and the run rate required. Individual performances: Bet on performances of individual players in terms of runs scored, wickets snared, and catches taken. Research weaknesses and strengths of individuals.

Bet on performances of individual players in terms of runs scored, wickets snared, and catches taken. Research weaknesses and strengths of individuals. Powerplays: Bet on the happenings in the first 10 overs. Consider opening stands, run rates, and bowlers’ wicket-taking ability.

Bet on the happenings in the first 10 overs. Consider opening stands, run rates, and bowlers’ wicket-taking ability. Captains’ decisions: Captains’ decisions can affect the outcome of an ODI match. Consider the toss winning captain’s decision to bat or bowl first. Look at the strategic bowling changes and field placements.

How to Bet on Cricket FAQs

In the final section of our guide on how to bet on cricket, we answer some frequently asked questions.

How do I place a cricket bet?

To learn how to bet on cricket, you must first register with one of the best online betting sites. Next login to your account and visit the cricket section. Choose your preferred outcome and click on the accompanying odds. The bet will show up in the bet slip. Enter your stake and confirm the bet to complete the process. Now await the outcome. This is how betting works in cricket.

What are the popular types of cricket bets?

The most popular bet types include match winner, top batter/bowler, total runs, and total wickets. Other popular bet types include player of the match, toss winner, highest opening partnership and boundary markets.

Is cricket betting legal in India?

In the absence of any federal law to prevent such wagering, online cricket betting is legal in India.

How to bet on Dream11?

To learn how to bet on Dream11, you must first download the Dream11 app to your mobile device. Register and set up your user profile, choose a match, pay the entry fee, and create your fantasy team. You can now join contests. Finally track your team’s performance and bank the winnings.

How to win in cricket betting?

To learn how to win in cricket betting, you must follow our betting tips and strategies. We would advise you to perform research on various aspects before you place a bet on IPL satta apps or online betting sites. These include the current form of players, the venue and playing conditions, the head-to-head record of the teams, and more.