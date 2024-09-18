How To Bet On AS Roma Following Daniele De Rossi's Sacking

The eternal city of Rome is abuzz with yet another managerial change at AS Roma.

Just eight months after being handed the reins to the Giallorossi, Daniele De Rossi became the first manager to lose his job in Serie A this season. The club’s decision comes after an underwhelming start to the 2024-25 campaign, with Roma failing to win any of their first four matches.

As Roma navigate through yet another managerial upheaval — their eighth coach in as many years — fans and pundits are left wondering: What’s next for Roma? For bettors eyeing the club's prospects in the coming weeks, understanding Roma’s volatile situation is crucial.

A new manager will soon take the helm at Stadio Olimpico, and the team’s response could sway not just their season, but also betting strategies tied to their performances.

Daniele De Rossi has overseen 30 games as Roma’s manager, with a win ratio of 46.6%.

In 2024, De Rossi won eight of his first 11 league games as Roma manager.

The Giallorossi have won just one of their last 11 games across all competitions.

Serie A Outright Market Odds Roma Top 4 Finish 4.50 Europa League Outright Market Odds Roma: Winner (each way: 1-2) 11.0 Roma vs Udinese Odds Both Teams To Score - Yes 2.00

Odds courtesy of Stake. Correct at time of publishing and subject to change.

De Rossi’s Rapid Rise and Fall

When Daniele De Rossi replaced José Mourinho in January 2024, his appointment felt like a much-needed breath of fresh air. The club had just emerged from a tumultuous period under the Portuguese manager, whose tenure had become a cauldron of conflict — with referees, football federations, and even his own board.

De Rossi, a club legend with 22 years and 616 appearances for the club as a player, was seen as the perfect antidote to Mourinho's toxicity.

In his first months, De Rossi delivered, winning eight of his first 11 league matches, which helped propel Roma from ninth to fifth in the table, and, thanks to successes against Brighton and AC Milan, he guided them to the Europa League semi-finals, where they narrowly lost to Bayer Leverkusen.

His fast start earned him a contract extension until 2027, and the mood around the club was one of cautious optimism. Roma collected 34 points under De Rossi last season, the fourth-best tally in Serie A, and only two points behind Atalanta and Bologna since the former captain took over.

Therefore, despite missing out on Champions League qualification in the very last match, De Rossi's Roma seemed primed for a successful season ahead.

However, the early promise quickly dissipated. Roma began the current campaign with a string of disappointing results: a 0-0 draw against Cagliari, a shocking home loss to Empoli, and a goalless stalemate with Juventus.

The final straw came last Sunday after a 96th-minute equaliser from Genoa that left Roma winless after four matches. De Rossi’s tenure, which started with so much promise, ended with a points-per-match ratio of 1.7 across 30 games—higher than José Mourinho's after 96 league games—but a 46.6% win percentage in all competitions, the lowest for any Roma manager since 2012.

Who’s Next for Roma?

Roma’s immediate future hinges on who replaces De Rossi. The club is reportedly considering several high-profile candidates, each with distinct philosophies and records of success.

Massimiliano Allegri, a six-time Serie A champion, is arguably the most experienced option available. He left Juventus in May 2024 after an underwhelming season, but remains a revered figure in Italian football. His pragmatic, defensive-minded approach may not produce the most exciting football, but it could be precisely what Roma need to stabilise their campaign.

Ivan Jurić, who parted ways with Torino at the end of last season, is another name frequently linked to Roma. Known for his tactical flexibility and aggressive pressing style, Jurić could bring fresh energy to the team. His preferred 3-4-2-1 system might fit Roma’s current squad, particularly with the versatile midfielders and defenders they’ve signed this summer.

Bettors should expect Roma to be a high-intensity side under Jurić, potentially leading to more unpredictable results, especially in matches against top sides.

Finally, Ediz Terzić, who led Borussia Dortmund to an unexpected title challenge last season, is a rising star in European football. At just 41 years old, Terzić is relatively inexperienced but has already shown a knack for overachieving with limited resources. His work in taking Dortmund to the Champions League final in 2023 has raised his profile, and he could be the bold, forward-thinking manager Roma needs.

If Terzić gets the job, expect Roma to embrace a more attacking philosophy. This could continue the high-scoring matches trend they witnessed under De Rossi, whose games in charge of Roma averaged 2.63 goals combined both for and against.

Key Fixtures Ahead: What to Expect

Roma’s odds will fluctuate wildly depending on who they appoint as their next manager.

Until there is clarity on this front, it’s best to avoid placing any long-term bets on their Serie A or Europa League prospects.

The next few matches will be pivotal in determining their season’s trajectory. Now they face three consecutive home games: against Udinese, Atletico Bilbao in the Europa League, and newly-promoted Venezia.

Currently one of the in-form teams in Serie A, Udinese will present a tough challenge. Without a permanent manager, Roma may struggle to impose themselves against such an organised side.

Bettors should consider Udinese’s strong defensive record and Roma’s scoring woes when assessing this match.

European nights at the Olimpico are always special, but Bilbao is no easy opponent. Given Roma’s inconsistency and injury concerns, particularly the absence of Alexis Saelemaekers and the continued exclusion of Nicola Zalewski, bettors should be cautious. A low-scoring draw may be the safest bet here.

Finally, the game against Venezia is one that Roma should definitely win, but with the team lacking form, this could be closer than expected.

Venezia, while recently promoted, has shown a penchant for upsetting bigger sides.

You must consider the potential for a scrappy, low-scoring affair, especially if Roma’s new manager has not had enough time to implement their philosophy.

Ultimately, different managers will bring different styles to Roma.

Whether it’s Allegri’s pragmatism, Jurić’s intensity, or Terzić’s attacking verve that defines the new era, Roma’s future remains a fascinating enigma, and one that will surely keep fans and bettors alike on their toes.