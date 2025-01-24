Horneland’s St Etienne Revival: Time for Bettors to Back the New Coach?

Will the change in the style of play provide a chance for bettors before the market and odds adapt? Both goals and results might be on the agenda.

Eirik Horneland has been appointed as Saint-Etienne’s head coach to steer them away from relegation with a front-footed, attacking style of football.

Auxerre vs Saint-Etienne Parimatch Odds Over 2.5 Goals 1.80 Saint-Etienne Draw no Bet 2.63

New Manager, New Fortunes?

When analysing Saint-Etienne’s results, they hardly seem like a team that bettors would rush to back after Ligue 1's winter break. The three consecutive losses before Christmas, followed by the 0-4 hammering by Marseille in the Coupe de France, outlined what had been a disastrous season up until that point.

However, the poor ending to the first half of the season wasn't all bad. Saint-Etienne moved quickly after firing head coach Olivier Dall'Oglio, appointing Norwegian head coach Eirik Horneland as the replacement.

The Saint-Etienne challenge is Horneland's first coaching role outside of Norway. While overseeing Brann's fortunes, Horneland's side registered an average of 2.55 goals per 90 after 136 matches. If those goalscoring tendencies carry over to his new Ligue 1 side, Saint-Etienne might be okay after all.

The return to Ligue 1 action following the festive period saw Les Verts respond superbly to the managerial change. Reims travelled to Saint-Etienne but left empty-handed, with a 3-1 result, an xG of 2.2, and a clear shift towards more intense, high-pressing play.

In an interview with Ligue 1's official website, Horneland mapped out how a Saint Etienne side in his mould will operate in France: "We want a clear identity so that when people watch ASSE, they see progress, a style. The players must play with the right attitude and the right mindset in accordance with the values of this city - for me, it's primarily about creating numerical superiority offensively.

I want to bring many players into the opposition's box. That's what people want to see. I also want to create game plans to showcase the players and their creativity. The right system of play allows us to get the best out of everyone."

That will likely be music to bettors’ ears. Before the market and bookmakers adjust their prices to what a Horneland-led Saint Etienne will look like, there are bound to be opportunities for us to capitalise on.

Horneland’s Intense Focus on Encouraging Goals and Results

Horneland’s main focus is on discipline and attacking patterns. If Saint-Etienne can build on these developing skill sets, it won’t be surprising to see them coast away from the relegation battle.

The toughest test came after the 3-1 win over Reims: a trip to Paris to face PSG. Despite the away side losing 2-1, it was certainly an entertaining game. Les Verts had two chances to score inside the opening 10 minutes, but eventually, the quality of the home side proved too strong.

Next came Nantes at home. Les Verts went behind early but then controlled the game with 75% possession and 742 passes compared to Nantes’ 257. However, a 96th-minute equaliser meant both teams shared the points. Saint-Etienne supporters leaving their last two fixtures unhappy with the scoreline shows how far they’ve come under Horneland’s guidance in such a short time.

Looking ahead, Saint-Etienne’s next challenge is an away game at Auxerre, where they enter the game as heavy underdogs at 3.75. While Auxerre (1.95) should be the favourites here, bookmakers’ current odds seem to reflect the performance of a Saint-Etienne team still shaped by the previous manager’s influence.

It’s clear that Horneland’s side approach matches differently. All three matches under the new manager have seen both teams score, with two breaching the over 2.5 goal line. Given the likelihood of Saint-Etienne pressing intensely into Auxerre’s half and forcing mistakes and turnovers, the goal line in this match and in future matches should be taken into account.

Elsewhere, Saint-Etienne’s Draw no Bet at 2.62 is one of the more appealing prices in Ligue 1 this weekend. With the added security of a draw in case of a stalemate, it might be worth backing Horneland’s Les Verts to spring a ‘surprise’.